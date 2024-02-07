The 8 Best Hondas To Drive Forever kenlund / Flickr

Founded in 1949, Honda (NYSE:HMC) is a vehicle manufacturer based in Japan. The first vehicle Honda developed was actually a motorcycle, before they moved on to sedans in 1976. Known for their predictability, reliability and longevity, Honda is currently one of the top automobile brands in the world. While the company still manufactures ATVs, lawn equipment, solar cells, aircraft, mountain bikes, and watercraft, we’ve picked eight Honda passenger vehicles you could drive forever.

Honda was established in Japan, but most vehicles are now made in the United States. More than 30 million cars have been built since founding, and the company expanded into a more luxurious vehicle option with the Acura brand. For now, we’ll focus on the best Honda vehicles and discuss why they seem to last forever.

1. Accord

Source: Bryan Mitchell / Getty Images

Price: starts at $27,895

starts at $27,895 Miles per gallon: 46 city/41 highway

46 city/41 highway Number of seats: five

The first Accord was a hatchback, and was Honda’s first foray into passenger vehicles. By 1979, Honda ditched the hatchback model and went with a more traditional sedan design, and it is now one of the best-selling cars in America, selling over 12.5 million since the original production.

The Accord comes in a hybrid model, and the newest model has eight colors to choose from. It also boasts amenities like heating and cooling ventilated seats and a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. Those who want the comfort of a sedan but prefer a faster, more powerful engine can choose the 192-hp turbocharged engine.

2. Civic

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: starts at $23,950

starts at $23,950 Miles per gallon: 31 city/40 highway

31 city/40 highway Number of seats: five

Named the 2022 North American Car of the Year™ the Civic is the smaller sedan option that Honda offers. Available in seven colors, the Civic is a great commuter car because of its gas mileage. The Civic comes in four trim options: the LX, Sport, EX, and Touring. 2024 models offer LED headlights with a dual low-beam design, heated seats for front passengers, and redesigned contoured high-wall carpet floor mats that keep debris and dirt in one space.

The Civic is the quintessential commuter sedan on the inside, but the outer sleek style and customization options give the illusion of a sports car. There is also an option for a 180-horsepower turbocharged engine and paddle shifters depending on which package you choose.

3. Pilot

Source: YuriyVlasenko / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price: starts at $37,090

starts at $37,090 Miles per gallon: 18 city/23 highway

18 city/23 highway Number of seats: up to eight

The Pilot is the ultimate crossover SUV with seating for up to eight but the gas mileage of a much smaller vehicle. Available in eight colors, the Pilot has an all-wheel-drive option that allows you to take it through rocky terrain. You can toggle between several driving modes, including Tow, Sand, Trail, Sport, ECON and normal. Although the Pilot is smaller than many traditional SUVs, it has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.

Newer models include roof boxes, crossbars, and roof rails to add additional storage. The exterior comes with fender flares, tube-step running boards, and a black trailer hitch. In some packages, the 2nd-row center seat is storable, which allows you to choose between having an extra seat or more storage.

4. CR-V

Price: starts at $29,500

starts at $29,500 Miles per gallon: 28 city/34 highway

28 city/34 highway Number of seats: five

The CR-V also comes in a hybrid option that boasts gas mileage of 40 city/34 highway. With several different package options, you can choose all wheel drive for off roading or to increase safety in bad weather. The CR-V also comes with a Bose premium sound system and Centerpoint surround-sound technology in certain packages. Despite being a smaller SUV, there’s plenty of room for big items in the 76.5 cubic feet of cargo space.

The CR-V comes in six different packages: LX, EX, Sport Hybrid, EX-L, Sport-L Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. Add additional convenience with the hands-free access power tailgate, allowing you to open the back by simply moving your foot over the sensor. Starting with the standard model, roof rails allow you to add travel or sports accessories without giving up valuable cargo space.

5. Odyssey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: starts at $38,240

starts at $38,240 Miles per gallon: 18 city/23 highway

18 city/23 highway Number of seats: up to eight

The Odyssey comes in seven different colors and three different trim options: Elite, Touring, and Sport. Designed for families, it comes equipped with smartphone technology for both Android and Apple users. The 11-speaker audio system ensures that kids can hear movies and music on long trips, while the touch screen display makes it easy to quickly send and receive messages, get directions, and pick from your music library.

The Odyssey is most often a family vehicle, and Honda focused on peace of mind when designing it. It uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in other lanes or behind you, and sends a warning to avoid accidents. While the Odyssey is not a 4WD vehicle, newer models come with snow mode, recalibrating the traction-control system when it’s snowy or icy.

6. Passport

Source: deepblue4you / E+ via Getty Images

Price: starts at $41,900

starts at $41,900 Miles per gallon: 19 city/24 highway

19 city/24 highway Number of seats: five

The Passport is another crossover SUV by Honda, and comes equipped with all wheel drive and a 5,000 pound towing capacity in some models. Specially equipped with a torque-vectoring AWD system that assesses each wheel’s traction, the Passport is a great vehicle to take in the hills for a bit of fun. Storing cargo is easy with a sensor to open the tailgate, and passengers enjoy extra leg room in the back seat.

The Passport offers three trim models: EX-L, Trailsport, and the Black Edition. It’s also equipped with the vehicle detection system to keep you safe during lane changes by noticing cars around you. Each vehicle comes with connectivity options for Android and Apple phones, with an easy to use navigation screen in the console.

7. Ridgeline

Price: starts at $39, 750

starts at $39, 750 Miles per gallon: 18 city/24 highway

18 city/24 highway Number of seats: five

The Ridgeline is Honda’s current foray into the world of trucks. With dual-action tailgate, a lockable in-bed trunk, and off-road tuned suspension, the Ridgeline has comfortable seating for five people. The cabin is extremely versatile with 60/40 lift-up rear seats, and the truck comes in seven different colors.

With the ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds, the Ridgeline has a 280-horsepower, V-6 engine. The bed is scratch resistant, making it easy to keep your vehicle in good shape without too much work. Honda includes the Intelligent Traction Management system, which allows drivers to switchin into mud, sand, or snow mode.

8. Prelude

Source: Fahroni / iStock via Getty Images

Price: Unknown

Unknown Miles per gallon: Unknown

Unknown Number of seats: Unknown

First sold in 1978, the Prelude was discontinued in 2001. A popular, reliable car, Honda plans to reintroduce the Prelude 45 years later. Honda’s goal of electrification is prevalent here, as the Prelude will be a hybrid vehicles. A two door coupe, the Prelude has a sleek design and was a favorite of car enthusiasts. The Prelude makes it debut after the Honda Prologue, which is the company’s first all-electric SUV. It is expected to be a favorite with Honda lovers everywhere. (Click here to learn more about how the Honda Prelude Concept Made Its Surprise North American Debut)

Honda’s Long-Lasting Engine

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Honda engines are known for going more than 200,000 miles with minimal repair, when regular maintenance is performed. From boats to lawnmowers to race cars, Honda has solidified its place in the world market for people who want a car that looks great and drives forever.

With vehicles and equipment running on all seven continents, the company’s goal is zero vehicle collisions with models built after 2040, and to cut 50% emissions from products by 2050. Honda places its focus on mobility and safety, and designers and creatives are currently looking ahead to what transportation will look like in 2088.

