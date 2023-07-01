Movies So Bad You Have to See Them

Going to the movies, people often find themselves lost in the magic of exceptional storytelling, captivating performances, and awe-inspiring visuals. But that is not always the case. Some movies spectacularly fail to live up to expectations, plummeting from the heights of promised greatness into the dark abyss of utter disaster.

To determine the movies so bad you have to see them, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of June 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Only movies with production budgets greater than $50 million were considered. Cast credits are from IMDb.

These low-rated movies may elicit a sense of fascination at how they failed. From horrendous acting to baffling plots, cringe-inducing dialogue, and mind-boggling special effects, these films showcase some of the worst that the industry has to offer.

Yet, paradoxically, they manage to captivate some movie fans with their sheer ineptitude, leaving them questioning how such monstrosities were ever brought to life.

