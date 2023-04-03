What ‘Metal Storm,’ the Fastest Firing Machine Gun in the World, Is Capable Of

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

Metal Storm is a machine gun that can fire 1,000,000 rounds per minute or perhaps more. The original manufacturers were Metal Storm Ltd. and DefendTex.

The increased rate of fire was achieved by using a series of barrels stacked with bullets that could be fired in rapid succession from front to back.

The Metal Storm machine gun was more of a proof of concept and the prototype fired once 180 rounds in just one-hundredth of a second for a per minute rate of over 1 million rounds per minute, considerably faster than the record holder, the gatling-style M134 Minigun, at 6,000 rounds per minute.

The Metal Storm has a maximum effective firing range of 984 feet and is chambered for 9mm bullets.

The widespread use of machine guns in World War II resulted in the development of faster-firing guns. Variants of some of these machine guns are still in use today, including the German MG3. The fastest-firing guns have a maximum rate of fire of up to 1,200 rounds per minute.

Click here to see the 9 fastest firing machine guns in the world.