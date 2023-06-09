States Where The Most People Bought Guns Last Month

A federal judge in Washington state refused this week a request to overturn a new law that bans the manufacturing or selling of assault-style semi-automatic rifles. The law is one of three signed into effect by state Gov. Jay Inslee this week, making Washington only the latest state to pass stricter gun control laws.

Just last month, Washington’s neighbor, Oregon, passed substantial gun control legislation, increasing the minimum age to buy most guns to 21, among other policies. Oregon is also waiting on the results of a federal trial to determine if a measure passed by state voters in November will be upheld. The measure would require anyone attempting to get a gun permit to take a safety course and pass a background check.

The gun legislation in Oregon may have inspired more people to buy guns. There is no direct way to track gun sales in the United States, but using the best available approximation, background checks, more people bought guns in Oregon than any other state, adjusting for population. Background checks were up 45% in the state compared to the same month a year ago.

To find the states where the most people bought guns last month, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States are ranked based on the number of gun background checks in May 2023 per 1,000 state residents.

To get closer to an accurate reflection of true gun sales, we excluded several categories of criminal background checks, including pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks, which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders. Even after removing these categories, background checks still only serve as a rough approximation of gun sales and they are likely an over or underestimation in some states.

In May, a total of 2.3 million criminal background checks were conducted. After adjusting for the aforementioned categories, the remaining 1.5 million — about 4.5 checks per 1,000 people nationwide — are more likely to be tied to the sale of a gun. (Also read: the companies selling the most guns, according to an online gun broker.)

For the first time in months, the state of Hawaii was not the state with the lowest rate of gun sales. Instead, that honor goes to a pair of states in the Northeast, a region with consistently low firearms purchases per capita. States in the West dominated the other end of the list. Including Oregon, seven of the 10 states with the most background checks per person were in that part of the country. (Also see: these are the Americans who own the most guns.)

Click here to see states where the most people bought guns last month.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.