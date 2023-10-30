These 15 States Have High-Capacity Magazine Bans The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 dead and over a dozen injured, now ranks as the deadliest active-shooter incident in the U.S. so far in 2023. The killings, which were carried out with an assault-style weapon, have led to renewed calls from the White House for gun control reform – including a ban on high-capacity magazines.

But few issues are more divisive in Washington than gun control. And while partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill has stymied efforts to strengthen federal firearm restrictions, many state governments have successfully implemented high-capacity magazine bans.

High-capacity magazines allow a shooter to fire more rounds before having to stop and reload. In an active-shooter situation, this creates fewer opportunities for victims to escape or for law enforcement to intervene. According to the Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention group, high-capacity magazines a common denominator in many of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. in recent years. (These are the states where gun-related crimes are surging.)

Reviewing data compiled by the Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states that have imposed restrictions on high-capacity magazines. Washington D.C. was also included in our analysis.

Of the 15 jurisdictions on this list, only two do not explicitly ban possession of a high-capacity magazine. In these two states – Maryland and Washington – restrictions on high-capacity magazines generally apply only to their manufacture, sale, and distribution. (Here is a look at every state’s grade on gun laws.)

In many more states on this list, residents who owned high-capacity magazines before bans went into effect are still permitted to possess them, though in some cases this requires a special permit or registration.

It is important to note that there is no universally accepted definition of exactly what constitutes a high-capacity magazine. In most states on this list, only those capable of holding over 10 rounds of ammunition qualify. Other states, however, set a higher threshold of 15 or even 17.

Here are the states with the high-capacity magazine bans.

Source: bbourdages / iStock via Getty Images California

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, importation, keeping for sale, offering and exposing for sale, giving, lending, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed until a new, more restrictive, law goes into effect

Source: Creative-Family / iStock via Getty Images Colorado

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 15 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Sale, transfer, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – previously owned high-capacity magazines are exempt from ban

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images Connecticut

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Distribution, importation, keeping for sale, offering and exposing for sale, purchase, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed, but must be registered

Source: hyderabadi / iStock via Getty Images Delaware

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 17 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, sale, purchase, receipt, transfer, or possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Not allowed – but concealed carry permit holders are exempt

Source: Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images Washington D.C.

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Possession, sale and other transfer

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Not allowed

Source: Jui-Chi Chan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Hawaii

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds rounds for handguns only

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, possession, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer, and acquisition

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Not allowed

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images Illinois

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for long guns; 15 rounds for handguns

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, sale, delivery, purchase, or causing another to manufacture, sell, or deliver, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – previously owned or inherited high-capacity magazines are exempt from ban, but their use is limited to specific circumstances and locations

Source: nashvilledino2 / iStock via Getty Images Maryland

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, sale, offering for sale, purchase, receipt, and transfer

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – there is no ban on possession

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images Massachusetts

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Sale, offering for sale, transfer, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – previously owned high-capacity magazines are exempt from ban

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images New Jersey

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, transportation, shipment, sale, disposal, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Not allowed – unless capable of holding 11-15 rounds and registered before July 13, 2019

Source: Elisank79 / iStock via Getty Images New York

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, transportation, disposal, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Not allowed

Source: KingWu / E+ via Getty Images Oregon

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, sale, transfer, importation, use, possession, and purchase

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – previously owned or inherited high-capacity magazines are exempt from ban, but their use is limited to specific circumstances and locations

Source: sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images Rhode Island

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, sale, offer to sell, transfer, purchase, possession, and have under one’s control

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Not allowed

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Vermont

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for long guns; 15 rounds for handguns rounds for All Firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, sale, offering for sale, purchase, receipt, transfer, and possession

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – previously owned high-capacity magazines are exempt from ban

Source: CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images Washington

> Legal magazine capacity limit: 10 rounds for all firearms

> Restrictions apply to: Manufacture, import, distribution, and sale

> Personal ownership of legacy high-capacity magazines: Allowed – there is no ban on possession

