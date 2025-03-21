Which Countries Are Pumping Billions Into Offshore Patrol Vessels? Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Offshore patrol vessels represent a crucial piece of any given nation’s naval capabilities. They play a particularly important role in enforcing maritime law, safeguarding territorial waters, as well as search and rescue operations. Countries with large coastlines invest more in these offshore patrol vessels, as well as countries that deal with more trafficking or insurgency. While these vessels are not employed as warships, some do possess offensive capabilities. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most offshore patrol vessels in the world. (These Are the World’s 30 Strongest Military Powers – Which Nations Are Gaining on America?)

To determine the countries with the most patrol vessels in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on patrol vessels. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most offshore patrol vessels in the world:

30. Greece

Patrol vessels: 39

39 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.46 million.

29. Chile

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 40

40 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 130

130 Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Chile has a total of 8,832 military vehicles which include 386 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 297 artillery units. Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.66 million.

28. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 41

41 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

27. Israel

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 46

46 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.403 million.

26. Thailand

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 49

49 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.92 million.

25. Bahrain

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Patrol vessels: 50

50 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has a total of 2,764 military vehicles which include 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.567 million.

24. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 51

51 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 51

51 Military defense budget: $554,952,283 – #102 out of 145

$554,952,283 – #102 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Cameroon has a total of 430 military vehicles which include 20 MLRS units and 70 artillery units. Cameroon has 40,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 30.97 million.

23. Tunisia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 51

51 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 58

58 Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145

$1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Tunisia has a total of 7,913 military vehicles which include 90 tanks and 85 artillery units. Tunisia has 89,800 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 12.05 million.

22. Philippines

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 58

58 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 113

113 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has a total of 11,878 military vehicles which include 10 tanks and 306 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 118.28 million.

21. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 59

59 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 270

270 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has a total of 3,190 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 28 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 21.98 million.

20. Lebanon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 61

61 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has a total of 4,538 military vehicles which include 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.364 million.

19. Bangladesh

defenceimages / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 61

61 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 118

118 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 168.70 million.

18. Egypt

Viktor Hladchenko / Shutterstock.com

Patrol vessels: 62

62 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.25 million.

17. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 69

69 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 121

121 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.36 million.

16. Malaysia

Patrol vessels: 71

71 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 100

100 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has a total of 13,506 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 34.56 million.

15. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 75

75 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has a total of 26,000 military vehicles which include 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units. Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.02 million.

14. Honduras

sorincolac / Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 93

93 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 98

98 Military defense budget: $413,635,000 – #109 out of 145

$413,635,000 – #109 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1679 – #101 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Honduras has a total of 614 military vehicles which include 11 tanks and 32 artillery units. Honduras has 52,225 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.529 million.

13. Qatar

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Patrol vessels: 105

105 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 115

115 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.552 million.

12. Morocco

Public Domain via national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 105

105 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 111

111 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Morocco has a total of 7,877 military vehicles which include 903 tanks, 129 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 37.39 million.

11. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 106

106 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 123

123 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.138 million.

10. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 109

109 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 133

133 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

$3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Nigeria has a total of 8,962 military vehicles which include 330 tanks, 37 MLRS units, and 379 artillery units. Nigeria has 230,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 236.75 million.

9. Russia

NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.82 million.

8. India

expertinfantry / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 135

135 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.409 billion.

7. Mexico

usnavy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 140

140 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 5

5 Submarines: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 167

167 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has a total of 19,658 military vehicles which include 90 artillery units. Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 130.74 million.

6. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 146

146 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 232

232 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has a total of 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 57.53 million.

5. China

AlexZabusik / iStock via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 150

150 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

4. North Korea

Patrol vessels: 155

155 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 207

207 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has a total of 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.30 million.

3. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Patrol vessels: 179

179 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.59 million.

2. Indonesia

usnavy / Flickr

Patrol vessels: 211

211 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 281.56 million.

1. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patrol vessels: 217

217 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 233

233 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has a total of 3,460 military vehicles which include 116 artillery units. Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 49.59 million.

