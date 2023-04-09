The Best Boxing Movies of All Time

Of all the sports that have been the subject of motion pictures, boxing seems to have a particular resonance among filmmakers and movie audiences alike.

Boxing films allow movie directors to explore the soul and motivation of the fighter, and often the struggle to emerge from desperate economic and living conditions. The action takes place in the so-called squared circle, putting the viewer in the ring with the pugilists in an experience that can’t be easily replicated by movies about other sports.

To determine the best boxing movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of March 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Cast credits are from IMDb.

Rotten Tomatoes critics have applauded movies about the sweet science over the years, awarding four movies on our list a perfect 100% Tomatometer score. Another 12 have scores of more than 90%. (Here’s a list of the highest-grossing sports movies of all time.)

Many of the movies on this list don’t pull punches in depicting the corrupting influence of organized crime on the sport, undermining the determination and preparation of the fighter.

Some of the best boxing movies have been biopics, among them “Hurricane,” “Somebody Up There Likes Me,” “Raging Bull,” and “Cinderella Man.” All the actors who played the lead roles in these films – Denzel Washington, Paul Newman, Robert De Niro, and Russell Crowe, respectively – have won Academy Awards though not for their roles in the fight films. (These are the best movies based on real events or people.)

Speaking of Oscars, 11 boxing films have won the golden statue in various categories. Among the notable ones on our list are “Million Dollar Baby” and of course “Rocky.” Sylvester Stallone has appeared in three of the best boxing films ranked here.