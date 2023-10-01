30 Unforgettable Love Triangles in Cinema

What would movies be without love stories? Even since filmmakers have put their tales on celluloid, the vast majority revolve around the love between two individuals. Or maybe three.

Which makes sense. If a movie was only about two people meeting, falling in love, marrying, and living happily ever after, the results would be kinda dull. Movies need action and conflict, and what better way to spice things up than with a good old-fashioned love triangle? (These are the greatest love stories in movie history.)

To find the most memorable love triangles in Hollywood history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed plot synopses from sources including IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon; Entertainment Weekly; and other entertainment and general-interest media sources.

Click here to see the most memorable love triangles in movie history

In most of the films on our list, love conquers all and the two people meant to be together end up in each other’s arms, leaving the third side of the triangle out in the cold. In some stories, one person graciously steps aside despite a broken heart. Perhaps the most famous example is Rick, who nobly gives up his love, Ilsa, at the end of the classic “Casablanca.”

Not all of these films are lighthearted romantic comedies. One participant in the love triangle in Woody Allens’s “Match Point” meets a tragic end. “The Hunger Games” deals with darker themes, yet still manages to weave in a complex love triangle. Marvel’s “X-Men” centers around a woman and the two men who love her, proving even in action films, a good love triangle can draw audiences in. (These are the best Marvel movies of all time.)