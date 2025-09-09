Israel's 240 Fighter Aircraft Fall Just Shy of the Major Regional Power bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Fighter jets are some of the most influential military assets in the Middle East, and Israel’s fleet is among the most advanced, featuring American-made F-35s and F-16s. But while Israel holds a technological edge, it does not field the largest arsenal of fighter jets in the region. Fighter jets more or less represent the ability to project power across borders. While tanks and artillery might make for solid ground game and can hold territory, fighter jets can get in and out, leaving a path of destruction in their wake. As such, fighter jets are the currency of power in the region. A number of countries have formidable forces throughout the Middle East, and while Israel might rank highly, it is not number one in this aspect. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest fleets of fighter jets in the Middle East.

To determine the Middle Eastern countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget. Countries with no fighter aircraft were excluded.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years, as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter and interceptor aircraft in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

15. Bahrain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has 2,764 military vehicles which include 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

Bahrain may be one of the smaller Middle Eastern nations, but its strategic location in the Persian Gulf has given it outsized importance. Historically, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century, then came under Persian and Ottoman influence before becoming a British protectorate in the 19th century. Gaining independence in 1971, Bahrain established its own military and defense forces, steadily building its capabilities. Its long-standing ties with Western powers, particularly the U.S. and U.K., have helped modernize its forces, especially its navy.

14. Iraq

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles which include 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

Iraq gained independence from Britain in 1932 but remained under its influence until the late 1950s. Saddam Hussein came to power in 1979 under the Ba’ath Party, further expanding the Iraqi military and launching the Iran-Iraq War just a year later.. His 1990 invasion of Kuwait instigated the Gulf War, and later a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 ultimately leading to his demise. Currently, Iraq is focused on rebuilding its military while addressing ongoing internal security challenges.

13. Yemen

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 27

27 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 30

30 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 84

84 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has 550 military vehicles which include 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.14 million.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

12. Oman

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

Oman was a formidable empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with naval strength and colonies across the Indian Ocean that allowed it to push back against Portuguese and Persian influence. Its military capabilities advanced significantly in the 19th century through an alliance with the British Empire, which helped modernize its forces as well. In recent decades, Oman has largely stayed neutral in regional conflicts, choosing instead to prioritize national defense.

11. Kuwait

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

Kuwait’s strategic location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has long shaped its military history. This nation was once under Ottoman rule, but it became a British protectorate before gaining independence in 1961. The most defining chapter came in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait over oil disputes and debt, leading to the Gulf War. An international coalition intervened to liberate the country. The invasion showed Kuwait’s vulnerability and reinforced its need for strong defense partnerships, particularly with Western allies.

10. Jordan

Tomás Del Coro / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 155

155 Total attack helicopters: 44

44 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 16,624 military vehicles which include 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

Jordan, like many other of these Middle Eastern nations, has a rich military history. The Hashemite Kingdom was formed after World War I from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire and gained full independence from Britain in 1946. Jordan fought in a few conflicts with Israel, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six-Day War, where it lost the West Bank. These wars would define its modern borders and military posture. Today, Jordan maintains strong ties with Western powers, supports military modernization, and plays a stabilizing role in the region, having served as a mediator in peace talks.

9. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a relatively young but dynamic military history. Formed in 1971 through the union of seven emirates, the country prioritized building a modern military. With weaponry largely supplied by the U.S. and France, the UAE has taken part in operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS. Despite its small size, the UAE has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and other strategic regions

8. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar maintains vast natural gas and oil reserves. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its armed forces, fueled by its rising economic power from energy exports. Like other nations in the region, Qatar has acquired advanced military technology from Western powers. Qatar is also particularly focused on building up its naval capabilities to defend its coastline and safeguard its energy infrastructure.

7. Syria

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104

104 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 11,148 military vehicles which include 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

Shaped largely by its strategic location bridging the Mediterranean and the Arab world, Syria has been a focal point of empires and modern conflicts alike down through the ages. After gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria became involved in multiple wars with Israel and played a role in the Lebanese Civil War. Its most defining recent conflict began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, sparked by Arab Spring protests.

6. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

Iran’s military roots stretch back to the ancient Persian Empire, giving it a long and rich history. Today, it’s viewed by many Western powers as a regional antagonist, leading to sanctions that have hindered its military modernization. Despite these constraints, Iran maintains a formidable military with a seemingly endless supply of rockets and artillery. Iran’s recent conflict with Israel proved the resolve of its military and that it will not so easily be defeated.

5. Turkey

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its legacy as the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia has largely dictated the composition of its forces, and helped to secure its place in NATO. The fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the Turkish War of Independence gave shape to the nation and its borders.

4. Egypt

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

Egypt straddles the Middle East and Africa and controls the Suez Canal, a key shipping lane on the global stage. From the days of the Pharaohs to the present, Egypt has been a regional military power. However, more recently, its military relies less on swords and horses but instead on its massive arsenal of advanced aircraft and tanks.

3. Israel

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

Israel’s military history is central to its national identity, reinforced by compulsory service for most citizens. Founded in 1948, Israel was immediately thrust into war with neighboring Arab states. Since then, it has remained at the heart of regional conflict, even continuing to this day. Key wars include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, and Yom Kippur War, along with repeated clashes in Lebanon. In many of these, Israel not only survived but expanded its territory. Its most recent conflict with Iran has raised more questions than it has answered, and the fallout of this is still yet to be seen in its entirety.

2. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

Saudi Arabia’s military history goes back centuries, but its modern state was officially founded in 1932 after Ibn Saud unified the region. The discovery of oil in the 1930s elevated the Kingdom’s global standing, especially with its lucrative trade with Western powers. This wealth enabled Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced weaponry and aircraft, solidifying its position as a dominant regional power. The country also played a key role in the Gulf War, joining the coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

1. Pakistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

Pakistan’s military history began with its formation in 1947, following its separation from India. This division would continue to be the source for animosity even in contemporary times. The first Indo-Pakistani War was fought over Kashmir, with more wars following in 1965 and 1971. The 1971 war ended in a major defeat for Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. Pakistan also played a role in the Soviet-Afghan War, supporting mujahideen fighters with U.S. and Saudi backing. Today, Pakistan maintains one of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries.