I Used to Think Toyotas Were the Best Family Cars, but These 10 Models Are Better

When it comes to reputation as a great family vehicle brand, Toyota has long been thought of as a top choice. Between reliability, overall dependability, and a budget that won’t break the bank, several models, like the Highlander, Grand Highlander, and Camry, can double as excellent family haulers.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: It’s hard to argue that Toyota has been anything but a rock-solid, reliable vehicle over the years.

The reality is that other car brands have not only caught up but, in many ways, surpassed Toyota as the ideal family hauler.

Brands like Kia and Hyundai offer more standard features and a better warranty, all for similar pricing.

However, the reality is that Toyota isn’t the only option out there, and offering a compelling vehicle doesn’t mean there are not more compelling alternatives on the market. At one point in time, Toyota’s reputation for being incredibly reliable might have been a giant difference-maker. Unfortunately, for Toyota, the gap has dwindled enough between it and other brands to have you looking elsewhere.

10. Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas (2) by Gold Pony / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Sales volume 2024: 75,516 units

Best features: High-quality interior, powerful engine, excellent suite of safety features

Consumer reports ranking: 26

Parent company: Volkswagen Group

The Big Volkswagen

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Trendline in Pure White, Front Left, 01-16-2023 by Elise240SX / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Before you sign on the dotted line for any Highlander model in the Toyota lineup, you’d be wise to look hard at the Volkswagen Atlas. This vehicle offered an improved interior in 2024, which makes it feel even more upscale, and it works so well. You get the benefit of adult-friendly third-row seating as one of the most spacious vehicles, plus a smooth and comfortable ride. At the same time, Volkswagen dealers offer years of free service, which is one additional expense you won’t have to worry about.

9. Kia K5

Zhe Ji / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Sales volume 2024: 46,311 units

Best features: Excellent infotainment experience, fun drive, great fuel economy, quiet interior

Consumer reports ranking: 7

Parent company: Hyundai Motor Company

Surprise and Delight

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It wouldn’t be surprising if you saw a Kia K5 driving along the road and thought that the car looked sporty. However, you might not give it a second thought, especially if you have an eye on the Toyota Camry. The problem is that the Kia K5 is much more fun to drive, offers a more comfy and quiet interior drive, and comes with Kia’s outstanding class-leading warranty. Plus, you get the benefit of an improved infotainment experience.

8. Honda Accord

MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons

Sales volume 2024: 162,723 units

Best features: Modern look, Bose premium sound system, outstanding warranty and reliability

Consumer reports ranking: 8

Parent company: Honda Motor Corporation

The Best Camry Alternative

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Toyota Camry is widely considered one of the best family-friendly sedans, at least until the Honda Accord comes into the conversation. The Accord offers a slightly sportier look and feels more fun to drive. Suppose you opt for the Sport Hybrid trim. In that case, you get a great family hauler with a surprising amount of cargo space and excellent fuel efficiency, which means you are fueling up less and putting more money back into the family budget.

7. Hyundai Palisade

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Sales volume 2024: 110,055 units

Best features: Massaging seats, hands-free trunk opening, digital displays, personalized steering wheel button

Consumer reports ranking: 8

Parent company: Hyundai Motor Company

Luxury Without the Price

Benespit / Wikimedia Commons

As soon as you step into the Hyundai Palisade, you’ll feel like you are being wrapped in a luxury experience with a Hyundai badge on the steering wheel. The 12.3-inch infotainment display is outstanding, as is the in-car intercom system. There is little question that with seating for up to eight passengers, plus a super quiet ride and class-leading warranty, it’s hard to argue against the Palisade over any Toyota model.

6. Kia Telluride

Josh Lefkowitz / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Sales volume 2024: 115,504 units

Best features: Great gear and luggage hauler, Driver Talk, seats seven or eight

Consumer reports ranking: 7

Parent company: Hyundai Motor Company

The Most Exciting SUV

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Kia might not evoke the idea of a luxury driving experience, you cannot look at the Kia Telluride without thinking about how it compares to luxury SUVs. Considering all of the features Kia packs in as standard, this is a direct competitor to the Highlander and maybe even the Grand Highlander. Driver Talk is one of the most underrated features, which lets the driver isolate voices in the second or third row to converse without bothering everyone else.

5. Buick Enclave

Kevauto / Wiki Commons

Sales volume 2024: 26,400 units

Best features: Cushy driving experience, comfortable seating, upscale features

Consumer reports ranking: 17

Parent company: General Motors

The Underrated Option

2022 Buick Enclave Premium AWD in Quicksilver Metallic, Front Left, 12-25-2021 by Elise240SX / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Far too many people still think of Buick as a car their grandfather drove, which means they are ignoring just how good of a family-hauler the Buick Enclave is today. The redesigned vehicle in 2024 offers three rows for seven-passenger seating. If you go with the highest trim, Avenir, you get a luxury-level experience that will make you look twice at someone paying BMW or Lexus pricing. Best of all, the Super Cruise driving experience works so well, the Buick is just such a blast to drive.

4. Mazda CX-90

Ethan Llamas / Wikimedia Commons

Sales volume 2024: 54,676 units

Best features: Fun drive, good power, luxury-level interior

Consumer reports ranking: 14

Parent company: Mazda Motor Corporation

Zoom Zoom

Ethan Llamas / Wikimedia Commons

Mazda might not be at the top of the mind for those looking at Toyota family-friendly vehicles, but it should be. The CX-90, the largest vehicle in Mazda’s lineup, is a blast to drive and comes with luxury-level features like outstanding quality leather at a price tag that doesn’t quite scream luxury pricing. The overall handling of the CX-90 has made it a top choice for those who want a fun drive while carrying the kids to and from soccer practice.

3. Volvo XC90

teddyleung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sales volume 2024: 39,492 units

Best features: Outstanding safety, three years included service. Did we mention safety?

Consumer reports ranking: 22

Parent company: Volvo Cars, Geely

The Safe Choice

ollo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

If you’re looking at a list of vehicles that are among the safest on the road, you cannot go wrong with the Volvo XC90. The XC90 is an excellent three-row alternative to the Toyota Highlander while offering more safety features, technology, and luxury, with a price tag that isn’t terribly expensive. For families who care about safety above all else, Volvo has long been a dominant choice, and the XC90 is widely regarded as one of the safest SUVs on the road today.

2. Subaru Outback

andipantz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Sales volume 2024: 168,771 units

Best features: Will last 10 years, excellent cargo area, all-wheel drive is standard

Consumer reports ranking: 1

Parent company: Subaru Corporation

Consumer Reports Top Choice

Zhe Ji / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Subaru has come a long way in recent years, a surprising number one on Consumer Reports list of best cars in 2024. As a result, Subaru has now primarily surpassed Toyota as a choice for family haulers. One of the most significant differences Subaru offers with the Outback is the standard all-wheel drive feature, which supports the idea that the Outback is an excellent choice for families that live in poor winter weather. Plus, you know with confidence that this practical vehicle can last at least 10 years on the road.

1. Honda Pilot

Charles / Wikimedia Commons

Sales volume 2024: 141,245 units

Best features: Outstanding family hauler, big 10.2-inch infotainment display, fuel efficiency

Consumer reports ranking: 5

Parent company: Honda Motor Corporation

The Best Toyota Alternative

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Toyota and Honda often fight over which car brand is the most reliable in America (and the world). Honda is known for being a rock-solid, reliable vehicle with substantial resale value and many family-friendly features. This includes the Honda Pilot, which offers a very roomy cabin, excellent technology, and Honda’s class-leading safety and fuel efficiency. The Elite trim includes all-wheel drive and enough seating for up to eight passengers, making it a top choice among buyers.

