Home to just 4% of the global population, yet accounting for 25% of total economic output, the United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. While not all Americans share in the country’s economic prosperity, wealth and high levels of financial security are evident in communities across the United States.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical household in the U.S. earns nearly $75,000 a year, and more than one-in-every-four households – 35.2 million in total – have an annual income of at least $125,000.

In nearly every state, there is at least one town that stands out for having an especially high concentration of high-earning households.

Using five-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people – were ranked on average household income.

In every town on this list, the average household incomes are in the six figure range, topping half a million dollars in some cases. In half of all states, the average household income in the wealthiest town exceeds the national average by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Incomes tend to rise with education levels in the United States, and the vast majority of towns on this list have well-educated populations. Nationwide, 33.7% of adults 25 and older have at least a bachelor’s degree. In all but nine towns on this list, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate exceeds 50%. (Here is a look at the hardest college to get into in every state.)

Unsurprisingly, the high incomes in these communities are reflected in property values. In the vast majority of towns on this list, the typical home is worth over half a million dollars. (Here is a look at the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)

Here is the richest town in every state.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Alabama: Mountain Brook

> Avg. household income: $249,818 (Alabama: $76,150)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (Alabama: 26.7%)

> Median home value: $697,800 (Alabama: $157,100)

> Population: 22,184

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 298

Source: Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images Arizona: Paradise Valley

> Avg. household income: $359,522 (Arizona: $89,693)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (Arizona: 31.2%)

> Median home value: $1,778,000 (Arizona: $265,600)

> Population: 12,666

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 169

Source: Courtesy of Goshen Arkansas Fire Department via Facebook Arkansas: Goshen

> Avg. household income: $192,359 (Arkansas: $73,346)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.4% (Arkansas: 24.3%)

> Median home value: $447,300 (Arkansas: $142,100)

> Population: 2,500

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 193

Source: Courtesy of Tokeneke Club via Facebook Connecticut: Tokeneke

> Avg. household income: $611,239 (Connecticut: $120,670)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Connecticut: $286,700)

> Population: 2,656

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 133

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Delaware: Rehoboth Beach

> Avg. household income: $255,755 (Delaware: $97,081)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.9% (Delaware: 33.6%)

> Median home value: $1,186,900 (Delaware: $269,700)

> Population: 1,392

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Florida: Palm Beach

> Avg. household income: $332,764 (Florida: $88,267)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.6% (Florida: 31.5%)

> Median home value: $1,523,100 (Florida: $248,700)

> Population: 9,175

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 605

Source: jewhyte / iStock via Getty Images Hawaii: Kaanapali

> Avg. household income: $223,037 (Hawaii: $113,310)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.1% (Hawaii: 34.3%)

> Median home value: $1,317,100 (Hawaii: $662,100)

> Population: 1,164

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 115

Source: UrAveragePhotographer / Getty Images Illinois: Winnetka

> Avg. household income: $417,007 (Illinois: $100,719)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 90.4% (Illinois: 36.2%)

> Median home value: $1,123,700 (Illinois: $212,600)

> Population: 12,658

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 624

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Louisiana: Des Allemands

> Avg. household income: $139,761 (Louisiana: $77,025)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0% (Louisiana: 25.5%)

> Median home value: $122,800 (Louisiana: $174,000)

> Population: 2,342

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 261

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Maine: Falmouth Foreside

> Avg. household income: $204,669 (Maine: $83,914)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.6% (Maine: 33.6%)

> Median home value: $581,300 (Maine: $212,100)

> Population: 1,811

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 105

Source: Courtesy of Orono Public Schools via Facebook Minnesota: Orono

> Avg. household income: $306,372 (Minnesota: $102,691)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.4% (Minnesota: 37.6%)

> Median home value: $766,700 (Minnesota: $250,200)

> Population: 8,252

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 314

Source: Courtesy of Pleasant Hills Resort via Facebook Mississippi: Pleasant Hill

> Avg. household income: $187,029 (Mississippi: $68,636)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0% (Mississippi: 23.2%)

> Median home value: $269,500 (Mississippi: $133,000)

> Population: 1,374

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 185

Source: Courtesy of Ladue Horton Watkins High School Class of 1988 via Facebook Missouri: Ladue

> Avg. household income: $384,815 (Missouri: $83,152)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.8% (Missouri: 30.7%)

> Median home value: $844,700 (Missouri: $171,800)

> Population: 8,949

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 347

Source: Courtesy of City of Helena, Local Government via Facebook Montana: Helena Valley Northeast

> Avg. household income: $142,825 (Montana: $82,237)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.5% (Montana: 33.7%)

> Median home value: $373,500 (Montana: $263,700)

> Population: 3,607

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 89

Source: Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain Nebraska: Hickman

> Avg. household income: $119,081 (Nebraska: $87,815)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% (Nebraska: 32.9%)

> Median home value: $224,500 (Nebraska: $174,100)

> Population: 2,552

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 115

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Nevada: Incline Village

> Avg. household income: $198,214 (Nevada: $89,562)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7% (Nevada: 26.1%)

> Median home value: $1,042,700 (Nevada: $315,900)

> Population: 9,440

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 46

Source: Jorisvo / iStock via Getty Images New Hampshire: Hanover

> Avg. household income: $184,742 (New Hampshire: $108,061)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.1% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)

> Median home value: $610,900 (New Hampshire: $288,700)

> Population: 8,813

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 60

Source: Courtesy of The Club at Las Campanas via Facebook New Mexico: Las Campanas

> Avg. household income: $246,737 (New Mexico: $74,363)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.3% (New Mexico: 28.5%)

> Median home value: $1,075,900 (New Mexico: $184,800)

> Population: 1,280

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 144

Source: 30484128@N03 / Flickr New York: Brookville

> Avg. household income: $617,173 (New York: $111,583)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.0% (New York: 38.1%)

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (New York: $340,600)

> Population: 2,937

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 773

Source: blightylad-infocus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images North Carolina: Biltmore Forest

> Avg. household income: $317,802 (North Carolina: $84,888)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (North Carolina: 33.0%)

> Median home value: $1,074,500 (North Carolina: $197,500)

> Population: 1,670

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 413

Source: Courtesy of Coldstream Country Club via Facebook Ohio: Coldstream

> Avg. household income: $371,209 (Ohio: $83,820)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.6% (Ohio: 29.7%)

> Median home value: $623,000 (Ohio: $159,900)

> Population: 1,461

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 627

Source: KathyKafka / iStock via Getty Images South Carolina: Kiawah Island

> Avg. household income: $366,392 (South Carolina: $81,142)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)

> Median home value: $1,442,000 (South Carolina: $181,800)

> Population: 1,964

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 246

Source: courtesy of dakotadunescountryclub via Facebook South Dakota: Dakota Dunes

> Avg. household income: $166,304 (South Dakota: $83,175)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.6% (South Dakota: 30.0%)

> Median home value: $376,900 (South Dakota: $187,800)

> Population: 3,688

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 77

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Tennessee: Belle Meade

> Avg. household income: $434,848 (Tennessee: $82,012)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.0% (Tennessee: 29.0%)

> Median home value: $1,662,100 (Tennessee: $193,700)

> Population: 3,016

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 278

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Utah: East Basin

> Avg. household income: $281,879 (Utah: $101,412)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.9% (Utah: 35.4%)

> Median home value: $839,500 (Utah: $339,700)

> Population: 3,310

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 137

Source: ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Vermont: Woodstock

> Avg. household income: $127,822 (Vermont: $89,820)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.2% (Vermont: 40.9%)

> Median home value: $480,400 (Vermont: $240,600)

> Population: 1,111

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 48

Source: Adventure_Photo / iStock via Getty Images Virginia: Great Falls

> Avg. household income: $353,259 (Virginia: $111,013)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (Virginia: 40.3%)

> Median home value: $1,134,900 (Virginia: $295,500)

> Population: 14,690

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 333

Source: MarkHatfield / E+ via Getty Images Washington: Yarrow Point

> Avg. household income: $410,703 (Washington: $111,431)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.7% (Washington: 37.3%)

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Washington: $397,600)

> Population: 1,365

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 345

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Wisconsin: River Hills

> Avg. household income: $283,369 (Wisconsin: $87,733)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.6% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)

> Median home value: $637,900 (Wisconsin: $200,400)

> Population: 1,496

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 358

Methodology

To identify the richest town in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people – are ranked on average household income.

Supplementary data on the share of the 25 and older population with a bachelor’s degree or higher, median home value, and population are also five-year estimates from the ACS.

