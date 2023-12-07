6 Best Stocks To Buy Right Now monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

When you invest your money, you want it to be as stress-free as possible. There’s no better feeling than sitting back and letting your money work for itself. Once you get good at it, you can start to make a small fortune. You’ll be able to set yourself up for the future and allow yourself to have an easier life. The holidays are one of the best times to invest in companies. There are plenty of examples of stocks rising this time of year, thanks to the shopping that takes place. Other areas see record profits near the start of the year. These six companies are the best to invest in right now. You won’t regret it.

Mastercard

Source: jbk_photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This time of year is a common time to purchase gifts for others and make the payments on them later. Why not invest in a company that you’ll be paying into? Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is currently selling for $414.59 as of December 1, 2023. There are going to be tons of people who use their credit cards to put off paying for gifts, paving the way for Mastercard to see amazing profits. It makes sense to invest in the companies you already use daily, that way you get something back from them.

UnitedHealth Group

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The amount of people who need health insurance outside of their jobs is at an all-time high. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is the leader in insurance. The start of the new year means people will be opting into new plans and health coverage for the upcoming year. As of December 1, 2023, their stock is selling for $545. Don’t let this number scare you off. The opportunity to become part of a company that’s needed in the United States should excite you. People need health insurance, so it will always be around and recession-proof.

Nvidia

Source: BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know AI is the way of the future, regardless of whether you like it or not. You might as well invest in that future and make a nice chunk of change off it. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the leaders of AI technology and is selling for $467 as of December 1, 2023. One of the major advantages of Nvidia is the fact that they’ve already split their shares multiple times before. Getting in on this stock now means you might be able to profit and take advantage of another split shortly. The products they work with aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. They are leaders in the gaming and business sectors when it comes to AI. Getting in on this stock now will only help you in the future.

Visa

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Much like Mastercard, Visa (NYSE: V) is another credit card company that people will be using shortly to purchase gifts for their loved ones during this holiday season. The stock is selling for $256 as of December 1, 2023, and will only go up from here. It only makes sense to invest in a company that is rest assured to see profits from the interest people will have. Visa is one of the largest companies in the world to give credit, so you know they’ll be around and used by tons of people. We are also in a day in age where items cost more than ever, making the interest on these cards high. Investing in credit card companies is one of the smartest financial decisions you can make.

Amazon

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Think about where the bulk of people do their shopping for the holidays. Even though there’s constant push-back and a drive to get people to stop shopping here, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will always be the leader. The deals they offer on fast shipping for Prime members are something a lot of people can’t beat, especially during this busy time of year. Amazon is currently selling for $146 per share as of December 1, 2023. The company is almost assured of seeing record profits during the holiday season, so why not be a part of it?

Tesla

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most polarizing figures in our world today is Elon Musk. Regardless of your thoughts on him, electric cars appear to be the way of the future. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently selling for $238 per share as of December 1, 2023. People appear to be shifting towards electric cars with the constant rise in gas prices. The upcoming election will tell us a lot about where the price for oil and gas is headed, so many people are preparing for that. The ability to charge your Tesla has also become a lot easier, so it’s incentivized more people to buy one.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.