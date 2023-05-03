A Woman May Have Been Among the Most Vicious Criminals in World History

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

Elizabeth Báthory is known as the “Blood Countess,” and she has been accused of crimes that are some of the most heinous in human history.

Báthory was born into a noble family in Hungary in 1560. She married a count at the age of 15, and the two had five and possibly six children together.

Báthory began committing her crimes in the early 1600s. She would lure young girls to her castle, where she would torture and kill them. According to legend, she would often bathe in their blood, believing it would make her skin more beautiful.

Báthory’s crimes were finally discovered in 1610, when authorities found the bodies of several girls on her property. She was arrested and imprisoned in her castle, but she was never tried or convicted of her crimes. She died as a prisoner in 1614.

Today, Báthory is considered one of the most prolific serial killers in history. It is estimated that she killed hundreds of girls, although the exact number is unknown. Her story continues to fascinate and horrify people all over the world.

