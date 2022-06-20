Every year, a few movies are identified as the front runners for multiple Academy Awards after being nominated in just about every prestigious category. And, occasionally, one movie proves these bold predictions to be accurate by sweeping the competition.
To determine the movies with the most Oscars every year since 1975, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Oscar wins from the Academy Awards Database of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Awards tallies include all Oscars given to any recipient for a specific movie, including honorary awards, special awards, special achievement awards, and scientific or technical awards. Data is complete through the 2022 Academy Awards.
In Oscars history, three movies have tied for the most awards. “Ben-Hur” (1959), “Titanic” (1997) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) have won 11 Oscars after being nominated in 12, 14, and 11 categories, respectively. The third installment of the Lord of the Ring saga still holds the record of the largest Oscars sweep – the fantasy film won every category it was nominated in, including Best Picture.
“Titanic” is also tied for most nominations ever received by a single film. The other two movies, also with 14 nominations, are “All About Eve” (1950) and “La La Land” (2016), though the musical took home “just” six Oscars. These are the best musicals of all time.
Click here for the movies that won the most Oscars every year since 1976
