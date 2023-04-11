States Buying the Most Guns So Far This Year

Through the first three months of 2023, roughly 8.1 million firearm background checks were conducted in the United States, according to data compiled by the FBI. That figure is more or less in line with the same period in 2022. Firearm background checks are often used to approximate the level of gun sales in the United States. (These are the companies selling the most guns, according to an online gun broker.)

However, there are a number of reasons to initiate a background check that are clearly not tied to gun sales, including rentals and pawn shop transactions. After controlling for some of these non-purchase causes, there were 5.3 million background checks that are likely tied to the purchase of a firearm through the end of March, or 15.9 checks per 1,000 Americans. (These were the best-selling guns last year.)

To find the states where the most people bought guns last month, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States are ranked based on the number of gun checks per 1,000 people in the first three months of 2023, adjusted by removing several categories of checks, including pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks (which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders).

We also adjusted the figures for Illinois, a state that reports an extremely high number of firearm background checks. Based on historical data, however, a large percentage of checks in Illinois are likely rechecks and not tied to the purchasing of a new firearm.

The vast majority of states with the most checks per person are in the South, Midwest, or West. The No. 1 state, Oregon, had 37.0 background checks per 1,000 residents, well more than double the national figure. At the other end of the list are states in the Northeast and on the West Coast, including New Jersey, New York, California, and Hawaii – four of the five states with the nation’s strictest gun control laws. (See how all 50 states rank for the strength of their gun control laws.)