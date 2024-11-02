This NATO Ally Has the Strongest Navy in the Middle East By Far Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Naval power in the Middle East is incredibly important for protecting not only the maritime borders of individual countries, but their offshore oil production and shipping lanes. This region is home to some of the world’s key waterways including the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz, through which over 20% of the world’s petroleum passes. Having a naval power to secure the region is integral to the oil trade and paramount to power.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the naval powers of the Middle East. To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels.

Here is a look at the largest navies in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

16.Oman

Total naval vessels: 22

22 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has a total of 5,019 military vehicles which include 154 tanks and 165 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.8 million.

Oman was a powerful empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with colonies around the Indian Ocean and enough naval strength to back it up. This allowed the country to resist the Portuguese and the Persians.

In the 19th century, Oman saw a drastic leap in its military capabilities following an alliance with the British Empire. Ultimately, this alliance helped Oman modernize its forces and keep pace with the West. In more recent years, Oman has remained neutral in regional conflicts, instead focusing on its national defense and maintaining a fairly modern force.

15.Jordan

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 27

27 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has a total of 24,148 military vehicles which include 1,365 tanks, 88 MLRS units, and 283 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.1 million.

Jordan has a rich military history in a region that has been embroiled by conflict for decades. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was established after World War I from the breaking of the Ottoman Empire. It would gain its full independence from Britain in 1946.

Within the last century, Jordan’s main military engagements have included conflicts with Israel, notably during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and again in 1967 during the Six-Day War, where Jordan lost control of the West Bank. These conflicts ultimately shaped Jordan’s borders and its military strategies going forward.

Currently, Jordan maintains ties to Western powers that help with its military modernization efforts. Also, the country acts as a stabilizing power within the region, typically acting as a mediator in peace talks. It has also maintained a peace treaty with Israel since 1994.

14.Yemen

Total naval vessels: 38

38 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has a total of 4,800 military vehicles which include 55 tanks, 13 MLRS units, and 26 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 31.6 million.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

13.Syria

Total naval vessels: 47

47 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 33

33 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has a total of 14,550 military vehicles which include 2,720 tanks, 614 MLRS units, and 2,695 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 22.9 million.

Syria’s military history is marked by its strategic location, which has made it a point of contention for regional and international conflicts. Historically Syria has been part of major empires due to its position between the Mediterranean and the Arab world.

The country gained independence from France in 1946, and since then it has been involved in several wars with Israel and the Lebanese Civil War.

The most recent chapter in Syria’s military history began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, which was brought on by Arab Spring protests. This was hotly contested by multiple factions including ISI, Kurdish forces, as well as foreign military powers like Russia and the U.S., Turkey and others. As of 2023, the civil war has largely subsided in what many are calling a stalemate.

12.Saudi Arabia

Total naval vessels: 57

57 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has a total of 20,694 military vehicles which include 1,485 tanks, 490 MLRS units, and 3,253 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 36.0 million.

Saudi Arabia has a very rich military history that goes back centuries. The modern country we know was founded in 1932. This came decades after Abdulaziz Al Saud (Ibn Saud) unified the Saudi state after conquering Riyadh in 1902.

The discovery of oil in the 1930s catapulted the Kingdom to prominence on the world stage. Through this oil trade, Saudi Arabia has profited incredibly with many of its Western trading partners like the United States.

Along with the oil trade, Saudi Arabia has procured advanced weaponry and aircraft from these Western powers, making it one of the more dominant military powers in the region. Saudi Arabia would also play an important role in the Gulf War as part of the coalition that expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

11.Bahrain

Total naval vessels: 58

58 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 50

50 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has a total of 2,598 military vehicles which include 180 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.6 million.

Bahrain is one of the lesser-known countries in the Middle East, many people can’t find it on a map. It has a much less tumultuous military history than its neighbors, but it occupies a strategic position in the Persian Gulf.

Looking back, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century but later fell under Persian and then Ottoman control. In the 19th century, Bahrain was a British protectorate, which significantly bolstered its military and foreign policy. However, the country would gain independence in 1971 and establish its own military and national defense forces. Bahrain has maintained ties with Western powers which have improved its military capabilities over the years, especially its naval power.

10.Israel

Total naval vessels: 67

67 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 45

45 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 43,407 military vehicles which include 1,370 tanks, 150 MLRS units, and 950 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.0 million.

Israel’s military history is tied very closely with its national identity. This country has compulsory military service for its citizens (primarily Jewish). Israel was formed in 1948 and was plunged immediately into conflict with neighboring Arab states in an attempt to prevent its establishment. Over the coming decades, and even currently, Israel would be the central locale of conflict for this region.

Other notable conflicts that Israel has survived, and even in some expanded its territory, include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, Yom Kippur War, and other conflicts with Lebanon. Its most recent engagement with Hamas has devastated the Gaza Strip, and the international community is concerned with the ongoing situation to say the least.

9.Iraq

Total naval vessels: 68

68 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has a total of 39,872 military vehicles which include 848 tanks, 425 MLRS units, and 1,727 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 41.3 million.

Iraq has been a country of contention in recent memory. Officially gaining independence in 1932 from the British, Iraq was still subject to Britain’s influence until the late 1950s.

The country was marked by the rule of Saddam Hussein who rose to power in 1979 with the Ba’ath Party. Hussein rapidly expanded the military during his time, even waging a war with Iran from 1980 to 1988. Saddam would later invade Kuwait in 1990, leading to the Gulf War. However, a U.S. led invasion in 2003 would ultimately topple the dictator and create instability within the country as well as the formation of multiple insurgent factions to the new government. Currently, Iraq is in the state of rebuilding its military to deal with internal threats.

8.Lebanon

Total naval vessels: 69

69 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 44

44 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has a total of 4,522 military vehicles which include 204 tanks, 30 MLRS units, and 458 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.3 million.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon’s military history has placed it near the center of many regional conflicts. The country gained independence from the French in 1943, but with such an ethnically and religiously diverse population Lebanon has faced many challenges since.

The Lebanese Civil War, starting in 1975, saw multiple factions attempting to gain control and then foreign powers intervening as well. In the post-civil war years, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization with considerable assistance from international powers.

Despite its smaller size, Lebanon’s military plays an important role in maintaining internal stability and contending with issues from non-state actors like Hezbollah and then border tensions with Israel.

7.United Arab Emirates

Total naval vessels: 79

79 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 38

38 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 12,253 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 162 MLRS units, and 282 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.0 million.

The United Arab Emirates has a relatively brief but really dynamic military history. The country was formed in 1971 when 7 emirates combined forces, focusing on building a nation with a strong military geared towards advanced technology and modernization. The U.S. and France are the main sellers of this tech to the UAE, and in turn, the UAE has been involved in regional operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS.

The UAE’s power extends further beyond its relatively small territory in the Persian Gulf. In fact, the country has been projecting power abroad where it has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

6.Iran

Total naval vessels: 101

101 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 19

19 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,765 military vehicles which include 1,996 tanks, 775 MLRS units, and 2,630 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 87.6 million.

Iran is another country that traces its military history far back in time, to the days of the Persian Empire. The country has a rich history in that regard. However, many Western powers currently consider Iran an antagonist in the region which have led to sanctions against the country, hampering military modernization. Despite efforts by Western powers to contain Iran, the country still has a formidable military force with nuclear aspirations.

5.Pakistan

Total naval vessels: 114

114 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 2

2 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 50,523 military vehicles which include 3,742 tanks, 602 MLRS units, and 3,990 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 247.7 million.

Pakistan’s military history is deeply tied with its formation in 1947, when it separated from India. This division would set the stage for India and Pakistan to slug it out in the decades to come.

The first Indo-Pakistani War was waged over Kashmir which each nation claimed as their own. There would be subsequent wars in 1965 and 1971. The conflict in 1971 was a severe loss for Pakistan and ultimately culminated in the creation of Bangladesh.

Pakistan has also participated in other regional conflicts like the Soviet-Afghan War, where it supported Afghan mujahideen groups with the aid of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani military has also played a significant role in the country’s politics, having directly ruled Pakistan during various periods through military coups. Currently, its military ranks as one of the top 10 strongest in the world.

4.Kuwait

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 106

106 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 4,409 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.1 million.

Kuwait’s location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has heavily influenced its military history over the years. The country was in the dominion of the Ottoman Empire before becoming a British protectorate in the early 20th century. Kuwait gained independence in 1961.

More recently, Kuwait was invaded by Iraq in 1990, which precipitated the Gulf War. Saddam Hussein’s push into Kuwait was largely driven by disputes over oil and debt. The international response from this served to liberate Kuwait, but Saddam was not removed from power for more than a decade.

3.Qatar

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,544 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.5 million.

Qatar’s military history is largely shaped by its strategic position on the Arabian Peninsula, and its substantial natural gas and oil reserves. Since its independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its military. This modernization has only ramped up as the country has gained much more economic power from the oil and gas trade.

It has procured advanced military technology from the U.S., France, and other nations, including state-of-the-art aircraft like the F-15 and Rafale jets. Qatar has also made moves to develop a naval force to protect its extensive coastline as well as its oil and gas interests.

2.Egypt

Total naval vessels: 140

140 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 42

42 Mine warfare vessels: 23

23 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 77,596 military vehicles which include 5,340 tanks, 1,119 MLRS units, and 3,046 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 109.5 million.

Straddling the Middle East and Africa, Egypt is in control of one of the most important shipping lanes in the world, the Suez Canal. This crossroads has historically helped Egypt rise to prominence as a military power. From the days of the Pharaohs millennia ago to now, Egypt has been a perennial military powerhouse.

Just over a decade ago, the Egyptian military played a significant role in the Arab Spring, particularly in the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

1.Turkey

Total naval vessels: 186

186 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 16

16 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 12

12 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 55,104 military vehicles which include 2,231 tanks, 286 MLRS units, and 2,785 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 83.6 million.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its role as the seat of power during the Ottoman Empire. Also, its strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, is central to its military history and the composition of its forces as well. In part, Turkey largely owes its NATO membership to this fact.

The dissolution of the Ottoman Empire in the wake of World War I and the subsequent Turkish War of Independence were important events that not only established the boundaries of the new nation but also created a strong military tradition that continues to influence Turkey today.

