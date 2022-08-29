15 Most Expensive Child Car Seats

Car seats are often the item future parents spend the most time researching when building their baby registry. After all, unlike strollers, car seats are potentially life-saving devices – so naturally parents want not only the most convenient one to use but the safest one.

There is a wide array of car seat styles and they come in a wide array of prices, from less than $100 to pushing $700. The advanced features that put an infant car seat into the premium and thus more expensive category mostly have to do with ease of installation.

Other additional features may simply improve the experience, especially if the child is a toddler. Some seats have cup holders, extra side impact protection, softer fabrics, and a design that is meant to match the child’s sex. (Car seats aside, child and toddler items are among the 20 things you should probably buy at Target.)

Regardless of price, all car seats on the market have passed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s safety standards, which means they are safe if installed correctly, so parents on a budget can find an effective and trustworthy one even if it’s less expensive. (A good car seat is no substitute for being extra careful behind the wheel, however; these are the safest cities for driving.)

To identify the most expensive child car seats, 24/7 Tempo reviewed 25 of the most popular car seats used in the U.S., based on a number of sources including New York Magazine, Car and Driver.com, and Buyers Guide. We looked at a number of different brands as well as specifications of each car seat to get a wide range of brands and prices for different car seats. We ranked the most expensive 15 models using estimated prices from Amazon.com and are current as of August 22, 2022.

