The Most Evil Female Serial Killers in History

The worst female serial killers in history were women triggered by abusive childhoods, untreated mental illness, trauma, greed, or the violence around them. These women preyed on society’s most vulnerable people: small children, the elderly, the infirm, and in earlier times, serfs and the enslaved. (Read about the most brutal female criminals in history.)

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the most brutal female serial killers by consulting sources including Britannica, History, Biography, and Crime Museum. Our list, arranged in reverse chronological order, is based on the frequency and depravity of the murders committed by these women and the impact their crimes had on their community. Only women who were convicted of or were pursued in connection with murders are included.

More than one-third of the women on our list were caregivers of come kind – nurses, nurse assistants, midwives, even “baby farmers” (who took custody of unwanted children or those whose parents were unable to properly care for them in Victorian times). Women such as Amelia Dyer, Amelia Sach, and Annie Walters in England and Miyuki Ishikawa in Japan had businesses in which they were entrusted with the welfare of infants, and many babies died in their care. (These are the countries with the most known serial killers.)

Norwegian immigrant Belle Gunness, Dutch housewife Maria Swanenberg, and California boarding-house operator Dorothea Puente cunningly plotted the deaths of people for insurance money, Social Security payments, or pension checks.

In many cases, the preferred method of killing for these women criminals was poisoning, often with arsenic. That was the choice of murder for housekeepers Gesche Gottfried and Lydia Trueblood, home nurse Velma Barfield, and Nannie Doss (whose grandmotherly appearance belied her more sinister motives). All but Trueblood would die by execution.

In earlier centuries, society looked the other way when aristocrats committed deplorable crimes, but our list contains two notable exceptions – Countess Elizabeth Báthory, a Hungarian noblewoman who lived 400 years ago, and 18th-century Russian blueblood Darya Saltykova, both of whom received lifelong punishments for the abuse, torture, and even murder of the serfs or enslaved people they controlled.

