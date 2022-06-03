This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though they’ve stabilized in the past two weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. However, that’s computed nationwide – and individually in some 28 states they’ve actually increased over the past two weeks. Based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Hawaii.

The seven-day average of cases nationwide is about 94,260, a 4% increase from two weeks ago, though the case count is likely considerably higher than it appears. With less interest from the public and with many people now using at-home testing kits, cases are severely undercounted, experts warn. More states are also reporting less frequently.

To find the most dangerous state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of May 31. Missouri has yet to update its recent COVID-19 data and was excluded. (This is the city in every state where COVID-19 is growing the fastest.)

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Hawaii remained among the most dangerous states for COVID-19, though cases in Rhode Island and Massachusetts declined in the past two weeks. Hawaii reported an average of 1,260 new daily cases in the past seven days, an increase of 56% from two weeks ago. On a per capita basis, the Aloha State reported 88.7 average daily cases per 100,000 people, the most of any state.

Montana, which ranked as the least dangerous state two weeks ago, reported the highest jump in COVID-19 cases, and jumped in rank to 36th most dangerous state for COVID-19. Cases in the state averaged 154 a day, or 14.5 per 100,000 people, in the past seven days. Cases spiked nearly 110% from two weeks ago.

Oklahoma is currently the least dangerous state for COVID-19 with a reported average of 253 daily new cases in the past seven days, or 6.4 cases per 100,000 – the fewest. Cases in the state dropped 20% in the past two weeks.