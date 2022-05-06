Zip Codes Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

The surge in home sales was fueled by several factors, including historically low mortgage rates, and, as some experts speculate, the pandemic, which led many Americans to re-evaluate where and how they live. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Nationwide, the homeownership rate stands at 64.4%, according to the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This rate varies substantially across the country, however, and in some U.S. ZIP codes, the homeownership rate is well above the national average.

Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 ZIP codes with the highest homeownership rates. ZIP codes are ranked by the share of housing units occupied by their owners.

Among the ZIP codes on this list, homeownership rates range from about 97% to 100%. The ZIP codes on this list span the country, though New York state alone is home to six, more than any other state.

Homeownership can be expensive, especially in many of the ZIP codes on this list with higher than average home values. However, incomes in these areas also tend to be relatively high, making homeownership more affordable for larger shares of the population. In all but seven areas on this list, the median household income exceeds the national median of $64,994. Here is a look at the 20 cities where the middle class can no longer afford housing.

Click here to see the zip codes with the highest homeownership rates

Click here to read our detailed methodology