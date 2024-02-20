The 50 Most Memorable Conversations in Movie History Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Watching movies is a fun pastime. What really makes movies stand out though are the lines and conversations had between characters. Some lines and conversations though significantly stand out. There are so many famous conversations in movies.

Think about lines like “I’m your father” from Star Wars. Even those who have never seen any of the Star Wars movies or shows have heard this line.

Another example of memorable dialogue within a film that many people say is “frankly, I don’t give a damn” from “Gone with the Wind.” The film, “Gone With the Wind” was released in 1939, nearly a century ago. While many people have not seen or heard of this historical romance film, this line stands out. It’s been parodied, used in lyrics and shows, and sometimes slips into everyday conversation. But did you know it came from this 1939 film?

These two examples of memorable conversations or dialogue from movie history are just a few out of thousands if not millions (Click here for the 50 greatest movie conversations of all time.)

Conversations can make or break a movie. Movies with low budgets have won awards for the hilarious dialogue and conversations between characters.

Think of the film, “Napoleon Dynamite.” This cult classic was filmed quickly and only had a budget of $400,000. Released in 2004, this film excelled earning over $46.1 million. The sets were simple, and the budget was low, but the conversations were everything.

“Casablanca” (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Characters: Ilsa and Rick

Ilsa and Rick Played by: Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart

“Casablanca” is one of those movies you don’t have to see to quote. You may even have said the words “We’ll always have Paris” without knowing where they came from. This memorable conversation between Ilsa and Rick is heartbreaking. It’s a strong line between the lovers that is hard to cross.

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Characters: Batman and the Joker

Batman and the Joker Played by: Christian Bale and Heath Ledger

“The Dark Knight” is one of the best Batman movies for a reason. The many conversations in the movie can leave you on the edge of your seat, including the infamous interrogation room scene. During this scene, Batman and the Joker hash it out, although the Joker is more vocal. He compares the two while driving tension in the room and without ever lifting a finger.

“Little Miss Sunshine” (2006)

Source: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Characters: Olive and Frank

Olive and Frank Played by: Abigail Breslin and Steve Carell

A simple tear-jerker moment in “Little Miss Sunshine” is when the family is driving in silence on the highway. Olive tries to ask her dad a question, but he doesn’t know how to answer. So she turns to her uncle, Frank, and asks the innocent, but serious question, “Do you think there’s a Heaven?” In the scene, he isn’t sure if there is one, but she believes so and happily points out that he would definitely make it to heaven. This might sound like an ordinary and sweet conversation, but knowing how suicidal Frank is, makes this even more heartwarming.

“Bridge to Terabithia” (2007)

Source: Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

Characters: Jesse Aarons and Jack Aarons

Jesse Aarons and Jack Aarons Played by: Josh Hutcherson and Robert Patrick

“Bridge to Terabithia” is heartbreaking. One of the most unforgettable scenes in the movie is a short conversation between Jesse and his dad after the death of his best friend Leslie. During this conversation, Jessee breaks down asking if his friend is going to hell. He ends the conversation sobbing and blaming himself, which is hard to watch knowing it was an absolute accident.

“No Country for Old Men” (2007)

Source: Courtesy of Miramax

Characters: Anton Chigurh and Gas Station Proprietor

Anton Chigurh and Gas Station Proprietor Played by: Javier Bardem and Gene Jones

The film “No Country for Old Men” has one of the best two person dialogue scenes in movie history, even though without context it can sound like an ordinary, small-talk conversation. In the scene, the indifferent and evil Anton Chigurh is speaking with a gas station proprietor. It ends with the iconic coin flip, in which the gas station proprietor leaves luckily with his life, without ever knowing he was in danger.

“The Room” (2003)

Source: Courtesy of TPW Films

Characters: Johnny and Mark

Johnny and Mark Played by: Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero

Who says memorable conversations have to be good ones? A constant quote used is “Hi, Mark,” which is from the 2003 film “The Room.” During the “Hi, Mark” scene, a conversation between Johnny and Mark graces the screen. It’s hard to follow and the line delivery is awkward, which gives the scene hilarious charm.

“The Princess Bride” (1987)

Source: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Characters: Inigo Montoya and Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man in Black

Inigo Montoya and Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man in Black Played by: Mandy Patinkin and Cary Elwes

There are so many fantastic and memorable conversations in “The Princess Bride” released in 1997. One of these is between Inigo Montoya and the Man in Black during their fencing/sword fight. They are fantastic fighters with a secret twist, they are both not left-handed!

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022)

Source: Courtesy of A24

Characters: Evelyn and Waymond Wang

Evelyn and Waymond Wang Played by: Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan

A recent film to make our list is “Everything Everywhere All at Once” starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Towards the end of the film, as Evelyn continues to jump, she has a conversation with Waymond Wang in a universe where they aren’t together. It ends with a line that gives goosebumps: “So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.”

“My Dinner with Andre” (1981)

Source: Courtesy of New Yorker Films

Characters: Andre and Wallace

Andre and Wallace Played by: Andre Gregory and Wallace Shawn

“My Dinner with Andre” is a hidden gem. This film is filled with dialogue and conversations between two old friends on different paths. The entire movie is one long conversation, where Andre tells tales of his strange and out-of-this-world adventurers, and Wally, a struggling playwright appreciates the simple and familiar things.

“Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

Source: Courtesy of Miramax

Characters: Mr. Blonde and Mr. White

Mr. Blonde and Mr. White Played by: Michael Madsen and Harvey Keitel

Another famous and memorable conversation in movie history is a piece of dialogue from “Reservoir Dogs”, although many different scenes could make this list. This cult classic film follows eight gangsters that use aliases with colors. The conversation is short, but the lines are hard to forget. Imagine responding to someone with “You shoot me in a dream, you better wake up and apologize.”

“The Sixth Sense” (1999)

Source: Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

Characters: Cole Sear and Lynn Sear

Cole Sear and Lynn Sear Played by: Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette

“The Sixth Sense” is one of the most popular movies of all time with many tear-jerker moments and twists. But one conversation really stands out. During this scene, Cole is talking to his mother about his grandmother. He can see the dead and tells his mom that she was there to see her dance. And that her answer to the question she asked at the burial site was “Every Day.” The biggest goosebumps moment is the final line of this moment where Lynn tells Cole the question she asked her mother, ” Do… Do I make her proud?”

“Gilda” (1946)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Characters: Gilda and Johnny Farrell

Gilda and Johnny Farrell Played by: Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford

“Gilda” is a classic film from 1946. This gorgeous movie is best known for its stunning costumes and cinematography. But did you know it also has some of the most memorable conversations in movie history, filled with tension and romance? Gilda and Johnny throughout the film squabble and throw flirtatious words around, especially Gilda. He refers to her as laundry and she throws it back at him during a scene as banter where she tells him she’s been swimming. She ends the dialogue with a smile and the words “Under this. Want to see?”

“In Bruges” (2008)

Source: Courtesy of Focus Features

Characters: Nathalie and Harry

Nathalie and Harry Played by: Elizabeth Berrington and Ralph Fiennes

“In Bruges” is one of the easiest movies to quote. There are so many fantasying one-liners and memorable conversations, like this one. In the scene, Nathalie tries to calm down Harry by letting him know the item is an inanimate object. He proceeds to yell that same item back at her, and soon after calmly apologizes with “I’m sorry for calling you an inanimate object. I was upset.”

“The Social Network” (2010)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Characters: Gage and Mark Zuckerburg

Gage and Mark Zuckerburg Played by: David Selby and Jesse Eisenberg

Another great memorable conversation is within the film “The Social Network” released in 2010. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake. An unforgettable conversation in this film about the founding of Facebook is between Gage and Mark Zuckerburg and ends with the line “Did I adequately answer your condescending question?”

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Characters: Harry and Sally

Harry and Sally Played by: Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan

Some romantic comedy dramas have the best conversations. They are funny, witty, heartbreaking, and full of passion. “When Harry Met Sally” is no exception. The first big conversation between the characters is hard to forget as they argue whether men and women can be friends. They end with this line from Sally “That’s too bad. You were the only person I knew in New York.” “Paris, Texas” (1984)> Characters: Hunter and Travis Henderson> Played by: Hunter Carson and Harry Dean Stanton Source: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Another hidden gem of a film to make our list is “Paris, Texas” released in 1984. Although an English-speaking film set in Texas, it’s a German and French movie. An iconic conversation in this film is between Hunter Henderson and his father, Travis, who is found after disappearing for four years. They discuss feeling when someone is alive and dead and Hunter confides in Travis that he never felt as if he was dead. This is a strong message considering even Travis’s own brother, Hunter’s uncle, believed him to be dead.

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988)

Source: Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Characters: Roger Rabbit and Eddie Valiant

Roger Rabbit and Eddie Valiant Played by: Charles Fleischer and Bob Hoskins

Even somewhat animated films can have excellent dialogue. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was released on June 22, 1988, in the United States and blends animation with physical actors and sets. One of the most memorable conversations in movie history ends with Roger Rabbit’s famous line “That’s right! A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” Another fun quote, although from a short conversation is from Jessica Rabbit as she says “I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.”

“Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” (2007)

Source: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Characters: Mr. Edward Magorium and Molly Mahoney

Mr. Edward Magorium and Molly Mahoney Played by: Dustin Hoffman and Natalie Portman

Although the film “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” isn’t a hit or is well-known, the viewers of this whimsical, but also heart-wrenching movie remember one part well. Near the end of the film, Mr. Magorium is dying, and he is not silent about the fact. However, after living for over two decades, he’s ready to let go. Except, Molly Mahoney, the store manager, struggles with this. He tells Mahoney “And if anyone asks what became of me, you relate my life in all its wonder, and end it with a simple and modest “He died.”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)

Source: Courtesy of Focus Features

Characters: Joel and Clementine

Joel and Clementine Played by: Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet

The film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” is a favorite for many. One of the most memorable conversations within this romantic drama occurs with Joel and Clementine, estranged ex-lovers. In one scene, Clementine and Joel are saying goodbye, which ends with memory-Clementine saying the words “Meet me… in Montauk…”

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Forrest Gump and Jenny Curran

Forrest Gump and Jenny Curran Played by: Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

“Forrest Gump” is a fun movie to watch. It’s not only cinematically gorgeous but has some of the best lines in movie history. One of the most unforgettable conversations, although short, is between Jenny and Forrest near the end of the film when he meets his child for the first time. The first thing he asks is “Is he smart or is he…?”

“Stranger Than Fiction” (2006)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Characters: Harold Crick, Penny Escher, and Karen Eiffel

Harold Crick, Penny Escher, and Karen Eiffel Played by: Will Ferrel, Queen Latifah, and Emma Thompson

In the film “Stranger than Fiction”, Harold can hear the voice of Karen Eiffel, narrating his life as she writes her newest book. The twist is everything she writes happens, and she has a reputation for killing her protagonists. A memorable conversation is when Karen doesn’t want to answer her phone, but she does, and she hears the voice of her main character, Harold.

“Colossal” (2016)

Source: Courtesy of Creative Arts Agency

Characters: Gloria and Oscar

Gloria and Oscar Played by: Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis

In the film “Colossal” there are countless scenes with fantastic dialogue, but one stands out. It’s tense and reveals the true awful nature of Oscar. During this scene, Gloria and Oscar are fighting. She tries to quit, but he hurts her and threatens her.

“Turning Red” (2002)

Source: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Characters: Mei and Ming

Mei and Ming Played by: Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh

Pixar movies have such a way of pulling at your heartstrings. This is the case for “Turning Red”, where we learn about a mother-daughter duo and their unique family secret, they have the red panda spirit. The most memorable conversation in this film occurs at the end between Mei and her mother. It’s short, sweet, and sentimental. We also find out that Ming, Mei’s mother, is afraid of her panda and emotions because she hurt her mother.

“The Notebook” (2004)

Source: Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Characters: Noah and Allie

Noah and Allie Played by: James Garner and Gena Rowlands

“The Notebook” is one of the most well-known romantic movies of the 21st century. There are a lot of heartwarming and tear-jerker lines in this film. One of the most memorable conversations is at the end of the film when Noah sneaks into Allie’s room after recovering from a heart attack. With dementia, she recognizes him and they have a soft conversation, before passing away together in bed.

“Field of Dreams”(1989)

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Characters: John Kinsella and Ray Kinsella

John Kinsella and Ray Kinsella Played by: Kevin Costner and Dwier Brown

“Field of Dreams” is an interesting sports fantasy film mixing baseball with ghosts. Who can forget the scene between John Kinsella and Ray Kinsella when Ray asks if this is heaven.

“Dracula” (1931)

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Characters: Count Dracula and Renfield

Count Dracula and Renfield Played by: Bela Lugosi and Dwight Frye

Some of the best movies ever produced are reaching one hundred years old, this is the case for “Dracula” released on February 14, 1931. An incredible iconic film quote in this movie is Dracula’s line “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make”. This bone-chilling scene is simple and short. The delivery of this line is what makes it so memorable.

“On The Waterfront” (1954)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Characters: Charley Malloy and Terry Malloy

Charley Malloy and Terry Malloy Played by: Rod Steiger and Marlon Brando

Also on our list is a conversation in the crime drama movie “On the Waterfront.” The conversation between Charlie and Terry is striking and still referenced by some. Terry’s character spits this line out with excellent delivery, “I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am…”

“Psycho” (1960)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Marion Crane and Norman Bates

Marion Crane and Norman Bates Played by: Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins

The conversations between Marion and Norman are hard to watch. Norman is a walking and clicking time bomb, although many people don’t suspect him. During a conversation between the two, the tension rises as Marion mentions placing Norman’s mother ‘somewhere.’ He snaps back in rage knowing that ‘somewhere’ refers to a madhouse.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975)

Source: Courtesy of Cinema 5 Distributing

Characters: King Arthur and the Black Knight

King Arthur and the Black Knight Played by: Graham Chapman and John Cleese

Choosing just one memorable conversation within the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” feels impossible. It’s a hilarious film that is frequently quoted today. One of the best movie dialogues though has to be between King Arthur and the Black Knight as they fight and the Black Knight insists it’s nothing but a scratch.

“Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Source: Courtesy of Miramax

Characters: Sean and Will

Sean and Will Played by: Robin Williams and Matt Damon

Robin Williams plays Dr. Sean Maguire in the film, “Good Will Hunting”, which has many spectacular moments. A great conversation within the film is between Sean and Will as they discuss Sean’s painting. During the scene, Will gives short answers, while Sean goes on a long rant.

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

Source: Courtesy of Orion Pictures

Characters: Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling

Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling Played by: Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster

Horror thriller films are fascinating, and “The Silence of the Lambs” is no exception. So many conversations between Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling can make our list, but this one really jumps out. During this blood-curling and uncomfortable conversation, Hannibal coaxes Clarice to tell him more about the lambs. She opens up, with tears, and ends the conversation by saying her lamb was killed.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989)

Source: Courtesy of Orion Pictures

Characters: Bill and Ted

Bill and Ted Played by:

One of the most hilarious duos you can find in the Bill & Ted films. To make this easier to follow, we’ll only discuss a conversation within “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” A hilarious conversation between the two occurs after seeing the Princesses Joanna and Elizabeth. Ted says he’s in love, while Bill replies with, “Whoa. Those must be the princesses you told yourself about at the Circle-K. We gotta go. It’s a history report, not a babe report.”

“Titanic” (1997)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Rose and Jack

Rose and Jack Played by: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Another romantic drama makes our list. “Titanic,” tells the short, and heartbreaking love story between Rose and Jack. Rose and Jack’s scene when they are in the water is one of the best scenes in the movie. Rose is freezing and Jack tries to get her to survive and hold on.

“Freedom Writers” (2007)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Erin Gruwell, Eva Benitez, and Marcus

Erin Gruwell, Eva Benitez, and Marcus Played by: Hilary Swank, April Lee Hernandez, and Jason Finn

“Freedom Writers” is an emotional movie. This American drama is based on a novel of a true story written by a high school teacher. The scene that is one of the easiest to remember is when Ava reads “The Diary of Anne Frank” and finds out that she dies at the end. She’s mad and yells at her teacher before Marcus joins in and explains why her death is so powerful.

“The Help” (2011)

Source: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Characters: Milly Jackson and Hilly Holbrook

Milly Jackson and Hilly Holbrook Played by: Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard

You don’t have to have watched this movie to know the iconic scene between Minny and Hilly. Minny finally snaps and tells Hilly to “Eat my sh*t,” after she bakes her a pie with a special ingredient. The line delivery is so satisfying.

“The Princess Bride” (1987)

Source: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Characters: Buttercup and Westley/The Man in Black/Dread Pirate Roberts

Buttercup and Westley/The Man in Black/Dread Pirate Roberts Played by: Robin Wright and Cary Elwes

Another great dialogue scene from “The Princess Bride” makes our list. This time between Buttercup and Westley/The Man in Black/Dread Pirate Roberts. What makes this conversation great is the tension, acting, and what the audience has likely figured out, that the Man in Black, is her lover, Westley. It ends with the famous line, “As you wish.”

“Sunset Boulevard” (1950)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Joe Gillis and Norma Desmond

Joe Gillis and Norma Desmond Played by: William Holden and Gloria Swanson

Memorable conversations in movies don’t have to be long. The shorter they are, the easier they are to remember. Sometimes, one line is enough for the conversation to get stuck in our heads. This is true for the conversation ending with “I am big. It’s the pictures that got small.”

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

Source: Courtesy of United Artists

Characters: Ratso Rizzo and Joe Buck

Ratso Rizzo and Joe Buck Played by: Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight

You’ve probably quoted lines from the film, “Midnight Cowboy” without knowing it. One of the best conversations in the movie is between Ratso Rizzo and Joe Buck. Their banter is hilarious as Ratso hopes to be called Rico, and Joe repeats the name about seven times. Another iconic line is, “I’m walking here! I’m walking here!”

“Barbie” (2023)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Characters: Barbie and old woman at the bus stop

Barbie and old woman at the bus stop Played by: Margot Robbie and Ann Roth

“Barbie” was one of the most talked about films in 2023. There were a lot of memorable moments, and not just because of the colorful sets and costumes. One of the sweetest, but shortest conversations in the film, is between Barbie and an old woman at the bus stop.

“Braveheart” (1995)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Robert the Bruce and William Wallace

Robert the Bruce and William Wallace Played by: Angus Macfadyen and Mel Gibson

Also on our list of the most memorable conversations in movie history is within the historical drama, “Braveheart.” This meaningful conversation is between Robert the Bruce and William Wallace as they discuss their need, and the meaning of the word, nobles.

“Dead Poets Society” (1989)

Source: Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Characters: Mr. Nolan, John Keating, and students

Mr. Nolan, John Keating, and students Played by:Norman Lloyd and Robin Williams

The last scene of the film “Dead Poets Society” brings tears to a lot of people’s eyes. The dialogue is fantastic, as students jump up to speak up for their wonderful English Teacher. Over half the class, one by one, says “O Captain! My Captain!”

“Clue” (1985)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Characters: Wadsworth and Miss Scarlet

Wadsworth and Miss Scarlet Played by: Tim Curry and Lesley Ann Warren

“Clue” is a dialogue-heavy murder mystery movie that is such a fun film to watch. One of the most memorable conversations in movie history has to be between Wadsworth and Miss Scarlet as they argue over how many bullets are left in the gun. The lines are said quickly and with urgency.

“Superbad” (2007)

Source: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Characters: Seth and an old lady

Seth and an old lady Played by: Jonah Hill and Dona Hardy

“Superbad” is a silly teen comedy film with strange wacky adventures and hilarious conversations. One of these funny conversations is between Seth and an old lady as he imagines and fantasizes how he’ll get liquor being underage. It’s unrealistic, which makes it even funnier.

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Characters: Emmett, Enrique Salvatore, and Chuck

Emmett, Enrique Salvatore, and Chuck Played by: Luke Wilson, Greg Serano, and Jason Christopher

A common movie people quote and reference a lot is “Legally Blonde” starring Reese Witherspoon. Although her idea for this scene, the conversation in the courtroom is between Emmett, Enrique Salvatore, and Chuck. During this scene, Enrique answers that his boyfriend is Chuck, but backtracks saying Chuck is his best friend. Angry and heartbroken, Chuck calls Enruque the b word.

“The Witch” (2015)

Source: Courtesy of A24

Characters: Thomasin and Black Philip

Thomasin and Black Philip Played by: Anya Taylor-Joy and Wahab Chaudhry

This unique horror movie is set during the 1600s when witches were being hunted down. The conversation between Thomasin and Black Phillip is haunting. It ends with the whispered line, “I will guide thy hand.”

“Gone with the Wind” (1939)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Characters: Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler

Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler Played by: Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the most quoted lines in the world comes from the 1939 film, “Gone with the Wind.” In this scene, the last scene of the film, Scarlet pleads with Rhett to stay, unsure of what will happen to her. His response is cold, only uttering the words, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn” before leaving. “Pulp Fiction” (1994) Source: Courtesy of Miramax Characters: Jules and Vincent

Jules and Vincent Played by: Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta Pulp Fiction is a cult classic. This fan-favorite crime movie stars incredible actors like John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson. In this film, these two play characters have hilarious banter in many scenes, including the one where they are cleaning the blood out of the car. “Dirty Dancing” (1987) Source: Courtesy of Vestron Pictures Characters: Baby and Johnny

Baby and Johnny Played by: Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze “Dirty Dancing” is known for more than just the iconic line, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” There is also a touching scene when Johnny is fired and Baby is distraught. He won’t let her lose hope or think she can’t win. “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) Source: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Characters: Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Played by: Mark Hamill and David Prowse / James Earl Jones Last but not least on our list of the most memorable conversations in movie history is when Darth Vader reveals to Luke that he is his father. This is during a fight scene where Darth Vader urges Luke to join him in the dark side. Are you ready for another article? Click here to discover the best moving speeches ever delivered in a movie.

