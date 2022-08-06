The Best Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Every month, Netflix adds a host of acclaimed movies to its roster, while retiring other movies to make space for the influx in options. No matter what you’re in the mood for, be it comedy, action, horror, sci-fi, or romance, you’re likely to find a great film to stream on Netflix this month.

To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

New additions to the list include “Spider-Man 2,” which has frequently been ranked among the best superhero films ever and one of the rare sequels that actually improves upon the original. (Here are movie sequels that were better than the original.)

Other new films on the list include John Hughes’s classic teen slacker comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and Greta Gerwig’s award-winning coming-of-age drama “Lady Bird,” which follows a high school senior as she navigates her artistic aspirations, the cross-class dynamics at her Catholic school, and a turbulent relationship with her overbearing mother.

Also enjoy your pick of endlessly rewatchable classics by Martin Scorsese including “Goodfellas” and “Taxi Driver,” as well as Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” and Stanley Kubrick’s war masterpiece “Full Metal Jacket,” which is one of 25 dramas that became famous after flopping in theaters.