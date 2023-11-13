This Is the Most Unionized State in America: All 50 States Ranked Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

From Detroit to Hollywood, 2023 has been a historic year for organized labor in the United States. According to a report published by Barron’s, over 18 million workdays were lost to labor strikes in 2023 between January and October alone, the most in over two decades – and the year is not over yet.

Amid persistent inflation and rapid technological change, hundreds of thousands of unionized workers walked off the job this year, demanding fair pay and improved job security. Some of the largest strikes were organized by the Writers Guild of America, the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, and United Auto Workers. (Here is a look at the 31 biggest worker strikes in American history.)

Notably, the WGA strike, which ended in September, resulted in higher pay, better benefits, and longer-term contracts for film and television writers. Similarly, in late October, the Big Three U.S. automakers reached a tentative agreement with the UAW, offering factory workers much higher wages, cost living raises, and the right to strike over plant closures.

Historically, labor unions have strengthened the American middle class. Unions were also instrumental in ending child labor and creating the 40 hour work week. And though union membership in the U.S. has declined steadily over the last four decades, the power unions still wield is not trivial.

Using 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the strongest labor unions. We ranked all 50 states on the share of workers who are members of an organized labor union.

Depending on the state, union membership ranges from 1.7% of the workforce to over 20%. The states with the highest union membership rates also tend to have higher-earning populations. In each of the top 10 states on this list, the median wage across all occupations exceeds the national median of $46,310, according to 2022 data from the BLS. Meanwhile, only one of the 10 states with the lowest union membership rates has a higher-than-average median annual wage.

Not surprisingly, union membership tends to be far lower in so called “right-to-work” states. In these places, workers cannot be compelled to join a union as a necessary condition of their employment. Right-to-work laws are often a draw for employers, and partially as a result, unemployment rates tend to be lower in states that have them, though there are some notable exceptions. (Here is a look at 23 American industries with the highest union membership.)

Here are the states with the highest union membership.

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 50. South Carolina

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 1.7% (35,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +2.9% (+1,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $38,870 (5th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.2%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images 49. North Carolina

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 2.8% (125,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +15.7% (+17,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $41,810 (15th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.7%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images 48. South Dakota

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 3.1% (13,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -18.8% (-3,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $39,870 (8th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.1%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images 47. Virginia

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 3.7% (146,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -17.0% (-30,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $48,290 (13th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.9%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 46. Utah

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 3.9% (60,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +17.6% (+9,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $44,470 (24th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.3%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 45. Texas

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 4.1% (518,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +14.1% (+64,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $43,460 (21st lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.9%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 44. Louisiana

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 4.2% (76,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -6.2% (-5,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $38,970 (6th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.7%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 43. Georgia

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 4.4% (200,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -5.2% (-11,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $42,890 (20th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.0%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 42. Florida

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 4.5% (414,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -7.6% (-34,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $40,820 (14th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.9%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images 41. Idaho

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 4.7% (39,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +8.3% (+3,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $40,060 (11th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.7%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 40. Arkansas

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 4.9% (59,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +28.3% (+13,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $37,270 (2nd lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.3%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 39. Oklahoma

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 5.5% (88,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +1.1% (+1,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $39,100 (7th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.0%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 38. Tennessee

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 5.5% (163,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +12.4% (+18,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $39,930 (10th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.4%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images 37. Arizona

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 5.5% (169,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +1.2% (+2,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $45,290 (25th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.8%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images 36. Wyoming

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 5.6% (14,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +7.7% (+1,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $45,450 (23rd highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.6%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 34. North Dakota

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 6.4% (23,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +21.1% (+4,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $47,410 (17th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.1%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 33. Nebraska

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 6.5% (60,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -1.6% (-1,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $44,100 (22nd lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.3%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images 32. Colorado

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 6.7% (178,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +7.9% (+13,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $50,250 (8th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.0%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images 29. Alabama

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 7.2% (149,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +29.6% (+34,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $38,470 (4th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.6%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 28. Indiana

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 7.4% (223,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -12.9% (-33,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $42,100 (17th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.0%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 27. Kentucky

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 7.9% (141,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +11.9% (+15,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $40,180 (12th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.9%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 26. Delaware

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 8.5% (38,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -9.5% (-4,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $47,150 (19th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.5%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 25. New Mexico

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 8.8% (71,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +22.4% (+13,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $39,900 (9th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.0%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 23. West Virginia

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 9.2% (64,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -3.0% (-2,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $37,770 (3rd lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.9%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 22. Missouri

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 9.6% (257,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +9.4% (+22,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $42,310 (19th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.5%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 21. Kansas

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 9.8% (129,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +7.5% (+9,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $41,870 (16th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.7%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 20. New Hampshire

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 10.1% (70,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +7.7% (+5,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $47,920 (14th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.5%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images 19. Montana

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 11.2% (52,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +6.1% (+3,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $42,210 (18th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.6%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images 18. Nevada

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 11.3% (146,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -4.6% (-7,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $40,810 (13th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.4%

> Right-to-work state?: Yes

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 17. Maryland

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 11.6% (327,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +10.8% (+32,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $51,420 (6th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.2%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 16. Vermont

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 12.1% (34,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +6.3% (+2,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $47,320 (18th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.6%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 15. Massachusetts

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 12.7% (413,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +2.7% (+11,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $58,450 (the highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.8%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 14. Pennsylvania

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 12.7% (715,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +3.2% (+22,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $45,790 (20th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.4%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images 13. Ohio

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 12.8% (641,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +7.6% (+45,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $44,750 (25th lowest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.0%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images 12. Illinois

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 13.1% (735,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -2.3% (-17,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $47,480 (16th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.6%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images 11. Michigan

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 14.0% (589,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +9.1% (+49,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $45,500 (22nd highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.2%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 10. Connecticut

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 14.2% (236,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +5.8% (+13,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $51,780 (5th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.2%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images 9. Minnesota

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 14.2% (382,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -8.2% (-34,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $48,760 (11th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.7%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images 8. New Jersey

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 14.9% (619,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +1.8% (+11,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $51,080 (7th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.7%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 7. Oregon

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 15.5% (281,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -11.6% (-37,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $47,770 (15th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.2%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images 6. Alaska

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 16.0% (48,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +4.3% (+2,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $52,000 (4th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.0%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images 4. California

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 16.1% (2,617,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +6.0% (+149,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $49,740 (9th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.2%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images 2. New York

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 20.7% (1,679,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: -2.9% (-50,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $52,470 (3rd highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.3%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images 1. Hawaii

> Workers in a labor union, 2022: 21.9% (125,000 total)

> Change in union membership, 2021-2022: +3.3% (+4,000 total)

> Median annual wage, 2022: $48,560 (12th highest)

> Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.5%

> Right-to-work state?: No

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.