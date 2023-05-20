M-A-S-H Season 3 Finale Is the Best Episode of the Entire Show

“Abyssinia, Henry” (Season 3, Episode 24) is the best episode of M-A-S-H according to audience ratings on IMDb.

Written by Larry Gelbart and directed by series co-star Alan Alda, the episode, which aired originally on March 18, 1975, earned a 9.4/10 IMDb rating, higher than any other episode. The next highest score is 8.9/10, for “Tuttle,” Season 1, Episode 15.

“Abyssinia, Henry” is a touching portrayal of the relationships between the characters, and the way that they deal with the loss of their friend – Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake, who receives an honorable discharge and is heading for home when he is killed in an enemy attack. “Abyssinia” can be read as “I’ll be seein’ ya” – a jocular farewell that turns all too serious.

M-A-S-H was known for blending comedy and intense drama, and using humor to deal with the horrors of war. This episode is an excellent example of this aspect of the show.

