25 of The Ugliest Cars Ever Made

We’ve seen it in fashion, music, motion pictures, and art – flops that have you scratching your head and asking, “What were they thinking?” The same goes for automobiles. No company, foreign and domestic, is mistake-free.

To compile a list of incredibly ugly cars, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed lists of unsightly automobiles from outlets like Cheapism, Motortrend, HotCars.com, and more. The vehicles listed are widely considered to be the ugliest of all time.

Car designers take into account speed, safety, cost, style, and comfort when creating their ideas. They are also influenced by current fashion and trends such as the space age, art movements such as Art Deco, environmental impact, and the needs of those living in cities or rural environments. They are only limited by their imagination. (These are 35 amazing looking cars from bygone times.)

All of the cars on the list made it through a design process, focus groups, and executive review before reaching showrooms — just as any new car does. But these creations have not resonated well with the car-buying public. Though some of these designs might have seemed brilliant in concept, they became some of the auto industry’s biggest busts.

While the Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin DB5, or the Ferrari 250 GTO might represent the pinnacle in automobile design, the industry has had to suffer the indignity of the Ford Edsel – the company spent millions on its development; the Pontiac Aztek – it made Edmunds.com’s list of the “100 Worst Cars of All Time”; and the Yugo GV – cheaply made, tiny, and odd.

Besides a brief lifespan for many of these vehicles, some of these blunders helped doom the brands that produced them. Such was the case with the 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, a desperate attempt to revitalize the Oldsmobile nameplate. It was technologically innovative, but its squinty front end was visually unappealing. The public balked at buying it, and when the Aurora tanked, it was the death knell for Oldsmobile, which folded in 2004. (On the other hand, this is America’s oldest car brand.)

