In 2023, Americans spent a combined $510.1 billion on clothing and footwear, up 44.0% from 2013. While Americans spent an average of $1,523 per capita on clothing – 2.7% of total personal consumption expenditures – expenditure on clothing varies widely from state to state.

Personal clothing expenditures range from $1,997 per year in the highest spending state to $1,071 in the lowest spending state. And while personal consumption expenditures tend to correlate with overall cost of living, the states spending the most on clothes are a mix of expensive and inexpensive places to live. A closer look at the data reveals the states spending the most on clothes.

To determine the states spending the most on clothes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on clothing and footwear per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,071 per capita

$1,071 per capita Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average

-10.2% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Total population: 1.8 million

1.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

49. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,073 per capita

$1,073 per capita Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average

-3.4% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $694.8 million

$694.8 million Total population: 647,464

647,464 Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, health care, food services and accommodations, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods

48. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,100 per capita

$1,100 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Total population: 2.1 million

2.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

47. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,148 per capita

$1,148 per capita Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average

-11.2% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $3.7 billion

$3.7 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, health care

46. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,162 per capita

$1,162 per capita Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average

+1.7% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $852.0 million

$852.0 million Total population: 733,406

733,406 Other major spending categories: Health care, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

45. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,164 per capita

$1,164 per capita Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average

-8.6% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, transportation services

44. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,174 per capita

$1,174 per capita Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average

-9.5% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion Total population: 4.5 million

4.5 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, health care, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, food services and accommodations

43. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,180 per capita

$1,180 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, health care, gasoline and other energy goods

42. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,185 per capita

$1,185 per capita Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average

-9.8% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

41. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,187 per capita

$1,187 per capita Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average

-2.9% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, health care

40. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,220 per capita

$1,220 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, health care, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

39. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,226 per capita

$1,226 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, food services and accommodations, recreation services, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

38. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,288 per capita

$1,288 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $15.2 billion

$15.2 billion Total population: 11.8 million

11.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, furnishings and durable household equipment

37. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,291 per capita

$1,291 per capita Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average

-7.8% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $8.9 billion

$8.9 billion Total population: 6.9 million

6.9 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

36. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,291 per capita

$1,291 per capita Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average

-6.9% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $7.6 billion

$7.6 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment

35. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,292 per capita

$1,292 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $8.0 billion

$8.0 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, transportation services

34. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,299 per capita

$1,299 per capita Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average

+3.5% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $29.4 billion

$29.4 billion Total population: 22.6 million

22.6 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

33. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,301 per capita

$1,301 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $6.6 billion

$6.6 billion Total population: 5.1 million

5.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

32. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,308 per capita

$1,308 per capita Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average

-12.7% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, health care, food services and accommodations

31. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,341 per capita

$1,341 per capita Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average

-5.0% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Total population: 3.4 million

3.4 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, transportation services, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

30. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,351 per capita

$1,351 per capita Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average

-5.8% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $13.6 billion

$13.6 billion Total population: 10.0 million

10.0 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, housing and utilities

29. South Dakota

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,354 per capita

$1,354 per capita Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average

-11.9% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total population: 919,318

919,318 Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, transportation services, food services and accommodations

28. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,369 per capita

$1,369 per capita Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average

-13.5% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion Total population: 3.1 million

3.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, health care

27. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,387 per capita

$1,387 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Total population: 4.6 million

4.6 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

26. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,409 per capita

$1,409 per capita Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average

+1.1% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $10.5 billion

$10.5 billion Total population: 7.4 million

7.4 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services

25. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,413 per capita

$1,413 per capita Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average

-2.5% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $18.3 billion

$18.3 billion Total population: 13.0 million

13.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods

24. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,415 per capita

$1,415 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion Total population: 4.1 million

4.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, health care, recreational goods and vehicles

23. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,442 per capita

$1,442 per capita Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average

-5.9% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $15.6 billion

$15.6 billion Total population: 10.8 million

10.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services

22. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,446 per capita

$1,446 per capita Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average

-3.0% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

21. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,451 per capita

$1,451 per capita Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average

-7.5% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $10.3 billion

$10.3 billion Total population: 7.1 million

7.1 million Other major spending categories: Food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment

20. South Carolina

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,451 per capita

$1,451 per capita Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average

-6.8% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations

19. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,455 per capita

$1,455 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $11.4 billion

$11.4 billion Total population: 7.8 million

7.8 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, recreation services, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries

18. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,465 per capita

$1,465 per capita Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average

-1.6% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $8.4 billion

$8.4 billion Total population: 5.7 million

5.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods

17. Delaware

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,470 per capita

$1,470 per capita Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average

-0.7% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Total population: 1.0 million

1.0 million Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

16. Georgia

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,486 per capita

$1,486 per capita Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average

-3.3% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $16.4 billion

$16.4 billion Total population: 11.0 million

11.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services

15. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,488 per capita

$1,488 per capita Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average

+0.7% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $13.0 billion

$13.0 billion Total population: 8.7 million

8.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations

14. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,499 per capita

$1,499 per capita Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average

-11.4% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total population: 783,926

783,926 Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, health care, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment

13. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,506 per capita

$1,506 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, recreation services

12. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,522 per capita

$1,522 per capita Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average

-2.8% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $46.4 billion

$46.4 billion Total population: 30.5 million

30.5 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

11. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,526 per capita

$1,526 per capita Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average

+4.0% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $9.4 billion

$9.4 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations

10. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,574 per capita

$1,574 per capita Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average

+3.7% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion Total population: 3.6 million

3.6 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities

9. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,607 per capita

$1,607 per capita Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average

+8.2% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $11.2 billion

$11.2 billion Total population: 7.0 million

7.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, food services and accommodations

8. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,667 per capita

$1,667 per capita Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average

+4.7% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $7.1 billion

$7.1 billion Total population: 4.2 million

4.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities

7. Illinois

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,694 per capita

$1,694 per capita Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average

-1.1% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $21.3 billion

$21.3 billion Total population: 12.5 million

12.5 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

6. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,731 per capita

$1,731 per capita Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average

+5.3% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

5. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,743 per capita

$1,743 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $10.2 billion

$10.2 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

4. New York

James Andrews1 / Shutterstock.com

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,764 per capita

$1,764 per capita Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average

+7.6% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $34.5 billion

$34.5 billion Total population: 19.6 million

19.6 million Other major spending categories: Health care, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, transportation services, housing and utilities

3. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,875 per capita

$1,875 per capita Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average

+8.9% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $17.4 billion

$17.4 billion Total population: 9.3 million

9.3 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services, health care

2. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,896 per capita

$1,896 per capita Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average

-9.2% less than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Total population: 584,057

584,057 Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, transportation services

1. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,997 per capita

$1,997 per capita Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average

+12.6% more than national average Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $77.8 billion

$77.8 billion Total population: 39.0 million

39.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, health care