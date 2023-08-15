You're Quoting TV! Famous Lines That Have Become Widely Popular

Television has had a major influence on American culture, arguably greater than parents, schools, churches, or government.

TV was first introduced in the U.S. in 1928 but really took off after WWII when over half of households had a set. The 1950s were considered the Golden Age of Television. Even with the rise of the internet, TV has left a lasting impact on our language.

Many common phrases actually originated from classic TV shows, though we may use them without realizing it.

For example, “The truth is out there” comes from “The X-Files,” while “D’oh!” comes from “The Simpsons.” Other examples include “That’s what she said” from “The Office” and “I am the danger” from “Breaking Bad.” (Click here for the most binge-worthy series you can stream now.)

We use TV quotes to express things like being impressed (“Smarter than your average bear”) or unimpressed (“Yada, yada, yada”). And if we want to end a conversation, we might say, “Just the facts, ma’am.” Though we may not know their origins, these and many other TV quotes have become ingrained in everyday American speech.

