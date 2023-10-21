The 50 Greatest Movie Quotes of All Time Courtesy of Universal Pictures

You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth! Okay, maybe you can handle the truth, which is that no movie is complete without memorable dialogue and a handful of signature quotes. Not only do these quotes bring characters to life and help drive the story, but they expand upon the film’s legacy in the cultural sphere.

Indeed, what better way to share your favorite movie moments than by regurgitating them with your best inflection? It lends a whole new meaning to the term “word of mouth.” (The small screen provides plenty of fodder for this practice, too. Check out these Check out these classic TV quotes that are now part of everyday vocabulary).

Meanwhile, some films feature so much more than just one terrific quote. Take “Casablanca,” for example, which seems to dispense with an iconic line in nearly every other scene. Movies such as “Jerry Maguire” and “The Godfather” perform a similar feat, dropping so much memorable dialogue that the entire script practically reads like a list of cultural catchphrases. (More of a music type? Here are the 50 greatest songs from movies).

To assemble a ranking of the 50 greatest movie quotes of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the American Film Institute’s “100 Years…100 Movie Quotes.” The AFI compiled their list by soliciting favorite movie lines from a jury of more than 1,500 film artists, critics, and historians, who were asked to nominate “quotes from American films which circulate through popular culture, become part of the national lexicon and evoke the memory of a treasured film, thus ensuring and enlivening its historical legacy.”

We’ve built the list here and you have come. Yeah, we’re talking to you. And if you disagree with the selections, well, nobody’s perfect. Can you guess which quote took the top spot? Rather than go ahead and make your day, we’ll keep you in suspense. Just remember that life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get.

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures 50. “Houston, we have a problem.”

> Said by: Kevin Bacon in Apollo 13 (1995)

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures 49. “It’s alive! It’s alive!”

> Said by: Colin Clive in Frankenstein (1931)

Source: Courtesy of United Artists 48. “Well, nobody’s perfect.”

> Said by: Joe E. Brown in Some Like It Hot (1959)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 47. “Shane. Shane. Come back!”

> Said by: Brandon De Wilde in Shane (1953)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 46. “Oh, Jerry, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars.”

> Said by: Bette Davis in Now, Voyager (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 45. “Stella! Hey, Stella!”

> Said by: Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Source: Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures 44. “I see dead people.”

> Said by: Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense (1999)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 43. “We’ll always have Paris.”

> Said by: Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Embassy Pictures 42. “Plastics.”

> Said by: Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate (1967)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Seven Arts 41. “We rob banks.”

> Said by: Warren Beatty in Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 40. “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

> Said by: Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994)

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures 39. “If you build it, he will come.”

> Said by: Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams (1989)

Source: Courtesy of RKO Radio Pictures 38. “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

> Said by: Gary Cooper in The Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Orion Pictures 37. “I’ll be back.”

> Said by: Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator (1984)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 36. “Badges? We ain’t got no badges! We don’t need no badges! I don’t have to show you any stinking badges!”

> Said by: Alfonso Bedoya in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures 35. “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

> Said by: Roy Scheider in Jaws (1975)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 34. “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.”

> Said by: Lauren Bacall in To Have and Have Not (1944)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures 33. “I’ll have what she’s having.”

> Said by: Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 32. “Round up the usual suspects.”

> Said by: Claude Rains in Casablanca (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 31. “After all, tomorrow is another day!”

> Said by: Vivien Leigh in Gone with the Wind (1939)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 30. “I want to be alone.”

> Said by: Greta Garbo in Grand Hotel (1932)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures 29. “You can’t handle the truth!”

> Said by: Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men (1992)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 28. “Play it, Sam. Play ‘As Time goes By.'”

> Said by: Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca (1942)

Source: Courtesy of United Artists 27. “I’m walking here! I’m walking here!”

> Said by: Dustin Hoffman in Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 26. “Why don’t you come up sometime and see me?”

> Said by: Mae West in She Done Him Wrong (1933)

Source: Courtesy of TriStar Pictures 25. “Show me the money!”

> Said by: Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire (1996)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 24. “I am big! It’s the pictures that got small.”

> Said by: Gloria Swanson in Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 23. “There’s no place like home.”

> Said by: Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Source: Courtesy of United Artists 22. “Bond. James Bond.”

> Said by: Sean Connery in Dr. No (1962)

Source: Courtesy of Orion Pictures 21. “A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.”

> Said by: Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 20. “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

> Said by: Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 19. “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

> Said by: William Holden in Network (1976)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 18. “Made it, Ma! Top of the world!”

> Said by: James Cagney in White Heat (1949)

Source: Courtesy of RKO Radio Pictures 17. “Rosebud.”

> Said by: Orson Welles in Citizen Kane (1941)

Source: Courtesy of United Artists 16. “They call me Mister Tibbs!”

> Said by: Sidney Poitier in In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Source: Courtesy of Universal Pictures 15. “E.T. phone home.”

> Said by: Pat Welsh in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Source: Courtesy of Fathom Events 13. “The stuff that dreams are made of.”

> Said by: Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 13. “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

> Said by: Ali MacGraw in Love Story (1970)

Source: Courtesy of United Artists 12. “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

> Said by: Robert Duvall in Apocalypse Now (1979)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Seven Arts 11. “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”

> Said by: Strother Martin in Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures 10. “You talking to me?”

> Said by: Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver (1976)

Source: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox 9. “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”

> Said by: Bette Davis in All About Eve (1950)

Source: Not Available 8. “May the Force be with you.”

> Said by: Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 7. “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.”

> Said by: Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 6. “Go ahead, make my day.”

> Said by: Clint Eastwood in Sudden Impact (1983)

Source: Courtesy of Warner Bros. 5. “Here’s looking at you, kid.”

> Said by: Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca (1942)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 4. “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

> Said by: Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Source: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures 3. “You don’t understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I could’ve been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.”

> Said by: Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront (1954)

Source: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 2. “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

> Said by: Marlon Brando in The Godfather (1972)

Source: Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 1. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

> Said by: Clark Gable in Gone with the Wind (1939)