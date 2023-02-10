The 12 NFL Teams That Have Never Won a Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57 – or Super Bowl LVII, if you are inclined to Roman numerals – will be played on Feb. 13, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the American Football Conference, will face the National Football Conference champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won the big game in 2018, defeating the New England Patriots. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019. Maybe next year a team that has never won in February will finally manage to do it?

To compile a list of the teams that have never won the Super Bowl, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of all 56 Super Bowls and team histories using data from Pro Football Reference.

Las year’s AFC champions, the Bengals, which have been in the NFL since 1968, is one of 12 teams on the list. The Bengals have been to the big game three times, in 1982, 1989, and 2022. The Bengals got to the ‘89 Super Bowl by beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills are one of two teams, along with the Minnesota Vikings, that have been to the Super Bowl four times – in four straight years, from 1991 to 1994 in the Bills’ case – and lost on each occasion. (The New England Patriots, though, are the NFL team that has lost the most Super Bowls.)

While some of the teams on the list were founded within the last 30 years, others are of longer lineage. Eight of the 12 teams that haven’t won the Super Bowl were founded before the creation of the big game. Venerable franchises such as the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, and the often-relocated Arizona Cardinals, won league championships well before the first Super Bowl was played in 1967. Of this group, only the Cardinals have had a chance to win the Super Bowl, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. (These are the greatest games in Super Bowl history.)