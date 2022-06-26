Used Cars With the Most Stable Prices

The American used car market has had a volatile year, with the average used vehicle costing 16.9% more in May 2022 than it did one year before. Consumer preferences have shifted quickly, as the average national cost of gas broke $5 per gallon in June.

Though many cars are much more expensive than they were last May, the price for some vehicles has hardly changed at all. Virtually every used car has increased at least somewhat in price, but a handful have only gotten a few percentage points more expensive over the last year.

To determine the 10 used cars with the most stable prices, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from automobile search engine iSeeCars’ report Used Car Prices Fall in May, Demand Remains High for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles. iSeeCars reviewed nearly 2 million purchases of 1-5-year-old used cars in May 2021 and May 2022 to determine the vehicles with the lowest price increase over that time.

All but one of the 10 used cars with the most stable prices has an average price over $34,119 – the average of all used cars for May 2022. Many of the vehicles on this list – particularly the trucks – appear on this list “because their prices were already elevated in May 2021,” according to iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer. This is the cheapest car in America.

Prices of hybrids and electric vehicles have increased in response to surging demand as American drivers seek refuge from high fuel costs, whereas gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs are less in demand. Truck prices were also already relatively high in May 2021, as the semiconductor shortage cut into supply. (These are cars from five years ago that get the best gas mileage.)

Click here to see the used cars with the most stable prices