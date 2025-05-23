The States Spending The Most On Health Care VesnaArt / Shutterstock.com

The average American spends $9,130 on health care per year.

Health care costs vary from state to state, ranging from $6,833 to $13,015 per year.

While health care costs track with cost of living, there are several outliers where residents in otherwise affordable states have outsized health care costs.

Over the past 10 years, health care costs have soared past overall inflation. In 2023, Americans spent a combined $3.1 trillion on health care, up 64.1% from 2013. While health care expenditures average out to $9,130 per American, they vary widely from state to state.

Health care expenditures range from $6,833 per year in the highest spending state to $13,015 in the lowest spending state. And while health care expenditures tend to correlate with overall cost of living, the states spending the most on clothes are a mix of expensive and inexpensive places to live. A closer look at the data reveals the states spending the most on health care.

To determine the states spending the most on clothes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on health care per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $6,833 per capita

$6,833 per capita Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average

-5.0% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $23.4 billion

$23.4 billion Total population: 3.4 million

3.4 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, transportation services, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

49. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,198 per capita

$7,198 per capita Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average

-3.0% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $23.0 billion

$23.0 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

48. South Carolina

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,244 per capita

$7,244 per capita Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average

-6.8% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $38.9 billion

$38.9 billion Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations

47. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,411 per capita

$7,411 per capita Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average

-2.8% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $226.1 billion

$226.1 billion Total population: 30.5 million

30.5 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, recreation services, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

46. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,505 per capita

$7,505 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $38.3 billion

$38.3 billion Total population: 5.1 million

5.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

45. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,508 per capita

$7,508 per capita Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average

-8.6% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $14.8 billion

$14.8 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, transportation services

44. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,645 per capita

$7,645 per capita Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average

-12.7% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $22.5 billion

$22.5 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, food services and accommodations

43. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,943 per capita

$7,943 per capita Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average

+1.1% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $59.0 billion

$59.0 billion Total population: 7.4 million

7.4 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services

42. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $7,998 per capita

$7,998 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $16.9 billion

$16.9 billion Total population: 2.1 million

2.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities

41. Georgia

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,008 per capita

$8,008 per capita Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average

-3.3% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $88.3 billion

$88.3 billion Total population: 11.0 million

11.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, clothing and footwear, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services

40. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,098 per capita

$8,098 per capita Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average

-13.5% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $24.8 billion

$24.8 billion Total population: 3.1 million

3.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles

39. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,166 per capita

$8,166 per capita Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average

-5.9% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $88.5 billion

$88.5 billion Total population: 10.8 million

10.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, recreation services

38. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,224 per capita

$8,224 per capita Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average

-11.2% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $26.4 billion

$26.4 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services

37. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,244 per capita

$8,244 per capita Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average

-7.5% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $58.8 billion

$58.8 billion Total population: 7.1 million

7.1 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment

36. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,381 per capita

$8,381 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $34.0 billion

$34.0 billion Total population: 4.1 million

4.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

35. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,381 per capita

$8,381 per capita Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average

-5.8% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $84.1 billion

$84.1 billion Total population: 10.0 million

10.0 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities

34. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,415 per capita

$8,415 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $49.5 billion

$49.5 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, clothing and footwear

33. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,434 per capita

$8,434 per capita Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average

+0.7% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $73.5 billion

$73.5 billion Total population: 8.7 million

8.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations

32. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,523 per capita

$8,523 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $25.1 billion

$25.1 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods

31. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,838 per capita

$8,838 per capita Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average

+4.0% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $54.6 billion

$54.6 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations

30. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $8,996 per capita

$8,996 per capita Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average

+3.5% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $203.4 billion

$203.4 billion Total population: 22.6 million

22.6 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

29. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,013 per capita

$9,013 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $70.4 billion

$70.4 billion Total population: 7.8 million

7.8 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, recreation services, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries

28. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,050 per capita

$9,050 per capita Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average

-9.2% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion Total population: 584,057

584,057 Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, transportation services

27. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,081 per capita

$9,081 per capita Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average

-9.8% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $10.3 billion

$10.3 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

26. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,107 per capita

$9,107 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $13.1 billion

$13.1 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, recreation services, clothing and footwear

25. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,155 per capita

$9,155 per capita Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average

+4.7% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $38.8 billion

$38.8 billion Total population: 4.2 million

4.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities

24. Illinois

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,238 per capita

$9,238 per capita Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average

-1.1% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $115.9 billion

$115.9 billion Total population: 12.5 million

12.5 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

23. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,280 per capita

$9,280 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $10.2 billion

$10.2 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, food services and accommodations, recreation services, groceries, housing and utilities

22. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,374 per capita

$9,374 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $58.1 billion

$58.1 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, recreation services, transportation services

21. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,413 per capita

$9,413 per capita Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average

-6.9% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $55.6 billion

$55.6 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment

20. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,463 per capita

$9,463 per capita Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average

-9.5% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $42.8 billion

$42.8 billion Total population: 4.5 million

4.5 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, food services and accommodations

19. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,520 per capita

$9,520 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $112.2 billion

$112.2 billion Total population: 11.8 million

11.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, furnishings and durable household equipment

18. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,572 per capita

$9,572 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $18.9 billion

$18.9 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

17. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,576 per capita

$9,576 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $43.8 billion

$43.8 billion Total population: 4.6 million

4.6 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

16. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,609 per capita

$9,609 per capita Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average

-2.5% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $124.5 billion

$124.5 billion Total population: 13.0 million

13.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

15. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,762 per capita

$9,762 per capita Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average

+8.9% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $90.7 billion

$90.7 billion Total population: 9.3 million

9.3 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services

14. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,839 per capita

$9,839 per capita Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average

-1.6% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $56.5 billion

$56.5 billion Total population: 5.7 million

5.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

13. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $9,886 per capita

$9,886 per capita Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average

+5.3% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $13.9 billion

$13.9 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

12. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $10,062 per capita

$10,062 per capita Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average

-2.9% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $14.0 billion

$14.0 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts

11. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $10,103 per capita

$10,103 per capita Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average

+3.7% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $36.5 billion

$36.5 billion Total population: 3.6 million

3.6 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

10. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $10,342 per capita

$10,342 per capita Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average

-7.8% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $71.0 billion

$71.0 billion Total population: 6.9 million

6.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

9. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $10,373 per capita

$10,373 per capita Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average

+12.6% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $404.2 billion

$404.2 billion Total population: 39.0 million

39.0 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, recreation services, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services

8. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $10,438 per capita

$10,438 per capita Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average

-3.4% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $6.8 billion

$6.8 billion Total population: 647,464

647,464 Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, food services and accommodations, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods

7. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $11,084 per capita

$11,084 per capita Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average

-11.4% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Total population: 783,926

783,926 Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment

6. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $11,089 per capita

$11,089 per capita Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average

-10.2% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $19.6 billion

$19.6 billion Total population: 1.8 million

1.8 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

5. Delaware

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $11,091 per capita

$11,091 per capita Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average

-0.7% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $11.4 billion

$11.4 billion Total population: 1.0 million

1.0 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

4. New York

Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock.com

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $11,343 per capita

$11,343 per capita Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average

+7.6% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $222.0 billion

$222.0 billion Total population: 19.6 million

19.6 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, transportation services, housing and utilities

3. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $11,354 per capita

$11,354 per capita Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average

+8.2% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $79.5 billion

$79.5 billion Total population: 7.0 million

7.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services, food services and accommodations

2. South Dakota

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $11,511 per capita

$11,511 per capita Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average

-11.9% less than national average Total health care expenditure: $10.6 billion

$10.6 billion Total population: 919,318

919,318 Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, transportation services, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations

1. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Personal health care expenditure, adjusted for population: $13,015 per capita

$13,015 per capita Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average

+1.7% more than national average Total health care expenditure: $9.5 billion

$9.5 billion Total population: 733,406

733,406 Other major spending categories: Recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

