Can You Solve These Real ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About US Presidents

“Jeopardy!” has been one of most beloved primetime game shows in America for decades. In the show, three contestants duke it out answering trivia questions in several categories, including the U.S. presidency. 

24/7 Tempo combed through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — to identify some of the most interesting and challenging questions about the highest office in government.

 There have been more than 300 questions about the people who have been elected president since the country’s founding in 1776, and most of them go beyond the basics covered in history class.

Most people probably know that George Washington, the first president of the United States, was also the only head of state who did not represent a political party, but not as many know that he was in debt while running his tobacco farm. Or, while Gerald Ford is famous, among other things, for being the only unelected president, few know he was also a college football MVP.

 Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. You can also test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.

DURING HIS PRESIDENCY $200:

Lyndon Johnson

THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE $2000:

Breckinridge

THE PRESIDENT HAD MONEY TROUBLES $600 (Daily Double):

Harry Truman

DURING THE OBAMA PRESIDENCY $200:

Cuba

19th CENTURY CONGRESSMEN $2,000 (Daily Double):

John Quincy Adams

THE PRESIDENT HAD MONEY TROUBLES $800:

Tobacco

FURNITURE METAPHORS $800:

An empty chair

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN SONGS $1200:

“Don’t Stop”

PRESIDENTIAL PARTY POLITICS $400:

The Democratic Party

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS:

Thomas Jefferson

THE PRESIDENCY:

Gerald Ford

PRESIDENTS $400:

Kennedy

THE PRESIDENCY $800:

Gerald Ford

PRESIDENTIAL TRIVIA $1000:

Grover Cleveland

THE PRESIDENCY $500:

Executive privilege

THE PRESIDENCY $300:

35

THE PRESIDENCY $2000:

Episcopal

U.S. PRESIDENTS:

Harry Truman

U.S. FIRSTS $400:

John Tyler

TAFT! $1,500 (Daily Double):

New Mexico and Arizona

ALL ABOUT THE PRESIDENCY $600:

Olive branches

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH $1000:

Benjamin Harrison

HISTORIC MOTTOES & SLOGANS $2000:

Harding

THE PRESIDENCY $1000:

Helicopter

THE PRESIDENCY $400:

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

HE SIGNED THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE $1000:

John Adams

DWIGHT EISENHOWER $600:

5-star general

GENERAL INFORMATION $1600:

Sherman

POTENT QUOTABLES $400:

1933

DESPERATE WHITE HOUSE $2000:

Herbert Hoover

ELECTORAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP $2000:

Hayes

WILLIAM HOWARD TAFT $1200:

Superior Court Justice

