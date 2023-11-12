Special Report

Home to just 4% of the global population, yet accounting for 25% of total economic output, the United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. While not all Americans share in the country’s economic prosperity, wealth and high levels of financial security are evident in communities across the United States.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical household in the U.S. earns nearly $75,000 a year, and more than one-in-every-four households – 35.2 million in total – have an annual income of at least $125,000.

In nearly every state, there is at least one town that stands out for having an especially high concentration of high-earning households.

Using five-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people – were ranked on average household income. 

In every town on this list, the average household incomes are in the six figure range, topping half a million dollars in some cases. In half of all states, the average household income in the wealthiest town exceeds the national average by hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

Incomes tend to rise with education levels in the United States, and the vast majority of towns on this list have well-educated populations. Nationwide, 33.7% of adults 25 and older have at least a bachelor’s degree. In all but nine towns on this list, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate exceeds 50%. (Here is a look at the hardest college to get into in every state.)

Unsurprisingly, the high incomes in these communities are reflected in property values. In the vast majority of towns on this list, the typical home is worth over half a million dollars. (Here is a look at the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)

Here is the richest town in every state.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Alabama: Mountain Brook
> Avg. household income: $249,818 (Alabama: $76,150)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> Median home value: $697,800 (Alabama: $157,100)
> Population: 22,184
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 298

Steele Creek by Bureau of Land Management Alaska
Steele Creek (CC BY 2.0) by Bureau of Land Management Alaska

Alaska: Steele Creek
> Avg. household income: $151,203 (Alaska: $103,258)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.1% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> Median home value: $274,900 (Alaska: $282,800)
> Population: 7,399
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 70

Source: Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Arizona: Paradise Valley
> Avg. household income: $359,522 (Arizona: $89,693)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> Median home value: $1,778,000 (Arizona: $265,600)
> Population: 12,666
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 169

Source: Courtesy of Goshen Arkansas Fire Department via Facebook

Arkansas: Goshen
> Avg. household income: $192,359 (Arkansas: $73,346)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.4% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> Median home value: $447,300 (Arkansas: $142,100)
> Population: 2,500
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 193

365/42 Atherton Train Station by mjmonty
365/42 Atherton Train Station (CC BY 2.0) by mjmonty

California: Atherton
> Avg. household income: $539,944 (California: $119,149)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.6% (California: 35.3%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (California: $573,200)
> Population: 7,181
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 758

Cherry Hills by Jeffrey Beall
Cherry Hills (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jeffrey Beall

Colorado: Cherry Hills Village
> Avg. household income: $464,068 (Colorado: $107,446)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Colorado: $397,500)
> Population: 6,426
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 186

Source: Courtesy of Tokeneke Club via Facebook

Connecticut: Tokeneke
> Avg. household income: $611,239 (Connecticut: $120,670)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Connecticut: $286,700)
> Population: 2,656
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 133

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Delaware: Rehoboth Beach
> Avg. household income: $255,755 (Delaware: $97,081)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.9% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> Median home value: $1,186,900 (Delaware: $269,700)
> Population: 1,392
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Florida: Palm Beach
> Avg. household income: $332,764 (Florida: $88,267)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.6% (Florida: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $1,523,100 (Florida: $248,700)
> Population: 9,175
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 605

CDC HDR I by Nrbelex
CDC HDR I (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Nrbelex

Georgia: Druid Hills
> Avg. household income: $209,785 (Georgia: $91,082)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.0% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> Median home value: $698,000 (Georgia: $206,700)
> Population: 8,611
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 336

Source: jewhyte / iStock via Getty Images

Hawaii: Kaanapali
> Avg. household income: $223,037 (Hawaii: $113,310)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.1% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> Median home value: $1,317,100 (Hawaii: $662,100)
> Population: 1,164
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 115

20000914 05 Hidden Springs, ID by David Wilson
20000914 05 Hidden Springs, ID (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson

Idaho: Hidden Spring
> Avg. household income: $180,783 (Idaho: $83,777)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> Median home value: $523,400 (Idaho: $266,500)
> Population: 3,382
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 88

Source: UrAveragePhotographer / Getty Images

Illinois: Winnetka
> Avg. household income: $417,007 (Illinois: $100,719)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 90.4% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> Median home value: $1,123,700 (Illinois: $212,600)
> Population: 12,658
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 624

Meridian Hills historical marker by ONUnicorn
Meridian Hills historical marker (CC BY-SA 4.0) by ONUnicorn

Indiana: Meridian Hills
> Avg. household income: $278,878 (Indiana: $81,703)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.4% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> Median home value: $554,900 (Indiana: $158,500)
> Population: 1,736
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 310

Muscatine Court House by Thug outlaw69
Muscatine Court House (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Thug outlaw69

Iowa: Kent Estates
> Avg. household income: $172,590 (Iowa: $84,948)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.5% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> Median home value: $314,700 (Iowa: $160,700)
> Population: 1,944
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 267

Mission Hills Home by Iknowthegoods
Mission Hills Home (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Iknowthegoods

Kansas: Mission Hills
> Avg. household income: $444,346 (Kansas: $87,033)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.9% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> Median home value: $963,400 (Kansas: $164,800)
> Population: 3,579
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 189

AnchChurch 053 by Angry Aspie
AnchChurch 053 (CC BY 3.0) by Angry Aspie

Kentucky: Anchorage
> Avg. household income: $305,118 (Kentucky: $76,511)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.7% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> Median home value: $707,100 (Kentucky: $155,100)
> Population: 2,607
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 225

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Louisiana: Des Allemands
> Avg. household income: $139,761 (Louisiana: $77,025)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> Median home value: $122,800 (Louisiana: $174,000)
> Population: 2,342
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 261

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maine: Falmouth Foreside
> Avg. household income: $204,669 (Maine: $83,914)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.6% (Maine: 33.6%)
> Median home value: $581,300 (Maine: $212,100)
> Population: 1,811
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 105

Chevy Chase Village town building MD by G. Edward Johnson
Chevy Chase Village town building MD (CC BY 4.0) by G. Edward Johnson

Maryland: Chevy Chase Village
> Avg. household income: $489,515 (Maryland: $120,234)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.5% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> Median home value: $1,938,800 (Maryland: $338,500)
> Population: 1,858
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 275

Dover, Massachusetts by Doug Kerr
Dover, Massachusetts (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

Massachusetts: Dover
> Avg. household income: $432,571 (Massachusetts: $123,174)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.5% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> Median home value: $1,020,700 (Massachusetts: $424,700)
> Population: 2,413
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 159

Orchard Lake Village by OmidGul
Orchard Lake Village ((CC BY-SA 4.0)) by OmidGul

Michigan: Orchard Lake Village
> Avg. household income: $355,008 (Michigan: $85,727)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.1% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> Median home value: $727,100 (Michigan: $172,100)
> Population: 2,351
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 382

Source: Courtesy of Orono Public Schools via Facebook

Minnesota: Orono
> Avg. household income: $306,372 (Minnesota: $102,691)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.4% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> Median home value: $766,700 (Minnesota: $250,200)
> Population: 8,252
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 314

Source: Courtesy of Pleasant Hills Resort via Facebook

Mississippi: Pleasant Hill
> Avg. household income: $187,029 (Mississippi: $68,636)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> Median home value: $269,500 (Mississippi: $133,000)
> Population: 1,374
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 185

Source: Courtesy of Ladue Horton Watkins High School Class of 1988 via Facebook

Missouri: Ladue
> Avg. household income: $384,815 (Missouri: $83,152)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.8% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> Median home value: $844,700 (Missouri: $171,800)
> Population: 8,949
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 347

Source: Courtesy of City of Helena, Local Government via Facebook

Montana: Helena Valley Northeast
> Avg. household income: $142,825 (Montana: $82,237)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.5% (Montana: 33.7%)
> Median home value: $373,500 (Montana: $263,700)
> Population: 3,607
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 89

Source: Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Nebraska: Hickman
> Avg. household income: $119,081 (Nebraska: $87,815)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $224,500 (Nebraska: $174,100)
> Population: 2,552
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 115

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nevada: Incline Village
> Avg. household income: $198,214 (Nevada: $89,562)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> Median home value: $1,042,700 (Nevada: $315,900)
> Population: 9,440
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 46

Source: Jorisvo / iStock via Getty Images

New Hampshire: Hanover
> Avg. household income: $184,742 (New Hampshire: $108,061)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.1% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> Median home value: $610,900 (New Hampshire: $288,700)
> Population: 8,813
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 60

Downtown Short Hills by Daniel Case
Downtown Short Hills (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Daniel Case

New Jersey: Short Hills
> Avg. household income: $428,352 (New Jersey: $124,626)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.2% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> Median home value: $1,389,900 (New Jersey: $355,700)
> Population: 14,500
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 507

Source: Courtesy of The Club at Las Campanas via Facebook

New Mexico: Las Campanas
> Avg. household income: $246,737 (New Mexico: $74,363)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.3% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> Median home value: $1,075,900 (New Mexico: $184,800)
> Population: 1,280
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 144

Source: 30484128@N03 / Flickr

New York: Brookville
> Avg. household income: $617,173 (New York: $111,583)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.0% (New York: 38.1%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (New York: $340,600)
> Population: 2,937
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 773

Source: blightylad-infocus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

North Carolina: Biltmore Forest
> Avg. household income: $317,802 (North Carolina: $84,888)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> Median home value: $1,074,500 (North Carolina: $197,500)
> Population: 1,670
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 413

Horace Horace, North Dakota by Andrew Filer
Horace Horace, North Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer

North Dakota: Horace
> Avg. household income: $188,255 (North Dakota: $89,443)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> Median home value: $378,700 (North Dakota: $209,900)
> Population: 3,141
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50

Source: Courtesy of Coldstream Country Club via Facebook

Ohio: Coldstream
> Avg. household income: $371,209 (Ohio: $83,820)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.6% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> Median home value: $623,000 (Ohio: $159,900)
> Population: 1,461
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 627

City of Nichols Hills Town Hall by Popsiclecrawfish
City of Nichols Hills Town Hall (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Popsiclecrawfish

Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
> Avg. household income: $337,257 (Oklahoma: $78,040)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.6% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> Median home value: $740,200 (Oklahoma: $150,800)
> Population: 3,866
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 226

The Bishops Close Dunthorpe Oregon by Tedder
The Bishops Close Dunthorpe Oregon (CC BY 3.0) by Tedder

Oregon: Dunthorpe
> Avg. household income: $428,601 (Oregon: $94,034)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.7% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> Median home value: $1,347,400 (Oregon: $362,200)
> Population: 1,762
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 202

High-center by Krishardy83
High-center (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Krishardy83

Pennsylvania: Messiah College
> Avg. household income: $390,363 (Pennsylvania: $92,849)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 90.0% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> Median home value: N/A (Pennsylvania: $197,300)
> Population: 2,095
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 955

File:BABCOCK HOUSE, CHARLESTOWN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI.jpg by <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:KLOTZPLATE&action=edit&redlink=1" class="new" title="User:KLOTZPLATE (page does not exist)">JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D.</a>
File:BABCOCK HOUSE, CHARLESTOWN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI.jpg (CC BY-SA 4.0) by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D.

Rhode Island: Charlestown
> Avg. household income: $134,740 (Rhode Island: $97,908)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.5% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> Median home value: $425,700 (Rhode Island: $292,600)
> Population: 1,482
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 20

Source: KathyKafka / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina: Kiawah Island
> Avg. household income: $366,392 (South Carolina: $81,142)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> Median home value: $1,442,000 (South Carolina: $181,800)
> Population: 1,964
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 246

Source: courtesy of dakotadunescountryclub via Facebook

South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
> Avg. household income: $166,304 (South Dakota: $83,175)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.6% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> Median home value: $376,900 (South Dakota: $187,800)
> Population: 3,688
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 77

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tennessee: Belle Meade
> Avg. household income: $434,848 (Tennessee: $82,012)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.0% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> Median home value: $1,662,100 (Tennessee: $193,700)
> Population: 3,016
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 278

City of Hunters Creek Village City Hall by Own work
City of Hunters Creek Village City Hall ((CC BY-SA 4.0)) by Own work

Texas: Hunters Creek Village
> Avg. household income: $477,852 (Texas: $94,115)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (Texas: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $1,846,200 (Texas: $202,600)
> Population: 4,397
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 905

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Utah: East Basin
> Avg. household income: $281,879 (Utah: $101,412)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.9% (Utah: 35.4%)
> Median home value: $839,500 (Utah: $339,700)
> Population: 3,310
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 137

Source: ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vermont: Woodstock
> Avg. household income: $127,822 (Vermont: $89,820)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.2% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> Median home value: $480,400 (Vermont: $240,600)
> Population: 1,111
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 48

Source: Adventure_Photo / iStock via Getty Images

Virginia: Great Falls
> Avg. household income: $353,259 (Virginia: $111,013)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> Median home value: $1,134,900 (Virginia: $295,500)
> Population: 14,690
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 333

Source: MarkHatfield / E+ via Getty Images

Washington: Yarrow Point
> Avg. household income: $410,703 (Washington: $111,431)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.7% (Washington: 37.3%)
> Median home value: $2,000,000+ (Washington: $397,600)
> Population: 1,365
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 345

2016-09-27 12 32 38 The Jefferson County Court House at the intersection of West Virginia State Route 115 (George Street) and West Virginia State Route 51 (Washington Street) in Charles Town, Jefferson County, West Virginia by Famartin
2016-09-27 12 32 38 The Jefferson County Court House at the intersection of West Virginia State Route 115 (George Street) and West Virginia State Route 51 (Washington Street) in Charles Town, Jefferson County, West Virginia (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin

West Virginia: Shenandoah Junction
> Avg. household income: $169,135 (West Virginia: $69,436)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.6% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> Median home value: $162,400 (West Virginia: $128,800)
> Population: 1,256
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 149

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Wisconsin: River Hills
> Avg. household income: $283,369 (Wisconsin: $87,733)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.6% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $637,900 (Wisconsin: $200,400)
> Population: 1,496
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 358

Hoback Ranches, Wyoming by Sarah Nichols
Hoback Ranches, Wyoming (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sarah Nichols

Wyoming: Hoback
> Avg. household income: $195,161 (Wyoming: $87,786)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.6% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> Median home value: $930,700 (Wyoming: $237,900)
> Population: 2,268
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 53

Methodology

To identify the richest town in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people – are ranked on average household income. 

Supplementary data on the share of the 25 and older population with a bachelor’s degree or higher, median home value, and population are also five-year estimates from the ACS. 

