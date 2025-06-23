Getting Around Is Getting More Expensive -- Especially in These States PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Americans spent $1,842 per capita on transportation services in 2023.

Spending on travel varies widely from state to state, ranging from $851 to $2,805.

While transportation spending correlates with overall cost of living, several outliers persist throughout the country.

From plane tickets to bus fare, the cost of getting from Point A to Point B is climbing fast. Americans are spending more than ever on transportation services — and in some states, mobility comes at a much steeper price.

In 2023, Americans spent $616.6 billion on transportation services — like public transit, air travel, taxis, ride shares, trains, and intercity bus services — up 35.2% from 2018. Adjusted for population, Americans spent an average of $1,842 per capita on transportation services in 2023. Per capita transportation spending varies widely across the country, ranging from just $851 in the lowest spending state to $2,805 in the highest. A closer look at the data reveals the states where people spend the most on travel.

To determine the states spending the most on travel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on transportation services per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $851 per capita

$851 per capita Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average

-10.2% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Total population: 1.8 million

1.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

49. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $988 per capita

$988 per capita Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average

-13.5% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Total population: 3.1 million

3.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, health care

48. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,018 per capita

$1,018 per capita Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average

-12.7% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, health care, food services and accommodations

47. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,073 per capita

$1,073 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $5.5 billion

$5.5 billion Total population: 5.1 million

5.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

46. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,086 per capita

$1,086 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $5.0 billion

$5.0 billion Total population: 4.6 million

4.6 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

45. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,126 per capita

$1,126 per capita Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average

-9.5% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $5.1 billion

$5.1 billion Total population: 4.5 million

4.5 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, health care, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, food services and accommodations

44. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,134 per capita

$1,134 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Total population: 4.1 million

4.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, health care, recreational goods and vehicles

43. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,163 per capita

$1,163 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Total population: 2.1 million

2.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

42. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,208 per capita

$1,208 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $14.2 billion

$14.2 billion Total population: 11.8 million

11.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, furnishings and durable household equipment

41. South Carolina

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,301 per capita

$1,301 per capita Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average

-6.8% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $7.0 billion

$7.0 billion Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations

40. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,350 per capita

$1,350 per capita Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average

-6.9% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $8.0 billion

$8.0 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment

39. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,360 per capita

$1,360 per capita Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average

-7.8% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $9.3 billion

$9.3 billion Total population: 6.9 million

6.9 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

38. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,396 per capita

$1,396 per capita Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average

-5.9% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $15.1 billion

$15.1 billion Total population: 10.8 million

10.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, recreation services

37. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,419 per capita

$1,419 per capita Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average

-5.8% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $14.2 billion

$14.2 billion Total population: 10.0 million

10.0 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities

36. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,468 per capita

$1,468 per capita Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average

-8.6% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment

35. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,478 per capita

$1,478 per capita Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average

-11.2% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, health care

34. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,486 per capita

$1,486 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, health care, gasoline and other energy goods

33. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,516 per capita

$1,516 per capita Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average

-7.5% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $10.8 billion

$10.8 billion Total population: 7.1 million

7.1 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment

32. Delaware

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,520 per capita

$1,520 per capita Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average

-0.7% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Total population: 1.0 million

1.0 million Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

31. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,580 per capita

$1,580 per capita Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average

-2.5% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $20.5 billion

$20.5 billion Total population: 13.0 million

13.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

30. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,580 per capita

$1,580 per capita Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average

-3.0% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $5.0 billion

$5.0 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

29. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,594 per capita

$1,594 per capita Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average

-2.8% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $48.6 billion

$48.6 billion Total population: 30.5 million

30.5 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, recreation services, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

28. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,618 per capita

$1,618 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $10.0 billion

$10.0 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services

27. South Dakota

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,618 per capita

$1,618 per capita Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average

-11.9% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Total population: 919,318

919,318 Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations

26. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,625 per capita

$1,625 per capita Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average

-2.9% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, health care

25. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,635 per capita

$1,635 per capita Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average

+0.7% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $14.3 billion

$14.3 billion Total population: 8.7 million

8.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations

24. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,716 per capita

$1,716 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, health care, recreational goods and vehicles

23. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,741 per capita

$1,741 per capita Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average

-1.6% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $10.0 billion

$10.0 billion Total population: 5.7 million

5.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

22. Utah

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,763 per capita

$1,763 per capita Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average

-5.0% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $6.0 billion

$6.0 billion Total population: 3.4 million

3.4 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

21. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,780 per capita

$1,780 per capita Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average

+4.0% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $11.0 billion

$11.0 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, food services and accommodations

20. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,808 per capita

$1,808 per capita Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average

+4.7% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion Total population: 4.2 million

4.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities

19. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,822 per capita

$1,822 per capita Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average

-11.4% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Total population: 783,926

783,926 Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, health care, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment

18. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,824 per capita

$1,824 per capita Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average

-3.4% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total population: 647,464

647,464 Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, health care, food services and accommodations, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods

17. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,857 per capita

$1,857 per capita Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average

+8.9% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $17.3 billion

$17.3 billion Total population: 9.3 million

9.3 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services, health care

16. Georgia

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,895 per capita

$1,895 per capita Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average

-3.3% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $20.9 billion

$20.9 billion Total population: 11.0 million

11.0 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services

15. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,917 per capita

$1,917 per capita Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average

+5.3% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

14. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,055 per capita

$2,055 per capita Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average

+3.5% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $46.5 billion

$46.5 billion Total population: 22.6 million

22.6 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

13. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,114 per capita

$2,114 per capita Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average

-9.8% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles

12. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,130 per capita

$2,130 per capita Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average

-9.2% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total population: 584,057

584,057 Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries

11. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,195 per capita

$2,195 per capita Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average

+1.1% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $16.3 billion

$16.3 billion Total population: 7.4 million

7.4 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services

10. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,225 per capita

$2,225 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, recreation services, clothing and footwear

9. New York

Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock.com

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,295 per capita

$2,295 per capita Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average

+7.6% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $44.9 billion

$44.9 billion Total population: 19.6 million

19.6 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, health care, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities

8. Illinois

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,328 per capita

$2,328 per capita Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average

-1.1% less than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $29.2 billion

$29.2 billion Total population: 12.5 million

12.5 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

7. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,328 per capita

$2,328 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Food services and accommodations, recreation services, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

6. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,372 per capita

$2,372 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $13.9 billion

$13.9 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, clothing and footwear

5. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,393 per capita

$2,393 per capita Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average

+3.7% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Total population: 3.6 million

3.6 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

4. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,464 per capita

$2,464 per capita Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average

+12.6% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $96.0 billion

$96.0 billion Total population: 39.0 million

39.0 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, recreation services, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, health care

3. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,662 per capita

$2,662 per capita Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average

+1.7% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Total population: 733,406

733,406 Other major spending categories: Health care, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

2. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,793 per capita

$2,793 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $21.8 billion

$21.8 billion Total population: 7.8 million

7.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, recreation services, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries

1. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Personal transportation services expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,805 per capita

$2,805 per capita Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average

+8.2% more than national average Total transportation services expenditure: $19.6 billion

$19.6 billion Total population: 7.0 million

7.0 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, food services and accommodations

