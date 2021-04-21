The Most Popular Car in Every State

The Ford Motor Company spends billions of dollars on advertising each year, and for decades a large chunk of that money has been spent on marketing its F-Series pickups. This is not a new strategy for Ford. In 2003, the company spent $100 million over a six-month period to promote the F-150, in what the company called “the most comprehensive marketing and advertising campaign” in its history.

It should hardly come as a surprise, then, F-Series pickups are the most popular cars in 18 states — and the single best-selling vehicle in the U.S. overall. (These are cars so hot they’re out of stock.)

What is perhaps more surprising is that in some states, car owners seem to be immune to Ford’s efforts and show a preference for other cars — at least according to Insurify’s list of the most popular cars in America for 2021.

In Hawaii, for instance, the Toyota Tacoma tops the sales ranking. Indiana is alone in making the Chevrolet Malibu No. 1. And Minnesota is the only state where car buyers are especially partial to the Chevrolet Impala. (These are the cars Americans keep the longest.)

The following nine models are represented on this list: Nissan Altima, Ford F-Series Pickup, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Malibu, Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Impala

The Tacoma is the only vehicle on this list that doesn’t get a 5/5 star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; it gets a 4/5.