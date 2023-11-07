Can You Solve These Real ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About US Presidents claudiodivizia / iStock / Getty Images Plus

“Jeopardy!” has been one of most beloved primetime game shows in America for decades. In the show, three contestants duke it out answering trivia questions in several categories, including the U.S. presidency.

24/7 Tempo combed through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — to identify some of the most interesting and challenging questions about the highest office in government.

There have been more than 300 questions about the people who have been elected president since the country’s founding in 1776, and most of them go beyond the basics covered in history class.

Most people probably know that George Washington, the first president of the United States, was also the only head of state who did not represent a political party, but not as many know that he was in debt while running his tobacco farm. Or, while Gerald Ford is famous, among other things, for being the only unelected president, few know he was also a college football MVP.

Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. You can also test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.

Source: 24/7 Wall St. DURING HIS PRESIDENCY $200:

Source: Keystone / Getty Images Lyndon Johnson

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE $2000:

Source: exit78 / Flickr Breckinridge

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENT HAD MONEY TROUBLES $600 (Daily Double):

Source: manley099 / E+ via Getty Images Harry Truman

Source: 24/7 Wall St. DURING THE OBAMA PRESIDENCY $200:

Source: 24/7 Wall St. 19th CENTURY CONGRESSMEN $2,000 (Daily Double):

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENT HAD MONEY TROUBLES $800:

Source: golfnmd50 / iStock via Getty Images Tobacco

Source: 24/7 Wall St. FURNITURE METAPHORS $800:

Source: Bogdan Kovenkin / iStock via Getty Images An empty chair

Source: 24/7 Wall St. PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN SONGS $1200:

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images “Don’t Stop”

Source: 24/7 Wall St. PRESIDENTIAL PARTY POLITICS $400:

Source: Niyazz / iStock via Getty Images The Democratic Party

Source: 24/7 Wall St. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS:

Source: National Archives / Getty Images Thomas Jefferson

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Gerald Ford

Source: 24/7 Wall St. PRESIDENTS $400:

Source: National Archives / Getty Images Kennedy

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY $800:

Source: Gary Newkirk / Getty Images Gerald Ford

Source: 24/7 Wall St. PRESIDENTIAL TRIVIA $1000:

Source: cornelluniversitylibrary / Flickr Grover Cleveland

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY $500:

Source: BrianAJackson / iStock via Getty Images Executive privilege

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY $300:

Source: GMVozd / E+ via Getty Images 35

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY $2000:

Source: Racide / iStock via Getty Images Episcopal

Source: 24/7 Wall St. U.S. PRESIDENTS:

Source: Wikimedia Commons Harry Truman

Source: 24/7 Wall St. U.S. FIRSTS $400:

Source: Wikimedia Commons John Tyler

Source: 24/7 Wall St. TAFT! $1,500 (Daily Double):

Source: KeithBinns / E+ via Getty Images New Mexico and Arizona

Source: 24/7 Wall St. ALL ABOUT THE PRESIDENCY $600:

Source: Dainela / iStock via Getty Images Olive branches

Source: 24/7 Wall St. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH $1000:

Source: Wikimedia Commons Benjamin Harrison

Source: 24/7 Wall St. HISTORIC MOTTOES & SLOGANS $2000:

Source: johnsnape / Flickr Harding

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY $1000:

Source: Alex Edelman / Getty Images News via Getty Images Helicopter

Source: 24/7 Wall St. THE PRESIDENCY $400:

Source: rarrarorro / iStock via Getty Images 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Source: 24/7 Wall St. HE SIGNED THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE $1000:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons John Adams

Source: 24/7 Wall St. DWIGHT EISENHOWER $600:

Source: porcorex / iStock via Getty Images 5-star general

Source: 24/7 Wall St. GENERAL INFORMATION $1600:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Sherman

Source: 24/7 Wall St. POTENT QUOTABLES $400:

Source: gazanfer / iStock via Getty Images 1933

Source: 24/7 Wall St. DESPERATE WHITE HOUSE $2000:

Source: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images Herbert Hoover

Source: 24/7 Wall St. ELECTORAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP $2000:

Source: National Archives / Newsmakers / Getty Images Hayes

Source: 24/7 Wall St. WILLIAM HOWARD TAFT $1200:

Source: Sixflashphoto / Wikimedia Commons Superior Court Justice

