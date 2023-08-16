Test Your Knowledge of Irish Culture with These Authentic 'Jeopardy!' Clues

Despite hosting changes and controversies since Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020, “Jeopardy!” remains one of America’s most beloved primetime game shows for decades.
On the show, three contestants compete by answering trivia questions across various categories, including history. Irish history, in particular, has proven very popular, with over 900 questions related to Irish figures, culture, and traditions.
Using J! Archive, a fan-created site documenting clues since 1984, 24/7 Tempo identified some of the most interesting and difficult questions about Irish culture ever asked on the show.
Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up.
You can also test your broader knowledge with 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each U.S. state.
Click here to see if you can answer these real ‘Jeopardy!’ clues about Irish culture
