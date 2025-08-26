Turkey’s 182 Naval Vessels Outpacing Iran and Egypt in Regional Rankings Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Key Points While countries like Egypt and Israel might control some of the strongest air forces in the region, Turkey is the leader in the water

With an impressive 182 vessels in its active fleet, Turkey’s navy beats out all other countries in the region

These vessels span from patrol craft defending local waters to advanced submarines capable of long-range operations

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

As the balance of power in the Middle East is constantly in question, regional rivals are racing for military supremacy. While countries like Egypt and Israel might control some of the strongest air forces in the region, Turkey is the leader in the water. With an impressive 182 vessels in its active fleet, Turkey’s navy beats out all other countries in the region. These vessels span from patrol craft defending local waters to advanced submarines capable of long-range operations. Turkey also benefits from its NATO affiliation that affords its some of the newest tech when it comes to its armed forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the naval forces in the Middle East.

To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no naval vessels were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest navies in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

16. Oman

Total naval vessels: 22

22 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has a total of 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.902 million.

Oman was a formidable empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with naval strength and colonies across the Indian Ocean that allowed it to push back against Portuguese and Persian influence. Its military capabilities advanced significantly in the 19th century through an alliance with the British Empire, which helped modernize its forces as well. In recent decades, Oman has largely stayed neutral in regional conflicts, choosing instead to prioritize national defense.

15. Syria

anjči from London, UK / CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 16

16 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has a total of 11,148 military vehicles which include 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.87 million.

Shaped largely by its strategic location bridging the Mediterranean and the Arab world, Syria has been a focal point of empires and modern conflicts alike down through the ages. After gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria became involved in multiple wars with Israel and played a role in the Lebanese Civil War. Its most defining recent conflict began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, sparked by Arab Spring protests.

14. Jordan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 27

27 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has a total of 16,624 military vehicles which include 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.17 million.

Jordan, like many other of these Middle Eastern nations, has a rich military history. The Hashemite Kingdom was formed after World War I from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire and gained full independence from Britain in 1946. Jordan fought in a few conflicts with Israel, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six-Day War, where it lost the West Bank. These wars would define its modern borders and military posture. Today, Jordan maintains strong ties with Western powers, supports military modernization, and plays a stabilizing role in the region, having served as a mediator in peace talks.

13. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 32

32 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has a total of 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 36.54 million.

Saudi Arabia’s military history goes back centuries, but its modern state was officially founded in 1932 after Ibn Saud unified the region. The discovery of oil in the 1930s elevated the Kingdom’s global standing, especially with its lucrative trade with Western powers. This wealth enabled Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced weaponry and aircraft, solidifying its position as a dominant regional power. The country also played a key role in the Gulf War, joining the coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

12. Yemen

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 33

33 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has a total of 550 military vehicles which include 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 32.14 million.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

11. Israel

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 62

62 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 46

46 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.403 million.

Israel’s military history is central to its national identity, reinforced by compulsory service for most citizens. Founded in 1948, Israel was immediately thrust into war with neighboring Arab states. Since then, it has remained at the heart of regional conflict, even continuing to this day. Key wars include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, and Yom Kippur War, along with repeated clashes in Lebanon. In many of these, Israel not only survived but expanded its territory. Its most recent conflict with Iran has raised more questions than it has answered, and the fallout of this is still yet to be seen in its entirety.

10. Bahrain

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 50

50 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has a total of 2,764 military vehicles which include 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.567 million.

Bahrain may be one of the smaller Middle Eastern nations, but its strategic location in the Persian Gulf has given it outsized importance. Historically, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century, then came under Persian and Ottoman influence before becoming a British protectorate in the 19th century. Gaining independence in 1971, Bahrain established its own military and defense forces, steadily building its capabilities. Its long-standing ties with Western powers, particularly the U.S. and U.K., have helped modernize its forces, especially its navy.

9. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has a total of 4,538 military vehicles which include 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.364 million.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon has found itself at the center of numerous regional conflicts. Since gaining its independence from France in 1943, the country’s makeup of religious and ethnic groups has posed some internal challenges. The Lebanese Civil War, beginning in 1975, drew in multiple factions and foreign powers. In the years since, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization. Even though it is a relatively small country, Lebanon plays an important role in maintaining regional security, managing tensions with non-state actors like Hezbollah, and addressing ongoing border issues with Israel.

8. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 68

68 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has a total of 37,288 military vehicles which include 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 42.08 million.

Iraq gained independence from Britain in 1932 but remained under its influence until the late 1950s. Saddam Hussein came to power in 1979 under the Ba’ath Party, further expanding the Iraqi military and launching the Iran-Iraq War just a year later.. His 1990 invasion of Kuwait instigated the Gulf War, and later a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 ultimately leading to his demise. Currently, Iraq is focused on rebuilding its military while addressing ongoing internal security challenges.

7. Iran

somkanae sawatdinak / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 107

107 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 25

25 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 88.39 million.

Iran’s military roots stretch back to the ancient Persian Empire, giving it a long and rich history. Today, it’s viewed by many Western powers as a regional antagonist, leading to sanctions that have hindered its military modernization. Despite these constraints, Iran maintains a formidable military with a seemingly endless supply of rockets and artillery. Iran’s recent conflict with Israel proved the resolve of its military and that it will not so easily be defeated.

6. Qatar

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Total naval vessels: 115

115 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 105

105 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.552 million.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar maintains vast natural gas and oil reserves. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its armed forces, fueled by its rising economic power from energy exports. Like other nations in the region, Qatar has acquired advanced military technology from Western powers. Qatar is also particularly focused on building up its naval capabilities to defend its coastline and safeguard its energy infrastructure.

5. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 121

121 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.36 million.

Pakistan’s military history began with its formation in 1947, following its separation from India. This division would continue to be the source for animosity even in contemporary times. The first Indo-Pakistani War was fought over Kashmir, with more wars following in 1965 and 1971. The 1971 war ended in a major defeat for Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. Pakistan also played a role in the Soviet-Afghan War, supporting mujahideen fighters with U.S. and Saudi backing. Today, Pakistan maintains one of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries.

4. Kuwait

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 106

106 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.138 million.

Kuwait’s strategic location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has long shaped its military history. This nation was once under Ottoman rule, but it became a British protectorate before gaining independence in 1961. The most defining chapter came in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait over oil disputes and debt, leading to the Gulf War. An international coalition intervened to liberate the country. The invasion showed Kuwait’s vulnerability and reinforced its need for strong defense partnerships, particularly with Western allies.

3. Egypt

Viktor Hladchenko / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 150

150 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.25 million.

Egypt straddles the Middle East and Africa and controls the Suez Canal, a key shipping lane on the global stage. From the days of the Pharaohs to the present, Egypt has been a regional military power. However, more recently, its military relies less on swords and horses but instead on its massive arsenal of advanced aircraft and tanks.

2. United Arab Emirates

Total naval vessels: 181

181 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 11

11 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a total of 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The UAE has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.03 million.

The UAE has a relatively young but dynamic military history. Formed in 1971 through the union of seven emirates, the country prioritized building a modern military. With weaponry largely supplied by the U.S. and France, the UAE has taken part in operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS. Despite its small size, the UAE has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and other strategic regions

1. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 182

182 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its legacy as the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia has largely dictated the composition of its forces, and helped to secure its place in NATO. The fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the Turkish War of Independence gave shape to the nation and its borders.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.