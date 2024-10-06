Remote Workers Are Flocking to These WFH Hotspots Pilin_Petunyia / iStock via Getty Images

Nationwide, the number of remote workers fell 18.4% from 2021 to 2023.

In 39 cities, the remote workforce grew from 2021 to 2023.

Wilmington, NC tops the list of the cities where the remote workforce is growing the fastest.

The future of remote work is uncertain. According to estimates from the BLS, the percentage of U.S. work hours performed remotely rose tenfold during the pandemic from 5% in 2019 to 50% in 2020. Companies had varying levels of success adjusting to disembodied work environments, with many reverting to hybrid schedules or full returns to the office in the last several years.

Some workers, however, fully committed to the remote lifestyle. While nationwide the number of remote workers fell 18.4% from 2021 to 2023, there are 39 cities where the remote workforce grew. Many remote workers have taken the opportunity to relocate to vacation destinations at the beach or in the mountains, or effectively gave themselves raises by moving to areas with lower cost of living.

While the nature of work is difficult to track at the national level, new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows where the remote workforce has grown the most since the pandemic. A look at the percentage change in remote workers from 2021 to 2023 reveals a list of cities with low cost of living and natural amenities throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

To determine the cities where the remote workforce is growing the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage change in the number of workers 16 years and over who work from home from 2021 to 2023. Supplemental data on regional price parity is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

39. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +0.9%

+0.9% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.9%

+9.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $50,907

$50,907 Median earnings for all workers: $42,072

$42,072 Regional price parity: 1.2% less expensive than U.S. average

38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +0.9%

+0.9% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.0%

+8.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $55,550

$55,550 Median earnings for all workers: $42,896

$42,896 Regional price parity: 4.9% less expensive than U.S. average

37. Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.3%

+1.3% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +12.0%

+12.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $56,998

$56,998 Median earnings for all workers: $43,977

$43,977 Regional price parity: 3.5% less expensive than U.S. average

36. Akron, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.3%

+1.3% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.2%

+5.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $63,098

$63,098 Median earnings for all workers: $46,303

$46,303 Regional price parity: 7.9% less expensive than U.S. average

35. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.4%

+1.4% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +2.3%

+2.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $57,009

$57,009 Median earnings for all workers: $45,225

$45,225 Regional price parity: 10.8% less expensive than U.S. average

34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +2.0%

+2.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +11.0%

+11.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $61,818

$61,818 Median earnings for all workers: $44,696

$44,696 Regional price parity: 0.4% more expensive than U.S. average

33. Flint, MI

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +2.9%

+2.9% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.5%

+7.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $57,406

$57,406 Median earnings for all workers: $41,694

$41,694 Regional price parity: 9.3% less expensive than U.S. average

32. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

Richard Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.0%

+3.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.7%

+5.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $70,209

$70,209 Median earnings for all workers: $45,964

$45,964 Regional price parity: 1.4% more expensive than U.S. average

31. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.3%

+3.3% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +10.0%

+10.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $68,261

$68,261 Median earnings for all workers: $45,357

$45,357 Regional price parity: 6.8% less expensive than U.S. average

30. Clarksville, TN-KY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.4%

+3.4% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.2%

+6.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $51,981

$51,981 Median earnings for all workers: $45,485

$45,485 Regional price parity: 8.9% less expensive than U.S. average

29. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

tirc83 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.3%

+6.3% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +15.0%

+15.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $32,221

$32,221 Median earnings for all workers: $31,488

$31,488 Regional price parity: 13.1% less expensive than U.S. average

28. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.9%

+6.9% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.7%

+9.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $65,876

$65,876 Median earnings for all workers: $50,427

$50,427 Regional price parity: 0.9% less expensive than U.S. average

27. Rochester, MN

Andy445 / Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.4%

+7.4% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.5%

+1.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $69,755

$69,755 Median earnings for all workers: $53,596

$53,596 Regional price parity: 7.9% less expensive than U.S. average

26. Kennewick-Richland, WA

alohadave / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.5%

+7.5% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.0%

+3.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $52,813

$52,813 Median earnings for all workers: $47,647

$47,647 Regional price parity: 4.4% more expensive than U.S. average

25. Boise City, ID

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.6%

+7.6% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.2%

+6.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $58,547

$58,547 Median earnings for all workers: $47,152

$47,152 Regional price parity: 5.8% less expensive than U.S. average

24. Logan, UT-ID

raclro / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.4%

+8.4% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +4.5%

+4.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $44,523

$44,523 Median earnings for all workers: $39,549

$39,549 Regional price parity: 7.3% less expensive than U.S. average

23. Knoxville, TN

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.8%

+8.8% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.5%

+9.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $53,842

$53,842 Median earnings for all workers: $42,984

$42,984 Regional price parity: 8.7% less expensive than U.S. average

22. Fort Wayne, IN

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.2%

+9.2% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +12.5%

+12.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $61,228

$61,228 Median earnings for all workers: $42,583

$42,583 Regional price parity: 7.3% less expensive than U.S. average

21. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +11.6%

+11.6% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.8%

+7.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $51,911

$51,911 Median earnings for all workers: $46,546

$46,546 Regional price parity: 11.1% less expensive than U.S. average

20. Columbia, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +13.6%

+13.6% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.2%

+5.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $60,137

$60,137 Median earnings for all workers: $42,143

$42,143 Regional price parity: 6.4% less expensive than U.S. average

19. Jacksonville, FL

Susanne Neumann / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +14.0%

+14.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.2%

+6.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $68,814

$68,814 Median earnings for all workers: $47,868

$47,868 Regional price parity: 1.5% less expensive than U.S. average

18. Corpus Christi, TX

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +15.2%

+15.2% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +10.7%

+10.7% Median earnings for remote workers: $36,304

$36,304 Median earnings for all workers: $40,336

$40,336 Regional price parity: 6.4% less expensive than U.S. average

17. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +16.0%

+16.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +21.9%

+21.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $52,766

$52,766 Median earnings for all workers: $44,348

$44,348 Regional price parity: 8.9% less expensive than U.S. average

16. Lubbock, TX

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +16.0%

+16.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +10.9%

+10.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $40,912

$40,912 Median earnings for all workers: $40,041

$40,041 Regional price parity: 8.2% less expensive than U.S. average

15. Gainesville, GA

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +17.3%

+17.3% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +4.9%

+4.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $52,022

$52,022 Median earnings for all workers: $41,969

$41,969 Regional price parity: 3.1% less expensive than U.S. average

14. Killeen-Temple, TX

64885769@N08 / Flickr

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +18.7%

+18.7% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.5%

+9.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $45,987

$45,987 Median earnings for all workers: $41,782

$41,782 Regional price parity: 8.4% less expensive than U.S. average

13. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

equigini / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +19.6%

+19.6% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.5%

+1.5% Median earnings for remote workers: $52,247

$52,247 Median earnings for all workers: $41,967

$41,967 Regional price parity: 7.3% less expensive than U.S. average

12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +20.4%

+20.4% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.0%

+8.0% Median earnings for remote workers: $60,649

$60,649 Median earnings for all workers: $41,880

$41,880 Regional price parity: 1.7% more expensive than U.S. average

11. Columbia, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +20.8%

+20.8% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.2%

+5.2% Median earnings for remote workers: $56,549

$56,549 Median earnings for all workers: $44,101

$44,101 Regional price parity: 12.0% less expensive than U.S. average

10. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +21.6%

+21.6% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.8%

+8.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $32,061

$32,061 Median earnings for all workers: $32,663

$32,663 Regional price parity: 14.6% less expensive than U.S. average

9. Mobile, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +24.8%

+24.8% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.6%

+1.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $47,598

$47,598 Median earnings for all workers: $39,745

$39,745 Regional price parity: 12.7% less expensive than U.S. average

8. Port St. Lucie, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +27.2%

+27.2% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.9%

+9.9% Median earnings for remote workers: $51,142

$51,142 Median earnings for all workers: $41,807

$41,807 Regional price parity: 1.7% less expensive than U.S. average

7. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +27.5%

+27.5% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +16.8%

+16.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $52,313

$52,313 Median earnings for all workers: $41,443

$41,443 Regional price parity: 3.8% less expensive than U.S. average

6. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +31.6%

+31.6% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +46.6%

+46.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $80,793

$80,793 Median earnings for all workers: $47,324

$47,324 Regional price parity: 1.4% less expensive than U.S. average

5. Kahului-Wailuku, HI

unclegene / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +35.0%

+35.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.8%

+3.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $60,227

$60,227 Median earnings for all workers: $45,867

$45,867 Regional price parity: 8.4% more expensive than U.S. average

4. Savannah, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +41.5%

+41.5% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.6%

+6.6% Median earnings for remote workers: $62,136

$62,136 Median earnings for all workers: $45,343

$45,343 Regional price parity: 3.8% less expensive than U.S. average

3. Naples-Marco Island, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +47.1%

+47.1% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.8%

+6.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $66,084

$66,084 Median earnings for all workers: $42,123

$42,123 Regional price parity: 2.5% more expensive than U.S. average

2. Terre Haute, IN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +51.0%

+51.0% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: -8.3%

-8.3% Median earnings for remote workers: $46,633

$46,633 Median earnings for all workers: $40,310

$40,310 Regional price parity: 13.1% less expensive than U.S. average

1. Wilmington, NC

Meinzahn / Getty Images

Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +77.3%

+77.3% Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +55.8%

+55.8% Median earnings for remote workers: $67,059

$67,059 Median earnings for all workers: $44,854

$44,854 Regional price parity: 3.0% less expensive than U.S. average

