The Most Iconic Fictional Bars in TV History

Ever since Jackie Gleason’s Joe the Bartender character struck up a conversation with the unseen customer Mr. Dennehy on “The Jackie Gleason Show” in the 1950s, bars have been an essential location in television comedies and dramas.

Bar scenes have played an integral part in the story-telling and character development of comedies and drama on television. Bars are places where characters feel comfortable enough to debate politics, argue over sports, meet for a date, complain about the boss, commiserate over the loss of a friend, or escape a nagging spouse.

To identify the most iconic fictional bars in TV history, 24/7 Tempo consulted a number of internet sources, including IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon.

On some shows, the bar itself is the star, as with the long-running NBC sitcom “Cheers.” (Like some of the other places on this list, “Cheers” is based on an actual watering hole.)

Speaking of sitcoms, bars have been essential for the storylines in shows such as "How I Met Your Mother" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." The animated series "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" feature taverns that serve up their own running gags, too.

There are few laughs, on the other hand, in the bars frequented by the emergency personnel and hospital staff in “Chicago Fire” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” whose characters seek refuge from a grueling day on the job.

Unwinding over a glass of something is not reserved for earthbound folks, either; it’s also a respite for space travelers in two sci-fi series – “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “The Mandalorian.”