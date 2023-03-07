25 Oscar-Nominated Movies and Where to Stream Them

Last year, Apple TV+ made history by becoming the first streaming service to take home the Best Picture statuette at the Academy Awards, winning for “CODA,” which it co-produced. The movie, about a child of deaf parents torn between staying in their family business or pursuing a musical career, won two other Oscars, as well. (Click here to read 30 famous firsts in Oscars history.)

No films produced by streaming platforms have scored Best Picture nominations this year, but six of the 10 films that are up for that honor at the ceremony, to be held March 12, are available to stream (and two more are available to rent on various platforms).

To assemble a list of 25 Oscar-nominated movies and where to stream them, 24/7 Tempo reviewed streaming data from Reelgood and nominations announcements from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We chose movies nominated for the 95th Academy Awards that are currently streaming on Netflix, Showtime, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and Peacock as of March 1, 2023. Films were ordered based on the number of Oscar nominations. IMDb user ratings are current as of March 2023.

Usually winning Best Picture is a boon for box-office sales for movies released in the traditional manner. But because the impact of the global pandemic has depressed theater attendance, films on streaming services honored by the Academy have gotten more viewership as well. (These are the only Best Picture nominees that have lost money.)

Seven movies streaming on Netflix have been nominated for various Academy Awards, including “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a German remake of the antiwar classic that has garnered nine nominations.

Five films streaming on HBO Max received nominations, among them “The Banshees of Inisherin” (nine) and the biopic “Elvis” (eight). Paramount+ and Disney+ are each streaming four motion pictures up for Oscar consideration. One of these, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” available on both Paramount+ and Showtime, leads all films with 11 nominations.