- The average American spends $1,523 on clothing and footwear per year.
- Clothing costs vary from state to state, ranging from $1,071 to $1,997 per year.
- Clothing also ranges from 1.8% to 3.3% of total personal consumption expenditure.
- The states spending the most on clothing are not necessarily the states with the highest cost of living.
In 2023, Americans spent a combined $510.1 billion on clothing and footwear, up 44.0% from 2013. While Americans spent an average of $1,523 per capita on clothing – 2.7% of total personal consumption expenditures – expenditure on clothing varies widely from state to state.
Personal clothing expenditures range from $1,997 per year in the highest spending state to $1,071 in the lowest spending state. And while personal consumption expenditures tend to correlate with overall cost of living, the states spending the most on clothes are a mix of expensive and inexpensive places to live. A closer look at the data reveals the states spending the most on clothes.
To determine the states spending the most on clothes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on clothing and footwear per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
50. West Virginia
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,071 per capita
- Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.9 billion
- Total population: 1.8 million
- Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities
49. Vermont
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,073 per capita
- Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $694.8 million
- Total population: 647,464
- Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, health care, food services and accommodations, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods
48. New Mexico
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,100 per capita
- Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.3 billion
- Total population: 2.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, health care
47. Iowa
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,148 per capita
- Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $3.7 billion
- Total population: 3.2 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, health care
46. Alaska
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,162 per capita
- Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $852.0 million
- Total population: 733,406
- Other major spending categories: Health care, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment
45. Idaho
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,164 per capita
- Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.3 billion
- Total population: 2.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, transportation services
44. Kentucky
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,174 per capita
- Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $5.3 billion
- Total population: 4.5 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, health care, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, food services and accommodations
43. Kansas
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,180 per capita
- Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $3.5 billion
- Total population: 2.9 million
- Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, health care, gasoline and other energy goods
42. Montana
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,185 per capita
- Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.3 billion
- Total population: 1.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles
41. Maine
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,187 per capita
- Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.7 billion
- Total population: 1.4 million
- Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, health care
40. Nebraska
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,220 per capita
- Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.4 billion
- Total population: 2.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, health care, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles
39. Rhode Island
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,226 per capita
- Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.3 billion
- Total population: 1.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Transportation services, food services and accommodations, recreation services, groceries, housing and utilities, health care
38. Ohio
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,288 per capita
- Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $15.2 billion
- Total population: 11.8 million
- Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, furnishings and durable household equipment
37. Indiana
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,291 per capita
- Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $8.9 billion
- Total population: 6.9 million
- Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment
36. Wisconsin
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,291 per capita
- Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $7.6 billion
- Total population: 5.9 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment
35. Missouri
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,292 per capita
- Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $8.0 billion
- Total population: 6.2 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, transportation services
34. Florida
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,299 per capita
- Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $29.4 billion
- Total population: 22.6 million
- Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries
33. Alabama
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,301 per capita
- Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $6.6 billion
- Total population: 5.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment
32. Mississippi
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,308 per capita
- Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $3.8 billion
- Total population: 2.9 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, health care, food services and accommodations
31. Utah
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,341 per capita
- Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $4.6 billion
- Total population: 3.4 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, transportation services, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities
30. Michigan
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,351 per capita
- Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $13.6 billion
- Total population: 10.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, housing and utilities
29. South Dakota
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,354 per capita
- Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.2 billion
- Total population: 919,318
- Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, transportation services, food services and accommodations
28. Arkansas
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,369 per capita
- Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $4.2 billion
- Total population: 3.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, health care
27. Louisiana
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,387 per capita
- Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $6.3 billion
- Total population: 4.6 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance
26. Arizona
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,409 per capita
- Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $10.5 billion
- Total population: 7.4 million
- Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services
25. Pennsylvania
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,413 per capita
- Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $18.3 billion
- Total population: 13.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods
24. Oklahoma
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,415 per capita
- Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $5.7 billion
- Total population: 4.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, health care, recreational goods and vehicles
23. North Carolina
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,442 per capita
- Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $15.6 billion
- Total population: 10.8 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services
22. Nevada
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,446 per capita
- Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $4.6 billion
- Total population: 3.2 million
- Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance
21. Tennessee
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,451 per capita
- Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $10.3 billion
- Total population: 7.1 million
- Other major spending categories: Food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment
20. South Carolina
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,451 per capita
- Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $7.8 billion
- Total population: 5.4 million
- Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations
19. Washington
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,455 per capita
- Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $11.4 billion
- Total population: 7.8 million
- Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, recreation services, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries
18. Minnesota
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,465 per capita
- Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $8.4 billion
- Total population: 5.7 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods
17. Delaware
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,470 per capita
- Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.5 billion
- Total population: 1.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities
16. Georgia
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,486 per capita
- Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $16.4 billion
- Total population: 11.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Transportation services, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services
15. Virginia
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,488 per capita
- Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $13.0 billion
- Total population: 8.7 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreation services, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations
14. North Dakota
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,499 per capita
- Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.2 billion
- Total population: 783,926
- Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, health care, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment
13. Hawaii
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,506 per capita
- Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.2 billion
- Total population: 1.4 million
- Other major spending categories: Groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, recreation services
12. Texas
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,522 per capita
- Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $46.4 billion
- Total population: 30.5 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles
11. Maryland
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,526 per capita
- Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $9.4 billion
- Total population: 6.2 million
- Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations
10. Connecticut
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,574 per capita
- Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $5.7 billion
- Total population: 3.6 million
- Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities
9. Massachusetts
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,607 per capita
- Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $11.2 billion
- Total population: 7.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Transportation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, food services and accommodations
8. Oregon
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,667 per capita
- Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $7.1 billion
- Total population: 4.2 million
- Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities
7. Illinois
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,694 per capita
- Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $21.3 billion
- Total population: 12.5 million
- Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment
6. New Hampshire
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,731 per capita
- Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $2.4 billion
- Total population: 1.4 million
- Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities
5. Colorado
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,743 per capita
- Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $10.2 billion
- Total population: 5.9 million
- Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles
4. New York
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,764 per capita
- Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $34.5 billion
- Total population: 19.6 million
- Other major spending categories: Health care, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, transportation services, housing and utilities
3. New Jersey
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,875 per capita
- Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $17.4 billion
- Total population: 9.3 million
- Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services, health care
2. Wyoming
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,896 per capita
- Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $1.1 billion
- Total population: 584,057
- Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, transportation services
1. California
- Personal clothing and footwear expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,997 per capita
- Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average
- Total clothing and footwear expenditure: $77.8 billion
- Total population: 39.0 million
- Other major spending categories: Recreation services, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, health care
