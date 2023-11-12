Home to just 4% of the global population, yet accounting for 25% of total economic output, the United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. While not all Americans share in the country’s economic prosperity, wealth and high levels of financial security are evident in communities across the United States.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical household in the U.S. earns nearly $75,000 a year, and more than one-in-every-four households – 35.2 million in total – have an annual income of at least $125,000.
In nearly every state, there is at least one town that stands out for having an especially high concentration of high-earning households.
Using five-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people – were ranked on average household income.
In every town on this list, the average household incomes are in the six figure range, topping half a million dollars in some cases. In half of all states, the average household income in the wealthiest town exceeds the national average by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Incomes tend to rise with education levels in the United States, and the vast majority of towns on this list have well-educated populations. Nationwide, 33.7% of adults 25 and older have at least a bachelor’s degree. In all but nine towns on this list, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate exceeds 50%. (Here is a look at the hardest college to get into in every state.)
Unsurprisingly, the high incomes in these communities are reflected in property values. In the vast majority of towns on this list, the typical home is worth over half a million dollars. (Here is a look at the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)
Here is the richest town in every state.
Alabama: Mountain Brook
> Avg. household income: $249,818 (Alabama: $76,150)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> Median home value: $697,800 (Alabama: $157,100)
> Population: 22,184
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 298
Alaska: Steele Creek
> Avg. household income: $151,203 (Alaska: $103,258)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.1% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> Median home value: $274,900 (Alaska: $282,800)
> Population: 7,399
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 70
Arizona: Paradise Valley
> Avg. household income: $359,522 (Arizona: $89,693)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> Median home value: $1,778,000 (Arizona: $265,600)
> Population: 12,666
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 169
Arkansas: Goshen
> Avg. household income: $192,359 (Arkansas: $73,346)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.4% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> Median home value: $447,300 (Arkansas: $142,100)
> Population: 2,500
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 193
California: Atherton
> Avg. household income: $539,944 (California: $119,149)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.6% (California: 35.3%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (California: $573,200)
> Population: 7,181
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 758
Colorado: Cherry Hills Village
> Avg. household income: $464,068 (Colorado: $107,446)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Colorado: $397,500)
> Population: 6,426
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 186
Connecticut: Tokeneke
> Avg. household income: $611,239 (Connecticut: $120,670)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Connecticut: $286,700)
> Population: 2,656
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 133
Delaware: Rehoboth Beach
> Avg. household income: $255,755 (Delaware: $97,081)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.9% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> Median home value: $1,186,900 (Delaware: $269,700)
> Population: 1,392
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50
Florida: Palm Beach
> Avg. household income: $332,764 (Florida: $88,267)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.6% (Florida: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $1,523,100 (Florida: $248,700)
> Population: 9,175
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 605
Georgia: Druid Hills
> Avg. household income: $209,785 (Georgia: $91,082)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.0% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> Median home value: $698,000 (Georgia: $206,700)
> Population: 8,611
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 336
Hawaii: Kaanapali
> Avg. household income: $223,037 (Hawaii: $113,310)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.1% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> Median home value: $1,317,100 (Hawaii: $662,100)
> Population: 1,164
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 115
Idaho: Hidden Spring
> Avg. household income: $180,783 (Idaho: $83,777)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> Median home value: $523,400 (Idaho: $266,500)
> Population: 3,382
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 88
Illinois: Winnetka
> Avg. household income: $417,007 (Illinois: $100,719)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 90.4% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> Median home value: $1,123,700 (Illinois: $212,600)
> Population: 12,658
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 624
Indiana: Meridian Hills
> Avg. household income: $278,878 (Indiana: $81,703)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.4% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> Median home value: $554,900 (Indiana: $158,500)
> Population: 1,736
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 310
Iowa: Kent Estates
> Avg. household income: $172,590 (Iowa: $84,948)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.5% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> Median home value: $314,700 (Iowa: $160,700)
> Population: 1,944
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 267
Kansas: Mission Hills
> Avg. household income: $444,346 (Kansas: $87,033)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.9% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> Median home value: $963,400 (Kansas: $164,800)
> Population: 3,579
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 189
Kentucky: Anchorage
> Avg. household income: $305,118 (Kentucky: $76,511)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.7% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> Median home value: $707,100 (Kentucky: $155,100)
> Population: 2,607
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 225
Louisiana: Des Allemands
> Avg. household income: $139,761 (Louisiana: $77,025)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> Median home value: $122,800 (Louisiana: $174,000)
> Population: 2,342
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 261
Maine: Falmouth Foreside
> Avg. household income: $204,669 (Maine: $83,914)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.6% (Maine: 33.6%)
> Median home value: $581,300 (Maine: $212,100)
> Population: 1,811
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 105
Maryland: Chevy Chase Village
> Avg. household income: $489,515 (Maryland: $120,234)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.5% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> Median home value: $1,938,800 (Maryland: $338,500)
> Population: 1,858
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 275
Massachusetts: Dover
> Avg. household income: $432,571 (Massachusetts: $123,174)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.5% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> Median home value: $1,020,700 (Massachusetts: $424,700)
> Population: 2,413
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 159
Michigan: Orchard Lake Village
> Avg. household income: $355,008 (Michigan: $85,727)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.1% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> Median home value: $727,100 (Michigan: $172,100)
> Population: 2,351
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 382
Minnesota: Orono
> Avg. household income: $306,372 (Minnesota: $102,691)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.4% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> Median home value: $766,700 (Minnesota: $250,200)
> Population: 8,252
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 314
Mississippi: Pleasant Hill
> Avg. household income: $187,029 (Mississippi: $68,636)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> Median home value: $269,500 (Mississippi: $133,000)
> Population: 1,374
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 185
Missouri: Ladue
> Avg. household income: $384,815 (Missouri: $83,152)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.8% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> Median home value: $844,700 (Missouri: $171,800)
> Population: 8,949
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 347
Montana: Helena Valley Northeast
> Avg. household income: $142,825 (Montana: $82,237)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.5% (Montana: 33.7%)
> Median home value: $373,500 (Montana: $263,700)
> Population: 3,607
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 89
Nebraska: Hickman
> Avg. household income: $119,081 (Nebraska: $87,815)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $224,500 (Nebraska: $174,100)
> Population: 2,552
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 115
Nevada: Incline Village
> Avg. household income: $198,214 (Nevada: $89,562)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> Median home value: $1,042,700 (Nevada: $315,900)
> Population: 9,440
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 46
New Hampshire: Hanover
> Avg. household income: $184,742 (New Hampshire: $108,061)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.1% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> Median home value: $610,900 (New Hampshire: $288,700)
> Population: 8,813
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 60
New Jersey: Short Hills
> Avg. household income: $428,352 (New Jersey: $124,626)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.2% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> Median home value: $1,389,900 (New Jersey: $355,700)
> Population: 14,500
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 507
New Mexico: Las Campanas
> Avg. household income: $246,737 (New Mexico: $74,363)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.3% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> Median home value: $1,075,900 (New Mexico: $184,800)
> Population: 1,280
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 144
New York: Brookville
> Avg. household income: $617,173 (New York: $111,583)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.0% (New York: 38.1%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (New York: $340,600)
> Population: 2,937
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 773
North Carolina: Biltmore Forest
> Avg. household income: $317,802 (North Carolina: $84,888)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> Median home value: $1,074,500 (North Carolina: $197,500)
> Population: 1,670
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 413
North Dakota: Horace
> Avg. household income: $188,255 (North Dakota: $89,443)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> Median home value: $378,700 (North Dakota: $209,900)
> Population: 3,141
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50
Ohio: Coldstream
> Avg. household income: $371,209 (Ohio: $83,820)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.6% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> Median home value: $623,000 (Ohio: $159,900)
> Population: 1,461
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 627
Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
> Avg. household income: $337,257 (Oklahoma: $78,040)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.6% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> Median home value: $740,200 (Oklahoma: $150,800)
> Population: 3,866
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 226
Oregon: Dunthorpe
> Avg. household income: $428,601 (Oregon: $94,034)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.7% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> Median home value: $1,347,400 (Oregon: $362,200)
> Population: 1,762
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 202
Pennsylvania: Messiah College
> Avg. household income: $390,363 (Pennsylvania: $92,849)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 90.0% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> Median home value: N/A (Pennsylvania: $197,300)
> Population: 2,095
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 955
Rhode Island: Charlestown
> Avg. household income: $134,740 (Rhode Island: $97,908)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.5% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> Median home value: $425,700 (Rhode Island: $292,600)
> Population: 1,482
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 20
South Carolina: Kiawah Island
> Avg. household income: $366,392 (South Carolina: $81,142)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> Median home value: $1,442,000 (South Carolina: $181,800)
> Population: 1,964
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 246
South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
> Avg. household income: $166,304 (South Dakota: $83,175)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.6% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> Median home value: $376,900 (South Dakota: $187,800)
> Population: 3,688
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 77
Tennessee: Belle Meade
> Avg. household income: $434,848 (Tennessee: $82,012)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.0% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> Median home value: $1,662,100 (Tennessee: $193,700)
> Population: 3,016
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 278
Texas: Hunters Creek Village
> Avg. household income: $477,852 (Texas: $94,115)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (Texas: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $1,846,200 (Texas: $202,600)
> Population: 4,397
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 905
Utah: East Basin
> Avg. household income: $281,879 (Utah: $101,412)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.9% (Utah: 35.4%)
> Median home value: $839,500 (Utah: $339,700)
> Population: 3,310
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 137
Vermont: Woodstock
> Avg. household income: $127,822 (Vermont: $89,820)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.2% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> Median home value: $480,400 (Vermont: $240,600)
> Population: 1,111
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 48
Virginia: Great Falls
> Avg. household income: $353,259 (Virginia: $111,013)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> Median home value: $1,134,900 (Virginia: $295,500)
> Population: 14,690
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 333
Washington: Yarrow Point
> Avg. household income: $410,703 (Washington: $111,431)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.7% (Washington: 37.3%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Washington: $397,600)
> Population: 1,365
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 345
West Virginia: Shenandoah Junction
> Avg. household income: $169,135 (West Virginia: $69,436)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.6% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> Median home value: $162,400 (West Virginia: $128,800)
> Population: 1,256
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 149
Wisconsin: River Hills
> Avg. household income: $283,369 (Wisconsin: $87,733)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.6% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $637,900 (Wisconsin: $200,400)
> Population: 1,496
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 358
Wyoming: Hoback
> Avg. household income: $195,161 (Wyoming: $87,786)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.6% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> Median home value: $930,700 (Wyoming: $237,900)
> Population: 2,268
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 53
Methodology
To identify the richest town in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people – are ranked on average household income.
Supplementary data on the share of the 25 and older population with a bachelor’s degree or higher, median home value, and population are also five-year estimates from the ACS.
