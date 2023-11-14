US Military Spending Every Year Since 1970 DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images

The United States boasts the largest defense spending budget in the world, and this has been the case for decades now. The philosophy behind this foreign policy harkens back to President Theodore Roosevelt and his Big Stick policy. Projecting power, under control, has more or less represented the U.S. military doctrine and with this has come massive military spending over the years. (Here is how the world’s top military spenders compare to the U.S.)

To identify what the U.S. spent on the military the year you were born, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, listing the years 1970-2022. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We also calculated the percentage change in military spending from the previous year.

In 1970, during the height of the Vietnam War, the U.S. military budget had risen to more than $80 billion, a more than 50% increase from 1965, when the U.S. first sent troops into the Southeast Asian nation.

After the Vietnam War, expenditures continued to steadily increase, and by the early 1980s, military spending accelerated significantly. This surge came under President Ronald Reagan, practically tripling military expenditures of the Vietnam era.

In the years following the Cold War, during an era of relative peace, defense spending declined. The turning point was the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001, after which the U.S. embarked on the War on Terror, again increasing defense expenditures significantly.

In the post 9/11 era, the Department of Defense budget peaked in 2011 around $750 billion due to large-scale operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the latter years of the Obama Administration, spending contracted moderately, reflecting gradual disengagement from the active battlefronts.

However, defense spending has continuously grown since 2016 under the Trump administration, reaching fresh highs in 2020 and continuing even higher under the current Biden Administration, mostly in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the aid provided to Ukraine. (Also see which countries are sending the most aid to Ukraine.)

Click here to see what the US spent on the military every year since 1970.

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1970: $83.41 billion

> Increase from previous year: -1.86% – #43 largest Increase on list

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1971: $78.24 billion

> Increase from previous year: -6.20% – #51 largest Increase on list

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1972: $80.71 billion

> Increase from previous year: 3.16% – #29 largest Increase on list

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1973: $81.47 billion

> Increase from previous year: 0.94% – #40 largest Increase on list

Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty Images 1974: $89.28 billion

> Increase from previous year: 9.59% – #12 largest Increase on list

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1975: $92.08 billion

> Increase from previous year: 3.14% – #30 largest Increase on list

Source: Keystone / Getty Images 1976: $94.72 billion

> Increase from previous year: 2.87% – #32 largest Increase on list

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1977: $104.67 billion

> Increase from previous year: 10.50% – #10 largest Increase on list

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1978: $113.38 billion

> Increase from previous year: 8.32% – #16 largest Increase on list

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty Images 1979: $126.88 billion

> Increase from previous year: 11.91% – #6 largest Increase on list

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1980: $143.69 billion

> Increase from previous year: 13.25% – #5 largest Increase on list

Source: Gene Forte / Getty Images 1981: $176.56 billion

> Increase from previous year: 22.88% – #2 largest Increase on list

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images 1982: $221.67 billion

> Increase from previous year: 25.55% – #1 largest Increase on list

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty Images 1983: $223.43 billion

> Increase from previous year: 0.79% – #41 largest Increase on list

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1984: $245.15 billion

> Increase from previous year: 9.72% – #11 largest Increase on list

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1985: $272.16 billion

> Increase from previous year: 11.02% – #9 largest Increase on list

Source: Getty Images / Staff 1986: $295.55 billion

> Increase from previous year: 8.59% – #14 largest Increase on list

Source: Rick Stewart / Getty Images 1987: $304.09 billion

> Increase from previous year: 2.89% – #31 largest Increase on list

Source: Getty Images / Staff 1988: $309.66 billion

> Increase from previous year: 1.83% – #35 largest Increase on list

Source: Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images 1989: $321.87 billion

> Increase from previous year: 3.94% – #26 largest Increase on list

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1990: $325.13 billion

> Increase from previous year: 1.01% – #38 largest Increase on list

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1991: $299.37 billion

> Increase from previous year: -7.92% – #53 largest increase on list

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1992: $325.03 billion

> Increase from previous year: 8.57% – #15 largest Increase on list

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1993: $316.72 billion

> Increase from previous year: -2.56% – #45 largest Increase on list

Source: Phil Cole / Getty Images 1994: $308.08 billion

> Increase from previous year: -2.73% – #47 largest Increase on list

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1995: $295.85 billion

> Increase from previous year: -3.97% – #49 largest Increase on list

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images 1996: $287.96 billion

> Increase from previous year: -2.67% – #46 largest Increase on list

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images 1997: $293.17 billion

> Increase from previous year: 1.81% – #36 largest Increase on list

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1998: $291.00 billion

> Increase from previous year: -0.74% – #42 largest Increase on list

Source: USAF / Getty Images 1999: $298.09 billion

> Increase from previous year: 2.44% – #33 largest Increase on list

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2000: $320.09 billion

> Increase from previous year: 7.38% – #20 largest Increase on list

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 2001: $331.81 billion

> Increase from previous year: 3.66% – #27 largest Increase on list

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 2002: $378.46 billion

> Increase from previous year: 14.06% – #4 largest Increase on list

Source: Scott Barbour / Getty Images 2003: $440.53 billion

> Increase from previous year: 16.40% – #3 largest Increase on list

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty Images 2004: $493.00 billion

> Increase from previous year: 11.91% – #7 largest Increase on list

Source: Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images 2006: $558.34 billion

> Increase from previous year: 4.71% – #24 largest Increase on list

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty Images 2007: $589.59 billion

> Increase from previous year: 5.60% – #22 largest Increase on list

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images 2008: $656.76 billion

> Increase from previous year: 11.39% – #8 largest Increase on list

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images 2009: $705.92 billion

> Increase from previous year: 7.49% – #19 largest Increase on list

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images 2010: $738.01 billion

> Increase from previous year: 4.55% – #25 largest Increase on list

Source: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images 2011: $752.29 billion

> Increase from previous year: 1.93% – #34 largest Increase on list

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images 2012: $725.21 billion

> Increase from previous year: -3.60% – #48 largest Increase on list

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Images 2013: $679.23 billion

> Increase from previous year: -6.34% – #52 largest increase on list

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images 2014: $647.79 billion

> Increase from previous year: -4.63% – #50 largest Increase on list

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2015: $633.83 billion

> Increase from previous year: -2.16% – #44 largest Increase on list

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images 2016: $639.86 billion

> Increase from previous year: 0.95% – #39 largest Increase on list

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2017: $646.75 billion

> Increase from previous year: 1.08% – #37 largest Increase on list

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images 2018: $682.49 billion

> Increase from previous year: 5.53% – #23 largest Increase on list

Source: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images 2019: $734.34 billion

> Increase from previous year: 7.60% – #18 largest Increase on list

Source: flyparade / Getty Images 2020: $778.40 billion

> Increase from previous year: 6.00% – #21 largest Increase on list

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images 2021: $806.23 billion

> Increase from previous year: 3.60% – #28 largest Increase on list

Source: romrodinka / Getty Images 2022: $876.94 billion

> Increase from previous year: 8.77% – #13 largest Increase on list

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.