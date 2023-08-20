States Where Gun Sales Are Plummeting This Year: All 50 States Ranked

After a period of soaring firearm purchases in the United States brought on by the turbulence during the pandemic years, gun sales in many states have declined, based on data from the FBI.

According to FBI’s data, background checks jumped from 28.4 million in 2019 to 39.7 million in 2020 and remained elevated at 38.9 million in 2021. Background checks declined to 31.6 million in 2022, and data so far this year suggests that background checks will likely stay at about that level in 2023. Gun sales appear to be down in the majority of states, while they are rising in nearly a dozen others.

To identify the states where gun sales are decreasing this year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. We ranked the states based on the percent change in background checks so far in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, from the largest increase to the largest drop. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we adjusted background checks by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks. Even after these adjustments, background checks still serve only as a rough approximation because every state has different accounting practices and background check laws. (These are the companies selling the most guns.)

The states with the biggest decreases in background checks so far this year compared with the same period in 2022 include states where guns are popular, and those where that is decidedly not the case.

Four of the 10 states with the largest declines in background checks through July are Southern states. Alabama had the biggest percentage drop in total number of background checks, down 22.1%, or 88,884 checks. The state, however, ranks fourth-most in firearm background checks per 1,000 residents at 61.8. It was first through the same period last year at 79.3. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, people in Alabama are permitted to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit requiring a background check. (Here is how hard it is to buy a handgun in every state.)

The Northeastern states of Delaware, New York, and Rhode Island also ranked in the top 10 of states with the biggest percentage decreases in background checks through July.

For the second straight year, Hawaii had the fewest background checks from January to July and the fewest firearm background checks per 1,000 residents over the same period.

