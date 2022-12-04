The Least Appealing Car Brands to Americans

Cars get us from point A to point B, but some brands make this experience far less satisfying and enjoyable. What drivers care about can differ widely. Some drivers put an emphasis on owning a stylish vehicle, while others are looking for a car with superior acceleration and handling. And some just care about maximizing fuel efficiency and minimizing upkeep costs.

To find the car that most Americans hate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. Car brands are ranked according to the cumulative score in the APEAL Brand Index, which is based on a survey of over 84,000 car owners. The APEAL Study asks owners to consider 37 attributes. We have included last year’s index score for comparison as well as the average score for each segment.

J.D. Power’s study asked owners to rate attributes such as the sense of comfort they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat, the exhilaration they get when they step on the accelerator, their satisfaction with the infotainment system and with fuel economy.

Customers were generally less satisfied with mass market vehicles, which averaged a score of 841 out of 1,000. Premium vehicles averaged 873. Dodge is the only mass market brand with a score over 880. The scores of many of the most hated brands fell from last year. However, the score of Chrysler, the second most hated brand, slightly improved.

Audi is the most hated premium brand, with a score of 847, followed by Acura. Porsche, on the other hand, is the most loved premium brand, followed by Tesla. (These are the ugliest cars ever made)

Low scores do not necessarily equate to low sales. Toyota, the third most-hated car brand in the country, was the top-selling brand in the U.S. market in 2021. The most hated cars in America also do not necessarily correlate with the worst car brands in America.

