The Most Popular Ford Models in America

Ford’s sales fell 6.8% to 1.9 million cars last year, third place among all automakers, as Toyota unseated General Motors for first place, ending a 90-year run for GM. (Unfortunately for Ford, it topped the list of the car brands with the worst recalls this year.)

The news wasn’t all bad for Ford. The automaker said it was making progress in solving the chip shortage caused by supply chain disruptions. In the fourth quarter, Ford sold 508,451 vehicles, a 27% jump from the previous quarter. And the company is making more inroads in the electric vehicle space.

To determine the top selling Fords, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from GoodCarBadCar to find the Ford vehicles that sold the most units during 2021. MSRP data came from the Ford website and reflects the current listed starting price for model year 2022 vehicles.

There’s more optimism around Ford these days because of the automaker’s push into electric vehicles. Once perceived as trailing the industry in EV development, Ford beat out GM to become the country’s second best-selling automaker of all-electric vehicles, trailing only Tesla.

A big part of Ford’s EV story is the Mustang Mach-E EV. The Dearborn, Michigan, carmaker sold 27,140 of these electric vehicles, topping the 24,828 sales total of GM’s Chevrolet Bolt EV models and one Hummer EV in 2021. In January, Ford announced it was doubling the production capacity at the factory that will build 150,000 of the F-150 Lightning electric vehicle pickups annually because of expected high demand.

The F-Series continues to be the flagship vehicle at the company. Ford sold 726,003 of the pickups last year, the 45th consecutive year the F-Series has been the best-selling truck in the United States. (If you want to know what it’s like to own an F-150, see: owning a Ford F-150: the good, the bad, and the ugly.)

