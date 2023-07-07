Paramount’s Biggest Box Office Flops

In the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood, success at the box office can make or break a film studio’s reputation. Paramount Pictures, a cinematic powerhouse with a rich history spanning over a century, is no stranger to both triumphs and tribulations.

While the studio has brought us iconic blockbusters and critically acclaimed masterpieces, including such timeless classics as “The Godfather” and its sequels and the Indiana Jones franchise, not every Paramount production has paid off. In common with its peers in the motion picture industry, the studio has also stumbled colossally. (Here’s a list of the biggest movie flops in Hollywood history.)

To determine Paramount’s biggest box office flops, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on box office performance and production budgets from The Numbers, a film industry data site owned by Nash Information Services. Movies distributed or produced by Paramount Pictures were ranked based on total loss at the global box office, computed by subtracting worldwide box office from production budget. Films whose releases were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were not considered. Supplemental data on user rating and votes comes from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and is current as of June 2023.

From ambitious projects with sky-high budgets to ill-timed releases and misguided marketing campaigns, Paramount has seen its fair share of disappointments over the years, especially in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Even the talents of blue-chip directors such as Martin Scorsese (who appears here twice!), Blake Edwards, John Milius, William Friedkin, Kathryn Bigelow, and Nora Epron are no guarantee of cinematic success. (These are the 25 great directors with the most box office bombs.)