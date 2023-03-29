The Opening Scene of 'Baby Driver' Is the Most Watched Car Chase on YouTube

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

Most people love a good car chase scene. They’re thrilling to watch and always full of suspense. It’s no surprise, then, that the opening scene of 2017’s “Baby Driver,” one of the most popular action movies of recent years, is also one of the most watched car chases on YouTube. That’s according to Confused.com’s Movie Car Report, which tracked chases in about 100 scenes from dozens of movies that have at least 10,000 views on the popular video sharing site.

“Baby Driver” has scored over 176 million views. What makes this particular chase so popular? For one thing, it’s expertly executed. The whole scene is one long take, meaning the camera never cuts away. This gives the viewer a sense of continuity and makes the action feel more real.

The chase is also packed with excitement. There are near-misses, close calls, and plenty of high-speed driving. It’s the perfect example of what a car chase should be.

While most of us will never experience a car chase in real life, they can be exciting to witness. They often involve a high level of skill and concentration. And they can be dangerous, both for the participants and for bystanders, but that doesn’t stop us from being fascinated by them.

