20 Slowest Cars on the Market this Year

For car lovers, one of the most attractive features is a high acceleration rate, or how quickly a vehicle can reach a target speed. The Tesla Model S, for instance, can reach 60 miles per hour in a heart-stopping two to three seconds thanks to the physics of instant torque churned out by electric motors. But not all cars provide such high acceleration – nor do they need to. (If you’re interested, this is the fastest car in the world.)

If you talk to car enthusiasts, you will get an earful about torque and horsepower, and how they affect acceleration and speed. Mostly, such enthusiasts tend to drive smaller cars that often also have aerodynamic features and other bells and whistles.

A pickup truck driver, however, who uses her vehicle to haul gear and equipment around, would not need such acceleration. Similarly, a dad driving his kids to hockey practice, would rather the drive be smooth.

To find the slowest cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 0-60 Specs statistical site, listing the 2021 and 2022 cars accelerating from zero to 60 mph in six seconds or more.

SUVs and compact SUVs, or crossovers, dominate the list. Their appeal has less to do with how well they can race, but with other factors such as spaciousness, interior design, and affordability. (Some of them are among the top selling cars of the last decade.)

Thirteen of the cars on the list are crossovers like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Buick Envision, and Subaru Crosstrek, as well as the SUV tanks of America’s roadways like the Jeep Wagoneer and Chevrolet Suburban.

Two pickup trucks make this list, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline and the 2022 Ford Maverick, which dawdle to 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds and 7 seconds, respectively. Two minivans also make this list: the Honda Odyssey and Kia Carnival.

Two new vehicles with the slowest acceleration don’t run on gasoline: the 2022 electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV compact SUV and the Toyota Mirai, a sedan powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

Here are the slowest new cars in America.