The 50 Best Movies To Stream On Netflix This Month

With each new month comes a fresh slate of acclaimed movies to Netflix. Combine that with the streaming platform’s existing library and you get a veritable smorgasbord of high-quality viewing. Whether you’re looking for horror, drama, comedy, action, sci-fi, and more, you’ll certainly find it here. After all, they do have over 3,600 movies to choose from.

To determine the best movies to stream for on Netflix this July, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of June 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, but did not include documentaries. (If you’re a lover of documentaries, however, see this list of the 50 best documentaries of all time.)

Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits come from IMDb.

Click here to see the 50 best movies to stream on Netflix this month

Recent additions include David Fincher’s “Se7en,” in which two detectives pursue a methodical serial killer, and Steven Spielberg’s adventure dramedy “Catch Me If You Can,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. (These are the best movies made about real people.)

Then we have Paul Thomas Anderson’s breakout classic “Boogie Nights,” about the rise and fall of porn star Dirk Diggler (played by Mark Wahlberg). Other high-ranking additions include “The Dirty Dozen,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Snatch.”

There are also a number of great films leaving Netflix at the end of the month, making now the time to stream them before they’re gone. High-ranking examples include Tarantino’s revisionist Western “Django Unchained” and the Oscar-winning smash “Forrest Gump,” to name just a few.