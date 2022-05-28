The Most Beautiful Cabins Across America

Who wouldn’t enjoy loafing at a private woodland retreat on a serene lake, surrounded by pine trees and a chorus of birdsong? Or relaxing in a hot tub while listening to the sounds of a babbling brook under a clear sky full of stars?

24/7 Tempo has compiled the best cabin getaways in every state, based on AirBnB of cabins with a rating of at least 4.75 out of 5 stars. Some of the perks of these cabin getaways include views of the northern lights, rivers stocked with trout, and private lake access. (This is the best place to enjoy the water in each state.)

From Maine to California, the diverse array of landscapes and architecture creates endless opportunities for a unique stay in one of these private cabins. Big Bear Treehouse in California, for example, features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and numerous windows with panoramic views of the San Bernardino National Forest. The rustic Off-Grid Cabin in the Green Mountains of Vermont boasts a solar-heated outdoor shower, an outdoor kitchen, and a wood-burning stove for heat. (For those who prefer more conventional amenities over seclusion, here is the best bed and breakfast in every state.)

Click here to see the the most beautiful cabins across America

No matter which cabin you may choose, the hosts of these private getaways have proven with their ratings that they are committed to providing their guests with an idyllic home away from home.