Remote Workers Are Flocking to These WFH Hotspots

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, the number of remote workers fell 18.4% from 2021 to 2023.
- In 39 cities, the remote workforce grew from 2021 to 2023.
- Wilmington, NC tops the list of the cities where the remote workforce is growing the fastest.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
The future of remote work is uncertain. According to estimates from the BLS, the percentage of U.S. work hours performed remotely rose tenfold during the pandemic from 5% in 2019 to 50% in 2020. Companies had varying levels of success adjusting to disembodied work environments, with many reverting to hybrid schedules or full returns to the office in the last several years.
Some workers, however, fully committed to the remote lifestyle. While nationwide the number of remote workers fell 18.4% from 2021 to 2023, there are 39 cities where the remote workforce grew. Many remote workers have taken the opportunity to relocate to vacation destinations at the beach or in the mountains, or effectively gave themselves raises by moving to areas with lower cost of living.
While the nature of work is difficult to track at the national level, new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows where the remote workforce has grown the most since the pandemic. A look at the percentage change in remote workers from 2021 to 2023 reveals a list of cities with low cost of living and natural amenities throughout the Midwest and Southeast.
To determine the cities where the remote workforce is growing the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on commuting characteristics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage change in the number of workers 16 years and over who work from home from 2021 to 2023. Supplemental data on regional price parity is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
39. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +0.9%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $50,907
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,072
- Regional price parity: 1.2% less expensive than U.S. average
38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +0.9%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $55,550
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,896
- Regional price parity: 4.9% less expensive than U.S. average
37. Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.3%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +12.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $56,998
- Median earnings for all workers: $43,977
- Regional price parity: 3.5% less expensive than U.S. average
36. Akron, OH
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.3%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $63,098
- Median earnings for all workers: $46,303
- Regional price parity: 7.9% less expensive than U.S. average
35. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.4%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +2.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $57,009
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,225
- Regional price parity: 10.8% less expensive than U.S. average
34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +2.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +11.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $61,818
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,696
- Regional price parity: 0.4% more expensive than U.S. average
33. Flint, MI
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +2.9%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $57,406
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,694
- Regional price parity: 9.3% less expensive than U.S. average
32. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $70,209
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,964
- Regional price parity: 1.4% more expensive than U.S. average
31. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.3%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +10.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $68,261
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,357
- Regional price parity: 6.8% less expensive than U.S. average
30. Clarksville, TN-KY
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.4%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $51,981
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,485
- Regional price parity: 8.9% less expensive than U.S. average
29. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.3%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +15.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $32,221
- Median earnings for all workers: $31,488
- Regional price parity: 13.1% less expensive than U.S. average
28. Charleston-North Charleston, SC
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.9%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $65,876
- Median earnings for all workers: $50,427
- Regional price parity: 0.9% less expensive than U.S. average
27. Rochester, MN
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.4%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $69,755
- Median earnings for all workers: $53,596
- Regional price parity: 7.9% less expensive than U.S. average
26. Kennewick-Richland, WA
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.5%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $52,813
- Median earnings for all workers: $47,647
- Regional price parity: 4.4% more expensive than U.S. average
25. Boise City, ID
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.6%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $58,547
- Median earnings for all workers: $47,152
- Regional price parity: 5.8% less expensive than U.S. average
24. Logan, UT-ID
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.4%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +4.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $44,523
- Median earnings for all workers: $39,549
- Regional price parity: 7.3% less expensive than U.S. average
23. Knoxville, TN
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.8%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $53,842
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,984
- Regional price parity: 8.7% less expensive than U.S. average
22. Fort Wayne, IN
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.2%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +12.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $61,228
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,583
- Regional price parity: 7.3% less expensive than U.S. average
21. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +11.6%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +7.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $51,911
- Median earnings for all workers: $46,546
- Regional price parity: 11.1% less expensive than U.S. average
20. Columbia, SC
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +13.6%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $60,137
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,143
- Regional price parity: 6.4% less expensive than U.S. average
19. Jacksonville, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +14.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $68,814
- Median earnings for all workers: $47,868
- Regional price parity: 1.5% less expensive than U.S. average
18. Corpus Christi, TX
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +15.2%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +10.7%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $36,304
- Median earnings for all workers: $40,336
- Regional price parity: 6.4% less expensive than U.S. average
17. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +16.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +21.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $52,766
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,348
- Regional price parity: 8.9% less expensive than U.S. average
16. Lubbock, TX
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +16.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +10.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $40,912
- Median earnings for all workers: $40,041
- Regional price parity: 8.2% less expensive than U.S. average
15. Gainesville, GA
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +17.3%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +4.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $52,022
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,969
- Regional price parity: 3.1% less expensive than U.S. average
14. Killeen-Temple, TX
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +18.7%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $45,987
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,782
- Regional price parity: 8.4% less expensive than U.S. average
13. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +19.6%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.5%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $52,247
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,967
- Regional price parity: 7.3% less expensive than U.S. average
12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +20.4%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.0%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $60,649
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,880
- Regional price parity: 1.7% more expensive than U.S. average
11. Columbia, MO
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +20.8%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +5.2%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $56,549
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,101
- Regional price parity: 12.0% less expensive than U.S. average
10. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +21.6%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +8.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $32,061
- Median earnings for all workers: $32,663
- Regional price parity: 14.6% less expensive than U.S. average
9. Mobile, AL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +24.8%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +1.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $47,598
- Median earnings for all workers: $39,745
- Regional price parity: 12.7% less expensive than U.S. average
8. Port St. Lucie, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +27.2%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +9.9%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $51,142
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,807
- Regional price parity: 1.7% less expensive than U.S. average
7. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +27.5%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +16.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $52,313
- Median earnings for all workers: $41,443
- Regional price parity: 3.8% less expensive than U.S. average
6. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +31.6%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +46.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $80,793
- Median earnings for all workers: $47,324
- Regional price parity: 1.4% less expensive than U.S. average
5. Kahului-Wailuku, HI
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +35.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +3.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $60,227
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,867
- Regional price parity: 8.4% more expensive than U.S. average
4. Savannah, GA
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +41.5%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.6%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $62,136
- Median earnings for all workers: $45,343
- Regional price parity: 3.8% less expensive than U.S. average
3. Naples-Marco Island, FL
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +47.1%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +6.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $66,084
- Median earnings for all workers: $42,123
- Regional price parity: 2.5% more expensive than U.S. average
2. Terre Haute, IN
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +51.0%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: -8.3%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $46,633
- Median earnings for all workers: $40,310
- Regional price parity: 13.1% less expensive than U.S. average
1. Wilmington, NC
- Change in remote workforce, 2021 to 2023: +77.3%
- Change in total workforce, 2021 to 2023: +55.8%
- Median earnings for remote workers: $67,059
- Median earnings for all workers: $44,854
- Regional price parity: 3.0% less expensive than U.S. average
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.