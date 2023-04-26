Can You Answer These Real Jeopardy! Questions About Words?

What better way to spend this time with friends than to test each other’s knowledge with fun trivia questions?
As one of the most beloved games in American television history, “Jeopardy!” offers an entertaining activity to pass the time. Three contestants will have to battle it out while answering clues from different categories, several of which are about words. The categories vary wildly — from basics like compound words to more odd ones like “Dr. Johnson’s alphabet.”
24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — and found more than 11,000 clues about words. We narrowed them down to 30 that are more specifically about the meaning of words, synonyms, descriptions, popular expressions, and spelling.
Click here to see if you can answer these real Jeopardy! clues about words
Test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.