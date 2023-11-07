Can You Solve These Real ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About US Presidents

“Jeopardy!” has been one of most beloved primetime game shows in America for decades. In the show, three contestants duke it out answering trivia questions in several categories, including the U.S. presidency.
24/7 Tempo combed through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — to identify some of the most interesting and challenging questions about the highest office in government.
There have been more than 300 questions about the people who have been elected president since the country’s founding in 1776, and most of them go beyond the basics covered in history class.
Most people probably know that George Washington, the first president of the United States, was also the only head of state who did not represent a political party, but not as many know that he was in debt while running his tobacco farm. Or, while Gerald Ford is famous, among other things, for being the only unelected president, few know he was also a college football MVP.
Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. You can also test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.
DURING HIS PRESIDENCY $200:
Lyndon Johnson
THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE $2000:
Breckinridge
THE PRESIDENT HAD MONEY TROUBLES $600 (Daily Double):
Harry Truman
DURING THE OBAMA PRESIDENCY $200:
Cuba
19th CENTURY CONGRESSMEN $2,000 (Daily Double):
John Quincy Adams
THE PRESIDENT HAD MONEY TROUBLES $800:
Tobacco
FURNITURE METAPHORS $800:
An empty chair
PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN SONGS $1200:
“Don’t Stop”
PRESIDENTIAL PARTY POLITICS $400:
The Democratic Party
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS:
Thomas Jefferson
THE PRESIDENCY:
Gerald Ford
PRESIDENTS $400:
Kennedy
THE PRESIDENCY $800:
Gerald Ford
PRESIDENTIAL TRIVIA $1000:
Grover Cleveland
THE PRESIDENCY $500:
Executive privilege
THE PRESIDENCY $300:
35
THE PRESIDENCY $2000:
Episcopal
U.S. PRESIDENTS:
Harry Truman
U.S. FIRSTS $400:
John Tyler
TAFT! $1,500 (Daily Double):
New Mexico and Arizona
ALL ABOUT THE PRESIDENCY $600:
Olive branches
PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH $1000:
Benjamin Harrison
HISTORIC MOTTOES & SLOGANS $2000:
Harding
THE PRESIDENCY $1000:
Helicopter
THE PRESIDENCY $400:
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
HE SIGNED THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE $1000:
John Adams
DWIGHT EISENHOWER $600:
5-star general
GENERAL INFORMATION $1600:
Sherman
POTENT QUOTABLES $400:
1933
DESPERATE WHITE HOUSE $2000:
Herbert Hoover
ELECTORAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP $2000:
Hayes
WILLIAM HOWARD TAFT $1200:
Superior Court Justice
