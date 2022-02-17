Cars Americans Don't Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot for 51.2 days before being sold. Yet in spite of the low inventory, there are a handful of vehicles that Americans are not buying, leaving these cars sitting on dealer lots for far longer than average.

To determine the cars Americans don’t want to buy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data provided by automotive data company iSeeCars on the new vehicles with the highest average days to sell from January through August of 2021. The 20 cars on this list take 85.9 days to sell, on average, or more.

The slowest selling cars tend to be relatively inexpensive. Of the 20 vehicles with the highest average days to sell, 14 are priced well below the average price of a new car of $38,349.

Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, and Jeep are the only automakers to appear on the list multiple times, each with two cars apiece that have average days to sell at nearly three months or more.

Most of the slowest-selling cars in America are sedans or compact cars. Since 2015, SUVs have outpaced sedans in total sales, and the gap has widened significantly in the years since. American drivers now prefer the increased size, cargo room, capabilities, and durability that SUVs offer compared to smaller vehicles. These are the longest-lasting cars on the road.

